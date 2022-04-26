RV Review: CrossRoads RV Sunset Trail Super Lite SS253RB

Today we’re looking at the 2022 CrossRoads RV Sunset Trail Super Lite SS253RB. Whew. For whatever reason, this reminded me of when I would watch people shop for new RVs and what their priorities were.

There were bedroom people for whom the bedroom was of the highest priority. A small number of kitchen people, although everybody had to look in the refrigerator. Maybe they were looking for secret beer? And then there were bathroom people.

Some shoppers clearly prioritize the bathroom in RVs. For them, perhaps today’s model would be a good choice. But the bedroom people will like it as well. The kitchen people, I’m not so sure.

Highlights in the Sunset Trail Super Lite SS253RB

The bathroom in this unit is a highlight, and part of that is the amount of space around the seat of great decisions. It’s pretty spacious, although it is made of plastic instead of china. Oh, well. But there’s also a good amount of storage in here, which always makes sense. There is a cabinet above the toilet over on the camp side and then one on the road side as well. Both have doors to cover whatever’s in there.

Even the medicine cabinet is a bit above and beyond—although with slots of storage on either side. But, honestly, I’m not sure what you’re going to put in there. Perhaps your mail? Well, this is the bathroom and a lot of what comes in my own mailbox is, well, worthy of being tossed into the toilet. Except that’s a bad idea.

On the opposite end of the coach they’ve done a good job, too.

The bedroom in the Sunset Trail Super Lite SS253RB

The bed is something I see a lot of requests for, being a king-sized bed in an actual room. I know the bed with a curtain separating it from the rest of the living quarters is fine for some campers. But there have also been a bunch who have told me they don’t like that arrangement.

This has two pocket doors that close together. Those always remind me of some regal place. Well, it kind of is with that king-sized bed.

I also like the hidden storage areas behind the hanging closets. They each have a power outlet for both 12-volt USB power and 120-volt shore power.

Weirdly, there’s a spot under the front of the bed which, to me, is a shoe garage. But there’s a picture of a bone with the implication that your flat dog can go in there. If you could deflate your dog, that might be a good spot. Cats would likely love it in there.

In fact, I know folks who travel with cats and it seems to be more common lately. But it’s a small space for an actual, real dog.

The main living area

In the main living area, the theater seats are actually a nice step above what I often see and seem really comfortable. They’re right across from the TV in here, but there’s no electric fireplace, if that matters to you.

The dinette is interesting in that it’s the same hinge mechanism for the table that’s lasted 52 years in my 1970 Aristocrat. This isn’t something I’ve seen in a modern trailer in a while, but it’s definitely a functional system.

The kitchen, to me, is a bit tight only in that there’s an “L”-shaped counter where the stove is at a direct right angle to the sink. Now that does mean that at the intersection of the two angles there’s a large open space. My perception is that it’s a bit tight. But it’s probably not.

There are also a lot of drawers next to the counter space below the TV. Further, there’s a really large pantry just as you come into the main entry door, so storage isn’t really an issue here. Further, there are plastic totes that stow below the dining table. So this is not one of those trailers where you’ll be looking for space for basic necessities.

Boondocking and travel access

The large super slide on the road side does really open up the space in here but, when closed, it also completely blocks the bathroom door. There’s no getting around this, so this isn’t great for mid-journey plop stops. Otherwise, you can get to everything else with the slide in. But the bathroom is one of the more important things I want to get to after all that road coffee.

There is an optional solar package that includes two 190-watt solar panels and a 2,000-watt inverter. Also, there are the plugs that are energized including the one for the outdoor fridge. So this is one case where you could actually put your drinks in the outdoor fridge and arrive with them cold at the campground.

The standard fridge here is the 12-volt model, but you can still get a propane-electric RV fridge. Interestingly, I’m seeing these starting to no longer be available in travel trailers, but the 12-volt models not be available in motorized rigs.

This model is also available in either the standard 30-amp wiring or with optional 50-amp wiring, and a second 13,500 BTU air conditioner.

In summary

The Sunset Trail Super Lite SS253RB is definitely a model that, when opened up, affords a lot of space and a nicely appointed interior. There is only one floor duct for the furnace. It happens to be by the deflatable dog compartment. So you know Fido’s hair will be getting in there all summer so you get that very special smell on the first day you fire up the heater.

There’s a lot to like in this unit and it’s generally well-executed. Whether you stop in the bathroom first or the bedroom first, this could be the rig for you. However, you won’t be stopping in the bathroom with the slide in—but this probably isn’t a deal breaker for a lot of buyers.

