RV Review: Forest River Flagstaff 28TSCSE pop-up trailer with front rack

As I was pondering what to post around the celebration of our country’s 245th birthday I ran through all the various RV names to come up with one I thought might fit the holiday. I couldn’t think of anything but my wife did – what about a Flagstaff product? Well, duh. We had just visited the factory and saw how these were made and there was a Flagstaff 28TSCSE sitting right out in front. Wait, you ask. What’s a Flagstaff 28TSCSE pop-up trailer?

What it is

Essentially this is a pop-up tent trailer but with an enormous 105” x 80” front deck for bringing along your various adventure gear. This is called the “Sports Enthusiast’s Package” – and I really have no issues with the name.

As if that weren’t enough space, there are also racks on the roof of the trailer which are good for another 150 pounds of your adventure stuff. Flagstaff includes a 100-watt solar panel and 1,000-watt inverter to sweeten the deal. There’s even a slide room on this trailer and the whole thing has 1,844 pounds of cargo carrying capacity.

What’s inside the Flagstaff 28TSCSE pop-up trailer

I think this almost is more of a what’s outside trailer than an inside one, but there are a lot of things inside worth checking out.

First of all, after you unload all that adventure gear you can pop the top. But, no worries – your adventure doesn’t have to include any cranking as this is a power top. There is a bed at either end of the trailer which slide out and, as mentioned, a slide room where the dinette is located.

As you step inside the Flagstaff 28TSCSE pop-up trailer, the galley is opposite the door on the road side. It features a two-burner propane cooktop and small sink on a cabinet with a couple of drawers and the fridge. That fridge is a small unit but is a three-way model able to run on propane, 110 vac and 12-volt DC. Nifty.

Beyond that is the dinette which can fold down to become a bed, and then a small cabinet. That dinette is, as mentioned, in a slide room. A pop-up tent camper with a slide room. What will they think of next?

Curtain around the shower and toilet in the Flagstaff 28TSCSE pop-up trailer

The shower and toilet are definitely compromises here, as they are in a space that is completed by drawing a curtain around it. So, yep, if someone’s using the toilet there is no audio barrier. But, on the plus side, you don’t have to stop your conversation just because the trail mix kicked in.

Beyond that, on the camp side is a small seat.

On either end of the trailer, once opened up, there is a two-person bed. Each of those has a light and fan to make the space more comfortable. There are also privacy curtains for each bed.

Outside there is an awning that’s mounted to the pop top of the trailer. Flagstaff includes a griddle as well.

In summary

I’m sure this trailer has a very specific audience. I imagine that would include families that want an affordable way to haul a bunch of gear and sleep up to six people.

There are options for adapting the roof racks for a number of things including bicycles, kayaks, and more. You can also get either a 13,500 BTU or 15,000 BTU air conditioner as an option. There is also a solar option, but at 40 watts I can’t imagine not wanting to hit the aftermarket instead.

So, I hope you and your families are enjoying your long weekend of celebration of our nation’s independence. I sincerely appreciate your time in reading these reviews.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!