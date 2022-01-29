RV Review: New Flagstaff Micro Lite 25BSDS—kitchen, kitchen, kitchen

I love when new stuff hits the market. This is the first time I’ve seen the new Flagstaff Micro Lite 25BSDS, which is the sister to the Rockwood Mini Lite 2513S. This is a nifty update of a popular floor plan for the company that’s sort of a mid-sized couple’s camper.



Flagstaff and Rockwood

When I worked at the dealership we would have a local Rockwood dealer who said the Flagstaff product we sold wasn’t the same nor was it as good. If you have a dealership tell you the same thing, perhaps it’s time to find a different dealership, as these two products are absolutely identical except for exterior decals. End of story.

This trailer offers so many of the features, I think, that make Flagstaff and Rockwood such really top-notch brands in this field. They laminate the walls in small batches using Azdel substrates. The roof, too, is a laminated design.

Inside there are 22” ovens, high-performance ceiling fans with covers so you can use them in any weather, solid hardwood cabinetry that’s screwed and glued, and ductless floors. You can control these rigs with traditional buttons on the control panel or with an app on your phone.

Underneath are torsion axle suspensions and Goodyear Endurance tires. They also come with an automotive-style tire pressure monitoring system.

In other words, if you’re looking more than skin deep, you’re going to likely appreciate what this company does. Having been to the factory, I feel these are well-made trailers that continue to be so despite the woes of some competing brands.

Another thing the company does is they include the shade in the door window. Almost universally, other brands leave that up to you. Little details—but those matter over time.

A new thing for 2022 is that all Flagstaff and Rockwood Micro Lites and Mini Lites come with 190 watts of solar on the roof plus a 1,000-watt inverter. It used to be that you had to choose the 12-volt fridge option to get this. Now it’s standard across the board.

What’s inside the Flagstaff Micro Lite 25BSDS

This floor plan features a front RV queen bed and a wardrobe slide. So there is a good amount of hanging and closet space in the bedroom. You access the bed through doors on either side of the bed that can slide closed. The bed itself lifts up, and that’s one of the places you can see how Flagstaff frames any weight-bearing structure in welded aluminum.

Something I hadn’t noticed before is that there are drawers on either side of the bed under the foot of the bed which face outward. Nifty.

The night stand for this is odd to me, though, with a 120-volt outlet on one side of the bed and a drawer on the other. If you’re like my wife and me, the collection of electronic whiz dads on the side of our bed would make the manager of any Apple store grin like C. Montgomery Burns.

The model I saw featured theater seats which are now directly across from the TV. Those seats incorporate a swing-up hatch on them that has both 120-volt outlets and 12-volt USB plugs.

Oddly, above the theater seats is a row of cabinets with drop-down doors. This seems weird, since the ones above the bed are hinged at the side.

The fridge shares the slide room with the theater seats.

Across from that, the kitchen features the aforementioned oven and propane three-burner stove. But Flagstaff also uses larger microwaves that actually hold a dinner plate.

The bathroom is a highlight in this model as it stretches the full width of the trailer, and there’s a large shower. But the toilet has room for all you came to accomplish right down to the paperwork. There’s also plenty of cabinet space above it.

Outside matters

Outside, things are cooking in a big way with an outdoor kitchen that sports a two-burner stove, a real plumbed sink and a fairly large 120-volt refrigerator. There’s also a griddle which can reside on a mount attached to the bumper. This is a pro-grade outside kitchen, for sure, to match a really well-executed inside kitchen.

This design also incorporates a drop frame, so there is a lot of front pass-through storage here. The doors are hinged at the side (hello interior cabinets, are you seeing this?) and have magnetic hold-backs to boot.

Boondocking in the Micro Lite 25BSDS

Flagstaff and Rockwood trailers were the first, to my knowledge, to incorporate the Showermiser system. It allows you to recirculate the water coming into the shower while it’s getting hot, thereby saving you some water and not needlessly filling your gray tank.

There’s also the solar I mentioned, and you can opt for more. With 54 gallons of fresh water, this could be a great rig for boondockers.

In summary

Aside from a few things, I really like this floor plan. Those complaints might obviously be the way the cabinets are hinged above the theater seats. Also there’s the fact that you cannot get to the bathroom mid-journey without putting out the slide.

One thing to note. This model comes with a 13,500 BTU air conditioner. If you live where it’s particularly hot or humid, or travel to those places, Flagstaff offers an upgrade to a 15,000 BTU model. That would be a worthy investment.

With a tremendous amount of interior cabinet and drawer space and a really usable floor plan, I like this rig quite a bit. And the qualities of the Flagstaff and Rockwood line really have been demonstrably better than a lot of what I’ve seen out there.

