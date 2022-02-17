RV Review: Forest River XLR Micro Boost 29LRLE toy hauler

I promise you all I’m not going to be reviewing only toy haulers, but I have just come across so many lately that I want to share. Today’s example, the Forest River XLR Micro Boost 29LRLE, was actually at a dealership I visited so I could take some video for a project I’m working on. As I wandered around inside there were some things that caught my attention that were unexpected.

Forest River XLR Boost

There are so many brands of RVs that both Thor and Forest River produce that it’s head spinning. In fact, when people ask me how I can come up with 365 reviews a year, I often tell them it’s easier than it looks. Just go through these RV companies’ ludicrously extensive catalogs and pick, and then do some research.

Of course, the best resource are the requests you all send, naturally.

While I had every intention to move beyond toy haulers at this point, seeing this model actually made me stop in my tracks and wander through it. If I had had my battery jumper I would have lit it up and taken pictures myself. But I didn’t, so it was too dark inside to really do it justice. More on that in a moment.

Forest River’s XLR brand builds only toy haulers in two major branches: XLR Micro Boost and XLR Boost. Micro and non-Micro come in both travel trailer styles and fifth wheels. The difference that the word “Micro” denotes is specifically the width—the Micro models are standard 96” wide and the non-Micro are 102” wide.

Interestingly the travel trailer versions are all “stick and tin,” where they’re built with wood framing and corrugated aluminum skin. The fifth wheels are built with laminated exteriors featuring fiberglass skins laminated to aluminum framing with block foam insulation.

However, like some other Forest River brands like Wildwood, you can order the exterior of the wood-framed models with a fiberglass skin.

In fact, this should almost come as no surprise. But the XLR brand makes an identical floor plan to the Grand Design Momentum 21G that we looked at recently.

Build philosophy

Looking at the XLR brand, there are some interesting things they’re doing philosophically. For example, the brand is standardizing all their appliances on Furrion products. Those include water heaters, stoves, refrigerators and air conditioners.

Furrion is now a division of Lippert (Lippert bought Furrion last year) and they’ve been a maker of what I consider better quality components.

For example, the water heaters in these XLR toy haulers are of the tankless variety. That means if you have propane and water, you can have all the hot water you want.

Furrion also only makes one rooftop air conditioner, that being a 14,500 BTU model. They claim it is more capable than the traditional Coleman units and, thus, simply produce more cold air. I’d love to take two identical trailers to Mojave in the summer with competing AC models and see for myself.

Two types of toy haulers

I’ve mentioned before there are official toy haulers and then travel trailers that haul toys. This sways further to the toy hauler side of the equation. What that means is that there are no wheel wells in this trailer. So if you do bring in larger toys, they won’t have to ride up on wheel wells.

This also uses Lippert’s garage door. It is built in a more weather-resistant way so that water doesn’t seep between the layers and delaminate it. That is a relatively common problem with these huge doors.

Further, the door comes with the patio screen and holding straps so it can be either a patio, which I think is super neat, or be used to load toys. Further, there’s a huge screen that covers the door opening when the ramp is down which attaches to the frame with magnets. Easy on, easy off—and keeps the annoying critters out.

Also, the flooring was specifically chosen to be resistant to damage by oil and gasoline. Kind of a big deal in a toy hauler that’s designed to haul things that run with that stuff. Speaking of petroleum products, you get a 30-gallon tank to hold yours. So you can fuel up the toys when you’re out enjoying them. Should you opt for a generator, this tank also feeds that beast.

Boondocking and travel access in the XLR Micro Boost

One of the reasons I liked this floor plan was that there are no slides. It is an interesting layout in that the front living space is almost completely segregated from the toy garage, much as you’d find in a larger fifth wheel toy hauler.

Up front there’s a Murphy bed that features a bending mattress. Not my favorite way of doing this, but it does mean you get a couch in the day and a bed at night without losing pass-through storage space.

In the bathroom of the XLR Micro Boost, on the side of the trailer, the toilet is a plastic unit and the space is tight.

These trailers now come with a Go Power! 190-watt solar panel that also comes with a 30-amp charge controller. This may be sufficient to compensate for the 12-volt fridge, depending on where and how you camp.

Unfortunately, it appears that the “L” in the kitchen impedes on the ability to get to the bathroom from the front door. Also, the placement of the door between living space and garage impedes on the ability to get to the bathroom and refrigerator from the garage side with the slide in.

Other considerations in the XLR Micro Boost

One of the oddest things about this trailer is the almost complete lack of windows. There is one small window on the road side in the main living space, so if you close the door between the main living area and the garage it’s going to be dark. The garage has a small window on each side above the flip-up couches, but that’s it.

There isn’t even a window on the door. It’s as if XLR is boycotting glass or something.

In summary

I do really like the upper bunk arrangement on the XLR Micro Boost. It uses four gas shocks to facilitate raising and lowering the upper bunk. Essentially you just reach up and pull it down. It’s pretty slick and much faster than holding a button and waiting for the bunk to come down.

While this can legitimately haul some toys, this would be an even better trailer where there’s a craft room or office or something like that. Bring your adventure gear like bikes and kayaks and then move them out and have this whole separate room.

The door between the living space and the garage is over on the road side with an angled cabinet on the bathroom wall. If these were swapped, perhaps you could get to the fridge and bathroom on the road—which would make a lot of sense.

Also, the intake for the heater is in the garage where you theoretically have the smelliest machines. So, in winter the heater is sucking in fumes and blowing it into the main living space. Someone in the design department seriously needs to actually go camping with this and see what a dumb idea this is.

I love toy haulers, but …

I like the layout, but there’s enough wrong with this floor plan that I wouldn’t consider it myself—and I love toy haulers. Plus, as usual, there’s the lousy 17” oven in a rig designed for lots of people to play. While I don’t know who the designers of this rig are, I would be willing to bet a lot of money they don’t spend a lot of time RVing.

