RV Review: Hero Camper Ranger, a teardrop from Denmark

Today we’re looking at the Hero Camper Ranger, a teardrop trailer that is built and imported from Denmark. There are a lot of similarities between what we’re already seeing here and this trailer, but there are enough unique features that it’s well worth giving it a look.

Danish treat

There are a lot of engineers in Denmark and thus you’d expect that an RV that comes from there would have some unique features. You would not be disappointed. But first, for all those Americans who complain about the build quality of the RVs we have here, know that this is a bit better made. Or, at least it seems to be since I obviously haven’t done long-term testing on it.

Starting at the frame, the company uses a hot-dipped galvanized chassis which helps prevent rust. The sidewalls are truly unusual in that they’re two layers of fiberglass into which is filled an insulation layer.

But the walls themselves are the structure of the trailer. They aren’t the only ones doing this—but you don’t see it often.

There is an air conditioner (I wonder if they have one in Denmark?), but it’s in a triangular steel box on the tongue of the trailer. In other words, there is no air conditioner sticking out of the roof of the trailer.

See? It can be done.

On that tongue, too, is a surge brake. That means that the brakes are applied when the tow vehicle slows down. Most trailers require a brake controller, but this eliminates the need for that.

This is not uncommon on boat trailers, and lots of U-Haul trailers have this, as well.

Further, there is a hand brake on the tongue. I wish all travel trailers had this feature.

Power to the people

Hero claims that the 140 watts of solar that wrap around the curved front nose of their trailers are made exclusively for them. It’s certainly an interesting application. In fact, it’s almost not noticeable. The company claims that rocks and other damaging elements won’t harm the panels.

Those panels power a 30-amp-hour lithium battery, or at least that’s what the company’s website claims. That is a small battery, if that’s the case. I suspect it may be larger. That’s a pretty small power reserve, although there aren’t a lot of items that would draw down a battery, even of that small size.

Comforting

Like all teardrops, the interior is essentially a sleeping space. But, unlike lots of campers, this one has a mattress that has been called extraordinarily comfortable. I can’t speak to that from firsthand knowledge. But I would hope that anybody interested in this rig would check it out for themselves.

There is a bit of storage inside behind two powder-coated aluminum doors.

Interestingly, there’s a seatbelt that goes across the mattress. The explanation for that is that the belt is used for cargo. So if you have stuff you want to bring and tie it down, that’s what it’s for.

More build stuff

Powder coating is the word of the day—or would that be two words. But that’s the material used to finish the fenders. They are also steps and rated to hold 200 pounds, although the U.S. spokesperson said they’re good for much more.

From standing atop one of the exterior fenders, you can get to the top of the trailer. There is a standard roof rack up there. But you can also opt in a roof-top tent. That doesn’t add a lot of weight but does double your sleeping capacity. In fact, even with the optional tent, the trailer is still about 2,100 pounds. So it’s well within the capability of a lot of vehicles that might otherwise not have a trailer that they can tow.

Kitchen

As you would expect with a teardrop, the entire rear clamshell opens to reveal a large stainless steel surface and a sink. You can bring whatever cooking device you choose to the party, but it doesn’t come with one.

There are two horizontal bars here on which you could hang utensils or tools or whatever.

There’s also a pull-out drawer for a 12-volt cooler, but it’s one that’s proprietary according to the company literature. Boo. I’d much rather see something you could just buy off the shelf at the local RV store, frankly.

This trailer does use European-style double-paned Lexan windows that incorporate a screen and shade in them and flip up for better ventilation. That’s cool.

In Summary

Overall, these are a nifty offering. I hope the quality is better than your average teardrop because they’re priced higher than your average teardrop, especially since the kitchen is pretty sparse.

But I also trolled various dealer websites and found that these were heavily discounted to below $30,000. So that puts them more in line with other similar offerings.

