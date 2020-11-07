By Tony Barthel

Last week I wrote about the Springdale 242 travel trailer as well as the Northwood Arctic Fox 25k travel trailer. I really like those interpretations of a rear kitchen floor plan, but I may be even more enamored with the way Keystone has done this in their Cougar 24SABWE travel trailer.

There are a few things that really make the Cougar different than those models, in my opinion. The biggest difference is that the Cougar features an RV king bed at 70” X 80”. Cougar also offers the option of a free-standing table and chairs instead of a dinette and, lastly, you can either have theater seating or a tri-fold couch in the slide room.

We each have our own preferences, but the idea of a free-standing table appeals to me as do the theater seats.

There is a 35BTU ducted furnace as part of keeping you toasty, and Cougar trailers are wired for 50-amp service as you can add a second air conditioner. There are two 30-pound propane tanks, as well, so you can stay out longer without having to refill these – though you can also swap them for 20-pound tanks easily enough if you prefer using those tank swap services.

Having the trailer wired for 50 amp doesn’t preclude your using 30-amp sites, but it does open up more options for you, especially if you do camp in summer in places where the heat can bubble the mercury.

There is a “Climate Guard” protection package that uses Astrofoil in the slide room floors and underbelly, a layer of foil insulation under the front cap, 12-volt heating pads for all the tanks, heated and enclosed dump valves, and even a heated and enclosed water convenience center. This also includes dual attic vents – so Cougar’s claim of being a four-season coach is backed up by these factors.

Cougar puts this trailer in its half-ton line, but I’m not so sure I’d want to tow this one with a half-ton truck. It’s a very capable trailer with 60 gallons of freshwater storage aboard, but at eight pounds to the gallon that’s 500 pounds of freshwater. You can apply the same math to the gray water tank at 76 gallons, along with 38 gallons of black water.

Yes, I have pulled a trailer with all three tanks full when doing some boondocking where it’s easier to get the freshwater first and then head to the dump station.

Obviously, you should know the capabilities of any tow vehicle and don’t forget to accommodate that forest of firewood in the bed and your mother-in-law who will never admit to what she really weighs so you’re going to have to guess. Shoot high, my friends.

Having two entry doors means the bedroom and living area each can be accessed, and the whole trailer is fairly usable even with the slide room in for travel. You can reach the bedroom and bathroom through the front door and the refrigerator and kitchen through the back door.

Overall I really like this floor plan. The bathroom is accessible from the living area and the bedroom. The living space is very usable with lots of kitchen cabinets and man-made countertops that should hold up well over time. There are lots of cabinets, and a cook will likely enjoy working in this kitchen space.

One of the new features in 2021 Keystone Cougar “half-ton” models is a flooring system called HyperDeck. This is a totally man-made laminate that is impervious to water damage, but, according to Keystone, has better screw retention for longer life and also is about 25% lighter. As someone who has suffered from a rotted floor in an RV, I welcome this with open arms!

When I worked at the dealership, Keystone in general was very good with their warranties – both with how they supported customers and also how quickly parts and service requests were turned around. We really liked dealing with them from this standpoint, and Cougar trailers check all the right boxes in their build methodology. Things like fully laminated sidewalls with aluminum framing including the slide rooms and back wall, for example.

My biggest gripe is about that InCommand system instead of traditional buttons – I have seen it done where there is both. I also would look very closely at the real numbers before being certain this can be towed by your half-ton. Pickups vary widely in their capabilities and it’s important to know what you’ve got before you jump into a purchase. Also, there are heater vents in the floor, which is common, but I prefer they be mounted on the cabinet walls.

But this would seem like a trailer that could be a good choice for couples, including those who may find that work today lets them travel more and work from the road. And they could be comfortable working or vacationing inside no matter what the weather does outside.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with my own research and represent the most accurate information and opinion at the time of writing. Your experience is always encouraged.