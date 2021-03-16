RV Review: MeerKat Ultra Light Travel Trailer

By Tony Barthel

In one of the groups I belong to there is a constant discussion about small, lightweight trailers where at least one person a day asks what they can tow with their Subaru. Or Prius. Until now, I suggested the Earth T300 because it’s so light. But now I have something else to refer to: the San Diego, California-built MeerKat trailer.

MeerKat trailers

The MeerKat is a very light garage-able trailer that weighs only 920 pounds. The company claims it makes it towable by almost every four-cylinder car on the market. Obviously, you’ll want to judge that statement very, very carefully.

Among the things the company is proud of is that their trailer is garage-able, but, despite its small size, you can still stand up inside of it. They accomplish this with a pop-top much like an old VW camper van. In fact, the company states that the interior height is 73” with the top up. You can upgrade this to 79” if you choose.

During a video with the company founder, he was demonstrating the top and showed how you can look all around like a MeerKat when you’re standing there. I wonder what the “a-ha” moment was like when they figured this out?

What’s inside the MeerKat trailer

There are a lot of very small, light trailers that really are more for weekend or short-term camping. Mostly for the fact that you’re not going to want to stand at an outdoor kitchen every time you have to prepare a meal. Of course, there’s also the whole issue of not having a bathroom. Putting one in a trailer makes for a whole different experience, in my opinion.

As such, the MeerKat has all the typical amenities you’d want for a full indoor experience, despite its incredible light weight. It’s a very simple affair, of course, with a front counter that incorporates a sink in the top.

The sink will draw from five-gallon containers under the sink with a manually-operated pump. There is room enough for two of these. The advantage to this type of arrangement is that there is literally no work in winterizing – you just leave your five-gallon jugs inside the house.

Of course, the obvious disadvantage is that you only have five gallons of water at a time, but I’ve seen people bring additional jugs of water in their tow vehicle or just store them in the trailer itself. You could also go fill one at a spigot or something and, if you’re worried about campground water, perhaps using the Clear2O water filter would allay those fears.

In a drawer is a single propane burner. However, the company also offers a single induction burner, which would be my preference. I’m glad they give buyers a choice.

There’s an optional refrigerator

You can get the MeerKat with an optional refrigerator – or just space for a cooler. But if I were buying, I’d get one of those slick 12-volt refrigerator-freezer “cooler-style” units so I could operate it in the car.

On the road side of the counter is a closet that has a false bottom so you could use it as a pantry space or a full hanging space.

The porta-potty is at the end of the dinette on the road side of the trailer and under a cover that folds up. Now, there are going to be people who dislike that the pot is right in the main area of the trailer. But you have to remember, this is a trailer under 1,000 pounds (dry) that still even offers a place to go when you’re on the go. So some allowances have to be made.

Over the galley is a large, circular pop-top, and that’s where the headroom comes in in this trailer. The top unlatches with two simple levers and easily pops up. The top is circular so it basically covers the entire galley area.

At the back of the MeerKat trailer

At the back of the trailer is a U-shaped dinette, which turns into a bed at night. You can either do two individual beds, or a large bed with a pretty innovative mechanism.

The MeerKat’s designers have a table on a pole in the back. The typical thinking is that this is the surface that is used to turn two benches into a bed. But not here. Instead, that table can also do duty outside. Its solid surface construction means that it’s fine to be out there without worrying about damage.

To convert the two benches into a sleeping area, there’s a pull-out “shelf” that goes between the beds. It’s a clever arrangement.

Lastly, there’s storage above the dinette across the entire rear of the trailer.

In summary

This is going to be one of those trailers that’s polarizing – but will also have people at the campsite gathered around asking questions. I like the fact that you can choose a variety of colors for the interior and exterior and have them match. The company’s founder tows his around with Toyota Yaris.

This is a small, stylish trailer that can really open up the camping experience to a lot of people who are interested but want something they can tow with many of the SUVs out there or other vehicles of that nature. The fact that you can store it in the typical garage is a bonus, especially considering that it’s not a teardrop trailer.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!