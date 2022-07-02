RV Review: Riverside RV Retro 135, a pickup camper on wheels

Today’s RV review is of the Riverside RV Retro 135. Essentially, this is a pickup camper on wheels. It’s not the first time we’ve seen this floor plan. Others that have appeared here include the r·pod RP-153, the Jayco Jay Flight SLX 7 145RB and the Snoozy II.

These kinds of super tiny trailers offer some surprising features in a little package, and Riverside offers the unusual aspect of being a retro-style trailer. But it’s not retro when it comes to how it’s built.

Modern build in the Riverside RV Retro 135

Even though the outside and inside can look retro, these are actually modern RVs in their core. Despite the corrugated aluminum skin, they’re framed in aluminum and use a PVC roof from front to back. Technically, this is as modern as just about any RV. However, given the right check marks on the order form, not everybody in the campground will think it’s modern. That’s kinda cool and the whole idea, really.

Highlights

You may be surprised to learn that this tiny trailer features an actual dry bath with a toilet and shower. No sink, though, but the kitchen sink is so close it’s not a big deal to me.

On the subject of the kitchen, you also will find most of the pieces necessary to prepare a meal. There’s a two-burner stovetop and a small sink. Above the stove is a vent hood and also a microwave. Not bad.

Across from the kitchen is a couch which can jackknife into a sleeper, if you’d like. But the main sleeping surface is an RV queen-sized mattress across the front of this trailer. I know the shortie queen can be a deal breaker, as can the east-west arrangement, but this trailer is only 13 feet long.

Other highlights include the fact that Riverside RV put stabilizer jacks at all four corners, not something you’ll see in many very small trailers. I also personally like the style of the birch appearance to the wood used inside. Also, you can get several colors of exterior as well as upholstery.

There’s also decent storage under the bed in a pass-through compartment. The space under the couch, too, has a good amount of space.

Where they failed on the Riverside RV Retro 135

My goal with all RVs is to look for the successes and point out the issues. In looking at something like this, I have no expectation of massive storage compartments or heated floors in a rig this size. So I look at something like this with different expectations than something like a diesel pusher.

However, I also spend a lot of time traveling in RVs. I really look for those things that don’t seem apparent at the dealership but really prove to be annoying over time. That’s why I keep harping on cheap vent fans and small ovens. May not be a big deal at first, but the difference better pieces make absolutely makes a difference over time.

It’s pretty rare that I see so many fail points in a trailer this small, though. For example, there is literally no kitchen counter space at all. They could have used a flush-mount stove, which would have significantly improved things.

I’ve also been on a tear lately about folding tables that also can be raised to counter height only because we bought one and it’s game-changing. However, this trailer comes with no table.

Further, there are two dump connections on the trailer. Come on—that’s ridiculous in something this small. That means you’ll dump your black tank and then have to disconnect the sewer hose and dump your gray. That’s just stupid to me.

No vent fan

And on that subject, why oh why is there absolutely no vent fan in here? I guess the hood fan over the stove might seem okay. But a nice high-performance fan in a rig of this size would be quite nice on spring and fall trips.

These are easy enough to install when there’s already wiring to the vent but, without anything being there, it’s difficult to know if there is wiring.

Note, also, that by not having any vent fans, that includes in the bathroom. This is made worse by the material in the shower being a wall board material rather than a plastic of some sort.

Lastly, I don’t know why nobody at Riverside RV can go out to the lot and take pictures of these rigs. They spend so much effort making a truly standout appearance package, yet there are effectively no photos on their website.

Further, when I searched for the company’s website, the most relevant thing I got was a page with the company’s logo and the offer to buy the site. Eventually, I tracked down the actual website by pulling up one of my previous reviews.

Boondocking and travel access

Since this trailer has no slide, you can get to anything all the time. This is one of the many reasons I love trailers that don’t have slide rooms.

In summary

I really like this trailer in theory, but there are enough things I don’t like that I can’t really recommend it. That’s unfortunate because Riverside RV mostly does a good job. But this is like a late-night project under deadline where it seemed that most of the boxes were checked but they didn’t have anyone to oversee the decisions being made.

