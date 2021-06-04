RV Review: Scout Olympic Truck Camper

Imagine camping in a Yeti cooler? Not the typical cooler you carry around but one that’s so big it’s a pickup camper. In some ways that’s how I perceive the Scout Olympic Camper, an extremely lightweight truck camper that is both complete and a blank canvas. It’s also almost a stereotype of the outdoor adventure lifestyle. What the heck am I talking about?

The Scout Camper series consists of three different truck campers that are designed to support those who really appreciate the outdoor lifestyle. While most RVs in general offer cabinets and drawers and places to store things along with systems that are almost miniature versions of what’s in your home, this is quite the opposite.

What’s inside the Scout Olympic

Looking into the Scout Olympic you’ll find there are almost no built-in features in this rig, yet everything you need is here.

For example, on the left there is a cabinet that features a sink. But rather than a pressurized water system, your water comes from a Lifesaver Jerrycan which is a container that incorporates a water filtration system as well as a spray shower head. Since this is purely gravity-fed, it’s dead simple and easy to winterize. Bonus feature: You can remove it and take it outside and use it there.

On the counter next to that is where you’d put your propane stove. The stove is a simple two-burner camp stove that draws from the propane system in the camper and can be taken outside or used inside.

Across from that is a place where you can either put your own cooler, or the company offers a Dometic 12-volt portable refrigerator/freezer. These are very, very energy efficient and the included 175-watt solar panel will have no trouble keeping this cooler operating. And, once again, you can take it outside with you or take it into your home to fill it.

Beyond this galley is a four-person dinette. Then a 54” x 80” bed occupies the space over the pickup cab.

Heating in the Scout Olympic

As for heat, there is an available Real Flame® Fireplace in the Scout Olympic that also uses the camper’s propane system but offers more ambiance than your typical forced air furnace. However, I wonder how much it can compensate for a really cold night as it produces only 4.5K BTU of heat. It’s a small space to be sure, but the heater in my small travel trailer puts out 15K BTU of heat and does a good job of it.

One of the more interesting things, to me, is that the company basically doesn’t have an electrical system, per se. Instead, the solar panels feed a Goal Zero Yeti 1500X Lithium Power Station that incorporates two 110VAC outlets and two USB charging ports. This, too, is portable and can be taken outside.

Easily upgrade or replace non-installed systems

What I like about all these non-installed systems in the Scout Olympic is that they offer the opportunity to upgrade or replace them if things change in the future or if they simply wear out without having to do major surgery on the camper itself. So when battery systems have improved markedly in 10 years or you decide to change the stove or want a different water system it’s really, really easy to accommodate that without any tools whatsoever.

These simple packaged drop-in systems also tend to be very reliable and easily diagnosed. It’s a much different experience than in many RVs – and quite refreshing.

Cool stuff

One of the things that intrigued me about the Scout Olympic camper is the large moon roof with a screen that also incorporates a solar reflective shade. The flooring is a marine-grade flooring and you can take it out and hose it down if you’d like.

All the windows are thermal pane and incorporate a solar reflective shade.

The build of the Scout Olympic Campers is interesting with an aluminum exoskeleton and then a gel coat exterior and roof.

Oh, and on the subject of the roof. You can get a roof-mounted tent to increase the sleeping capacity of this, or just have a second place to hang out. You can access that roof-top tent through the large moon roof on the camper.

There is also an available batwing awning that covers 270° of the exterior of the camper – so the outdoors are so outdoorsy.

Storage in the Scout Olympic

As for storing things, there isn’t a lot of cabinet and closet space in here, but there are hanging rails and rack systems all over the place. So rather than the company dictating how you store things, you’re given the opportunity to bring in nets and bags and even hanging systems that accommodate what you’re using.

Got a lot of fishing poles? No problem. Switching to a snowboard for the winter? Also no problem. Looking for a place to hang hiking poles or lanterns? Just hang ‘em on the included racks.

In summary

This is not a camper for everybody. It’s rugged, simple and basic, but offers the features many adventurers are looking for. It’s certainly a big step above a tent. The simplicity and functionality of the design really appeal to me.

But notice I didn’t mention a toilet or hot water. That’s because there’s basically no provision for those in here, although you can bring your own cassette toilet and there is a place to store that. I also wonder just how well the fireplace can overcome a chilly night. But I found a few folks online who had one of these and said it works quite well.

No gray tank – no big deal

As with a few other RVs of various types that are adventure-oriented, there is no gray tank aboard this rig. Instead, a drain leads to the outside. I would imagine the kind of outdoors-focused people who would be the customer for these would then capture the gray water and dispose of it properly.

I like the idea of flexible, portable and easily serviceable components in a camper. But then, that big moon roof also floats my boat. But I can see that the buyer who isn’t interested in a traditional pickup camper because of the lack of amenities may not have any interest in this. That’s okay. There are plenty of adventure seekers for whom this might be the best RV they’ve seen.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!