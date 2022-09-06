RV Review: Winnebago Micro Minnie 1808FBS

Today’s RV review is of the Winnebago Micro Minnie 1808FBS, a smaller trailer that may be a good choice for some people who hope to tow with something other than a large pickup. Or just want something smaller.

There are two ways to look at smaller campers. When you think about something like an r•pod, those are a good choice for smaller tow vehicles because they’re a narrow body camper. But the wheels are as far apart as a more traditional travel trailer as they extend beyond the body of the trailer.

The advantage of the narrower body is pretty simple—easier towing. The less surface area of the trailer, the easier it is to pull that thing through the air. That means the less energy it consumes to overcome that wind resistance.

That can translate into a trailer that puts less strain on a larger tow vehicle or makes it more possible for some smaller tow vehicles to tow. Things like some SUVs or mid-sized pickups, that sort of thing.

The way Winnebago has implemented this sort of thinking is to make the entire trailer narrower, including the axles, so the entire package fits within the envelope of the width, which is seven feet wide in this case.

Two axles on the Winnebago Micro Minnie 1808FBS

Unlike many of these smaller trailers, Winnebago also puts two axles on theirs. This also helps a bit with towing and weight distribution. Further, the current models sport Goodyear Wrangler off-road tires and a torsion axle suspension.

These also have a huck-bolted frame constructed of high strength, low alloy steel. That is stronger yet lighter than more traditional steel materials. Though, to be fair, this is the same brand of chassis that I managed to split in half on a drainage ditch in the desert, though on a single-axle trailer. Still, it had been welded on more than one occasion.

What’s inside the Winnebago Micro Minnie 1808FBS

To accomplish the smaller envelope, you get a smaller interior as well, thanks to those stinky laws of physics. This trailer features all the stuff you’d want to fully play house, but there are a few compromises. Some of those might be deal breakers, others might not. There is no one right answer.

First of all, the bed is something I know some are going to write in about. It is an east-west bed measuring 60” X 74”. I know some people are going to write with something like “don’t they know Americans are taller nowadays?” To which I say, not all Americans.

If you’re taller and this doesn’t work for you, keep looking. If you’re not or this does, this could be a good choice. I sincerely appreciate the comments. But, sheesh, there are all different solutions and this is just one.

I know more campers who are opposed to the east-west bed arrangement, though. It seems that the younger you are, the less you are bothered by this type of situation.

There is a surprisingly decent amount of cabinet and drawer space in the Micro Minnie 1808FBS. In fact, there’s quite a bit more than I’ve seen in some larger campers. Somehow Winnebago has really pulled drawer and cabinet space out of the sky for this model.

The cabinet that is between the stove and the bed is interesting in that it has a hanging bar at the top but removable shelves. You can use this as either hanging storage or a pantry. Options are good.

Several options in the interior

Speaking of options, there are several with the interior of the Winnebago Micro Minnie 1808FBS, including refrigeration. I like that Winnebago gives you the choice of a propane-electric gas absorption unit or a 12-volt compressor unit. In the various social media groups that I spend time in, there is a growing discontent for 12-volt compressor fridges by some campers owing to the amount of power some models consume.

I like the 12-volt fridges, but not all 12-volt fridges are created equally—by any stretch of the imagination. I wish buyers could have a choice, but not all buyers are going to want to pop for the rather significant price difference between the models.

Sort of like going to the appliance store and choosing between some cheaper brand and something like a Subzero. But you only get one choice if you go buy an RV. Well, two, really as you can choose between cooling methods.

The kitchen here is configured the way I’d like to see more travel trailers set up. There is just a three-burner propane stovetop and a convection microwave. I’m sure you’re tired of me and my dislike of tiny propane RV ovens, and I think this kind of arrangement makes more sense for more campers.

Another nifty thing is the flip-up counter extension, which really amplifies the amount of usable counter space.

But Winnebago totally cheaped out on the vent fan, putting only a small four-inch fan in the main body of the trailer and no stovetop vent. Come on, Winnebago. You did so many high-quality features in this trailer and then cheaped out on this? Kind of disappointing, frankly.

Boondocking and travel access

One of the things that really works well here is boondocking access. You can access the entire trailer with the single slide in.

Winnebago is now also including a single 190-watt solar panel to keep things topped off. These newer models ride on a higher suspension and sport Goodyear Wrangler off-road tires, so they are a bit more capable in terms of finding roads less traveled.

In conclusion

One of the people whose videos I follow is Robert Morales, aka Traveling Robert. For quite some time he traversed the country in a trailer like this and found it to be quite fine. His initial tow vehicle was an SUV, then a mid-sized pickup.

With Winnebago’s longer (three-year) warranty and generally better build quality, I can see these being a logical choice for a lot of travelers. I do wish they’d put something other than a cheap fan in these, as it’s such a glaring exception to an otherwise well-thought-through product.

