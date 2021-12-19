RV Review: Yanko Design Raptor XC German off-road trailer – It’ll grow on you

Occasionally we have to look overseas at what is being built in other countries for the simple reason that some other places are doing some interesting stuff. If you think I’m the only one interested in this type of thing, know that reviews of things like the Black Series, Ember and RKS Purpose Off-Road get a tremendous number of views here on RVtravel.com.



All three of those trailers either originally started their journey elsewhere or were inspired by trailers found in places like Europe or Australia. So, with that, looking at the Yanko Design Raptor XC is kind of an interesting peek at something available elsewhere that could make sense here.

Yanko Design Raptor 1 of 15

The Yanko Design Raptor XC expands to almost double its size

Essentially, this is a convertible trailer. But unlike a lot of the convertibles we see here in the States, this one expands outward rather than upward. If nothing else, it’s pretty interesting to see how this camper grows to almost double its original size.

The expandable section of the camper can be controlled manually, or owners can also opt for a remote-controlled motor system. In fully expanded configuration, the Raptor XC increases the trailer’s body size from 15.7 feet to 22.6 feet.

Once expanded, there is actually a decent amount of space inside. There is a dinette along the side of the camper that continues into the galley. In the galley is a small bar-sized refrigerator mounted low on the counter, a sink and a propane cooktop.

The table is an interesting arrangement that features an “X” frame folding base. It seems to also be support for the expanding section when it’s not expanded. This also means that you can move the backrests from the dinette onto the table and use this as a bed. That brings the sleeping capacity of the trailer to three individuals.

Windows galore in the Raptor XC

If you like windows, this is the trailer for you. Not only are there huge windows on the sides, but there are windows along the front and on the ceiling. I saw almost no provision to cover these panes – which means they’re more pains if you’re trying to sleep where it’s not all that dark.

There is a wet bath with a cartridge toilet, as is absolutely common in Germany, where this rig originates. Cartridge toilets are probably in the vast majority of RVs there.

That bathroom also doubles as a shower and, again, there are huge windows all around. There has to be some provision to cover these, but it wasn’t apparent. If there isn’t, you’re certainly going to invite critics about how much soap you use when showering. Depending on your appearance, you may have a lot of people who step up to offer shower critiques.

I did not make a chart for this rig only because a lot of the details I’d like to share with you weren’t available. I did my best to contact the company, but my German stinks since I don’t practice much (German is my native language).

Construction of the Raptor XC and itstanks is impressive

There is a 120 liter (31.7 gallon) stainless steel fresh water tank along with a 100 liter (26.4 gallon) gray water tank, with the black being handled by the cartridge toilet. If you’re impressed, as I was, by the construction of the tanks, you should know that the entire interior and exterior of the trailer is also pretty impressive. It’s made of aluminum over an aluminum cage frame.

As a boondocking trailer, this one also sports 160 watts of solar which feeds the 120 amp-hour battery aboard.

Surprisingly, the MSRP of this is about $43,900. That isn’t horrible, considering how it’s built along with the functionality you get for the price.

What do you think of a camper that expands horizontally instead of vertically? Of course, we also have one in the U.S. that does both in the TrailManor – which is a unit I really like.

I like the build material and the windows (if you can cover them)

What I like about this is the build material and windows – with the assumption that somehow you’re going to be able to cover those at night. If nothing else, this is certainly a unique design.

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVT1031b