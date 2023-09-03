Join me in the video below as I hop up on the roof of a 2021 Grand Design Reflection. During the inspection, we found a torn roof and some minor areas that need some attention.

If you’re dealing with RV roof damage due to a fallen tree or because of an RV collision, here are some steps to consider:

RV roof damage assessment, maintenance and repairs

Assess the damage: Carefully evaluate the extent of the damage to your roof. If there’s a fallen tree, make sure there are no branches or debris still hanging precariously that could cause further damage or injury.

Document the damage: Take clear photos of the damage from multiple angles. This documentation will be helpful for insurance claims and repair assessments.

Contact your insurance company: If you have RV insurance, get in touch with your insurance company as soon as possible. Provide them with the details of the incident and the documented damage. They will guide you through the claims process.

Temporary repairs: If the damage is severe and may lead to further problems (such as water leakage), consider making temporary repairs to prevent additional damage. Cover any holes or openings with lap sealant or patch tape to prevent rainwater from entering.

Professional inspection: Have a professional RV repair specialist inspect the damage. They will be able to provide a detailed assessment of the extent of the damage and recommend appropriate repairs.

Get repair estimates: Obtain repair estimates from a reputable RV dealership or repair shop.

Repair process: Depending on the severity of the damage, repairs could involve anything from minor patching to complete roof replacement. Work with your chosen RV shop to determine the best course of action.

Prevent future incidents: Parking away from trees and other structures can help reduce the risk of damage.

Follow through: Work closely with your RV shop throughout the repair process to ensure the work is done properly. Keep all receipts and documentation related to the repairs for insurance purposes.

Remember that every situation is unique, so it’s essential to prioritize safety and follow proper procedures when dealing with roof damage. If you’re unsure about the extent of the damage or how to proceed, consulting with professionals and involving your insurance company is always a good idea.

