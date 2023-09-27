RV roof replacement tips

Join Dave and me up on the roof of a 2019 Grand Design Reflection in the video below. I’ll explain California RV Specialists’ tips during a roof replacement and what makes our installation different from manufacturers’.

Most manufacturers don’t take the time to completely seal all the molding and seams. It is common for us to come across unfinished areas, cracks, separation and missing or loose screws.

Fortunately, routine roof maintenance can go a long way in protecting your rig from leaks and rot. Every day our customers find out the hard way! You never see anything leaking into the inside! That’s because it didn’t show any signs until it was too late.

Make sure you understand what type of roof material and sealants are used on your units. Here’s a video I did on that explaining the difference between different sealant options.

As a reminder, we recommend that you set a roof maintenance schedule. Most RV roof manufacturers suggest preventive maintenance once every three months. Please review your owner’s manual or contact your local dealer or service center for details.

