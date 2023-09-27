Wednesday, September 27, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

RV roof replacement tips

By Dustin Simpson
0

Join Dave and me up on the roof of a 2019 Grand Design Reflection in the video below. I’ll explain California RV Specialists’ tips during a roof replacement and what makes our installation different from manufacturers’.

Most manufacturers don’t take the time to completely seal all the molding and seams. It is common for us to come across unfinished areas, cracks, separation and missing or loose screws.

Fortunately, routine roof maintenance can go a long way in protecting your rig from leaks and rot. Every day our customers find out the hard way! You never see anything leaking into the inside! That’s because it didn’t show any signs until it was too late.

Make sure you understand what type of roof material and sealants are used on your units. Here’s a video I did on that explaining the difference between different sealant options.

As a reminder, we recommend that you set a roof maintenance schedule. Most RV roof manufacturers suggest preventive maintenance once every three months. Please review your owner’s manual or contact your local dealer or service center for details.

More from Dustin

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Thank you,
Dustin

RELATED

##RVDT2218

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Previous article
RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE