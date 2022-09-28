Tuesday, September 27, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

RV roof replacement tips

By Dustin Simpson
0

Join Dave and me up on the roof of a 2019 Grand Design Reflection in the video below. I’ll explain California RV Specialists’ tips during a roof replacement and what makes our installation different from manufacturers’.

Most manufacturers don’t take the time to completely seal all the molding and seams. It is common for us to come across unfinished areas, cracks, separation and missing or loose screws.

Fortunately, routine roof maintenance can go a long way in protecting your rig from leaks and rot. Every day our customers find out the hard way! You never see anything leaking into the inside! That’s because it didn’t show any signs until it was too late.

Make sure you understand what type of roof material and sealants are used on your units. Here’s a video I did on that explaining the difference between different sealant options.

As a reminder, we recommend that you set a roof maintenance schedule. Most RV roof manufacturers suggest preventive maintenance once every three months. Please review your owner’s manual or contact your local dealer or service center for details.

More from Dustin

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

Related:

Find RV roof leaks? Here’s what’s next

##RVDT1958

Previous articleIs this your RV?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the RVtravel Newsletter

Your information will *never* be shared or sold to a 3rd party.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.