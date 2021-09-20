It’s time to clean your RV’s roof. Here’s how to do it and what you’ll need

It’s that time of year: RV roof-cleaning time! There are several things you can do to alleviate some of the angst associated with this job. Take a look!

Are you ready?

Check your owner’s manual to know if it’s safe to walk on your RV roof.

Also, check to see what kind of cleaner is recommended for your type of roof.

Climbing a vertical ladder, like the one on the back of most RVs, can be difficult. Always keep three points of your body in direct contact with the ladder.

Wear rubber-soled, non-slip shoes or boots. A wet roof can be very slippery!

You should be well-rested and sober before tackling this job. (Duh!)

Equipment to clean the RV’s roof

You’ll need a medium-bristle brush or sponge mop. This is the one we use. It connects to the garden hose and a toggle switch easily turns the water on/off. It’s really handy!

Water source (garden hose).

Smaller nylon scrubber for tough spots or stains.

Cleaning agent.

Let’s do this!

Some of the soap will run down the sides of your RV. To prevent so much soap from sticking to the sides, wet them down with water before you begin cleaning the roof.

Use a rope tied to the handle of a bucket to get everything up and onto the roof.

Start the cleaning process at the front of your rig and work back towards the ladder. (Always look behind you before stepping backward! There are lots of things to trip over, and it’s a long way down to the ground!) A “spotter” on the roof with you can help you stay safe.

Work in 3’ by 3’ sections. Apply soap, scrub with a circular motion, and then rinse.

Be careful walking near the roof vents, air conditioners, and other places where holes may have been cut into the roof reinforcement beams. These areas, as well as other places, may not hold your full weight. Tread lightly!

Once the roof is done, rinse the sides of your rig again to remove any soap.

Let the roof dry. Then apply a roof conditioner, if you choose.

How often do you clean your RV’s roof? Do you apply a roof conditioner? We’d love to know if you have additional tips or tricks to make this job easier. Share in the comments below.

