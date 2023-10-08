Sunday, October 8, 2023

Maintenance & Repair

The types of RV screws and bits you should have in your toolbox

By Dustin Simpson
0

I get questions all the time, and sometimes I’m surprised that RVers don’t know the answer. I just assume that everyone knows the little things. Recently, I had an RV owner ask what type of screwdriver they should use to remove RV screws. I thought that not only would be a good idea to create a photo album in my RV Facebook groups for screws and bits, but I also wanted to show more information to help.

Below is a chart of basic drive types. Having the right-hand screwdrivers, bits, and impact bits in different lengths will also come in handy for all those hard-to-reach areas.

Hope this helps you to understand the drive types.

The head style is just as important as the length, and understanding the difference between some of the basic information when going to a hardware store will make all that much easier.

I also thought it would be important to share the pilot hole size chart and sheet metal screw diameter.

Having a hole size chart can come in handy when needed.
It is also a good idea to understand the screw diameters for the job.

Besides knowing what types of screws and bits we use in the industry, you need to be familiar with these screws so you can take the right screwdrivers and driver bits with you in your RV toolbox. I hope this information has given you something to walk away with, and will help you during your trips to the hardware store.

Here are some links for screws and the bits. It is important to buy impact bits with round smooth sides to not damage anything when using them. The impact bits will also last longer and not wear the tips out.

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpson
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
