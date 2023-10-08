The types of RV screws and bits you should have in your toolbox

I get questions all the time, and sometimes I’m surprised that RVers don’t know the answer. I just assume that everyone knows the little things. Recently, I had an RV owner ask what type of screwdriver they should use to remove RV screws. I thought that not only would be a good idea to create a photo album in my RV Facebook groups for screws and bits, but I also wanted to show more information to help.

Below is a chart of basic drive types. Having the right-hand screwdrivers, bits, and impact bits in different lengths will also come in handy for all those hard-to-reach areas.

The head style is just as important as the length, and understanding the difference between some of the basic information when going to a hardware store will make all that much easier.

I also thought it would be important to share the pilot hole size chart and sheet metal screw diameter.

Besides knowing what types of screws and bits we use in the industry, you need to be familiar with these screws so you can take the right screwdrivers and driver bits with you in your RV toolbox. I hope this information has given you something to walk away with, and will help you during your trips to the hardware store.

Here are some links for screws and the bits. It is important to buy impact bits with round smooth sides to not damage anything when using them. The impact bits will also last longer and not wear the tips out.

Our Facebook groups

These Facebook groups were created to help educate owners about parts, problems, repairs, fixes, and upgrades on RV units. We will be sharing videos that include WHAT’S IN THE SHOP? and SHOP TALK episodes with information on accessories and products that we use and install on the units from the shop.

We try and help as time allows to answer questions and problems. We encourage others to share their experience so we can build a resource page to help everyone.

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Please feel free to share your stories, problems, and upgrades with us so we can build a resource page to help others.

Thank you,

Dustin

##RVDT2226