Industry ‘insider’ defends the industry, says ‘fiberglass dumpsters aren’t the goal’

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs (we asked you to submit your stories here). We’ll tell you all: the best, the good, the bad and the ugly. At the end of this article, you’ll find a place to submit your own comments. I encourage you to do so.

Keep in mind, we typically only present one side of the story in most of these. Also, any remarks about service centers and mobile techs mentioned are the opinions of our readers and not necessarily RVtravel.com.

Here’s what you had to say:

Manufacturers don’t plan on building “fiberglass dumpsters”

Anonymous P. sounds like he knows the industry and has some practical advice. He writes, “Sounds like each one of these are their own horror stories. Please know manufacturers don’t intend on building ‘rolling fiberglass dumpsters.’ Their goal is to give each client a wonderful camping experience.

“For warranty issues that keep an end user from using the RV please check your manual and your state’s buying guide. Some states have stricter laws than others. Unfortunately, manufacturers saw a massive incline in demand while dealing with major part shortages through the pandemic.

“They do not build all items inside the RV. Sofas, refrigerators, windows, awnings, doors and even cabinet doors are sourced locally. In some cases, those products saw shortages as well. Every moving part had to adjust to be able to put product out to the end users.

“In some cases, they find out after the fact that the product they sourced isn’t the quality they usually buy. Work with your dealer and if a dealer is unable to assist contact your manufacturer directly to document your issues.

“Have your information for your unit handy and put everything in writing. Manufacturers want happy buyers because all buyers are their built-in marketing group. If an unhappy customer tells five people in a campground about their bad experience it hurts their bottom line. Stay calm and provide dates and specifics. Don’t generalize your concerns. Lists are key. Hopefully you all get better results and a much more pleasant RVing experience.”

Impressed with customer service, professionalism and quality

Brad P. is very impressed with work done on his RV. He says, “Had repairs done at Central Body in Omaha, NE, after a blowout. Was very impressed with their customer service, professionalism and quality of work.”

Build your own, avoid RV service centers

Jonathan T. has a 1977 RV that’s still going strong! Impressive! He writes, “I recognize that RVs were junk. Years ago I looked at a new one and saw that wasn’t for me. I looked at used ones and saw how poorly they were holding up so I said to my wife, “I can build a better one than this!” I purchased a used Grumman Olsen aluminum van. These bodies are 1/8 inch aluminum on the sides, 16 gauge roof, 3/16 thick floor. I paid $2,500 and probably have put another $15,000 in it total. It has a very nice refrigerator, air conditioning, furnace, hot water tank, beds I purchased. I bought it about 1994. It’s a ’77 van and I am using it to this day, 2022, and it is holding up very very well.”

How do they get away with it?

Ron J. wants to know how they get away with bad work. He asks, “What I don’t understand is how do the manufacturers, engineers, and for that matter the frame manufacturers get away with building frames that crack starting at the point where the spring hangers are welded to the fake I beams? Then the welds themselves are subject to cracking and breaking loose. These people have no pride in their jobs.”

Dealers more interested in trades, not repairs

Michael P. goes to local small store for parts. “We get parts from a local small store. We had a repair done at a large three-store dealer and never again will I take anything to them. They were more interested in telling us they would take trades more than focusing on the repair. Just this weekend we stopped by Camping World for a couple of handles for the shower doors and the parts people were rude and kinda laughed when we asked. So never again will we go to the larger chain stores.”

Coach sat for 10 months and 16 days

Scott J’s RV sat at the dealer’s for a long time. He explains, “A month after we purchased our used 5th wheel, we had refrigerator failure. We called a mobile service to repair it. (Fortunately under extended warranty.) During the repair, the kitchen floor was ripped in several places. RV was taken to a dealer for linoleum replacement. Our coach sat for 10 months and 16 days before repairs were completed and ready to pick up. What an ordeal that was!”

Loved RVing but hated the industry

John K. will never have another RV. He says, “I had RVs for 30 years. I loved the RV lifestyle but learned to hate the RV industry. There is no excuse for the junk they build. Or for the dismal service. I kept mine going at great expense and did most of the work myself. I no longer have an RV and will never have another one.”

Who’s at fault?

Norris K’s RV was not repaired correctly. “In the spring of 2020 (pre-Covid), we took our Grand Design Imagine 2600RB to the dealer to have the wheel bearings repacked. Picked it up and after getting it back home, I noticed the equal-flex equalizers on both sides were bent. The tech lifted an 8,000 lb. on the lower point of the equalizers. I called my service writer who asked for photos, which I sent. The service manager called, apologized and asked the trailer be returned for replacement. Lippert had none in stock with no idea when they would be available.

“Since we had a long trip planned in about three months, the dealer called everywhere to locate the proper set. They finally located a set a week before our departure date, replaced and verified the axle alignment three days before our scheduled departure. While I commend the dealer for taking care of an issue their tech created, the fact is that an ‘experienced’ tech would pull such a stupid error. I also fault Lippert for ‘having no idea’ when the parts would be available.”

Editor’s note

Note from RVtravel.com: If hiring a mobile tech, a small or mega service center, make sure that they are experienced in the issue and have insurance in case something goes wrong. Also, check their warranty policy on the work they perform. Check reviews too and read between the lines—if the review sounds way too good to be true it might be. Compare with several reviews and not just the ones on their website.

