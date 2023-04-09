Reading the owner’s manual, NOT trusting social media, will solve many RV problems

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs (we asked you to submit your stories here). We’ll tell you all: the best, the good, the bad and the ugly. At the end of this article, you’ll find a place to submit your own comments. I encourage you to do so.

Keep in mind, we typically only present one side of the story in most of these. Also, any remarks about service centers and mobile techs mentioned are the opinions of our readers and not necessarily RVtravel.com.

Here’s what you had to say:

Blue Angel mechanic watching over his RV

Dan I. had much better luck at Camping World than others we have heard from. He shares, “My rear air conditioner in my motorhome quit on me and nobody seemed to have one. Lo and behold, Camping World had one not far away, but no time to install it. They held it for me and I bought it at a good sale price. I had a friend help install it for a grandkids’ trip and all went well. We went out again and the A/C burned up big time. Back to Camping World I went to get another unit. They informed me the unit was fine, it was the converter under the bed that burned up, so we replaced that unit. Unfortunately, my starter went out in their shop and I was left hanging. They agreed to install the starter for no charge if I bought a new one. All went fantastic as the mechanic was a former Navy Blue Angels mechanic and really knew his stuff. That’s been over two years ago and all still works as it should.”

It never should have left the factory

John W. spent a lot of time fixing what never should have left the factory. He writes, “We bought a little-used 2018 JAYCO then spent close to two months repairing sloppy workmanship and upgrading wiring that should have never left the factory. Every cabinet had sawdust and splinters from drill holes through the floor. All wiring was draped bare across and through framing with connections exposed to road salt. Holes in the ceiling for A/C were mislocated and did not have airflow. Water lines for the shower were pitched against the cabinet wall. It’s been repaired but still has very low flow. I never had high expectations, but a decent product at a fair price shouldn’t be too much to ask.”

They charged for the time to not repair!

Kathy S. has her slide coming out while driving (YIKES!) but no repair yet. She writes, “Slide comes out while driving. Maybe 4 inches, but you can hear the wind noise when it does. Took it to three different major repair shops. Nope! They charge for the time to NOT repair. Frustrates me more than a little. I can use a holding jack for short trips but common sense tells me this isn’t going away or improving on its own.”

Treated royally

Richard S. was on the road and welcomed by a dealer they didn’t even buy their RV from. He says, “When the cooling unit in our one-year-old Jayco 5th wheel failed, we were on a three-month trip. We went to Cunningham Campers in Jeffersonville [now in Clarksville], IN, a Jayco dealer, for help. Although we were not a customer and would likely never be, Cunningham treated us royally. Because it would take several days to obtain a replacement unit from Dometic and we needed to be several hundred miles away for a family event, they worked for hours trying to find a Jayco dealer somewhere along our route who would help us. All the while they were making the arrangements, we were made to feel welcome and comfortable. We highly recommend Cunningham’s to anyone looking for a good, honest, hard-working dealership.”

Read the owner’s manual

Rick S. is one of the very lucky RV owners who has had no problems with three of his RVs. Here’s why: “We have owned three Class A coaches: one gas and two diesel pushers. All three have been problem-free. Both diesel pushers came from Independence RV in Florida. You couldn’t ask for finer sales and maintenance service! We have also had outstanding service from Gaffney South Carolina Freightliner service and Newmar in Nappanee, Indiana. Many owners create their own problems by not reading owners’ manuals and depending on social media for advice versus contacting true experts. Instead, they start tinkering with systems resulting in additional damage.”

Bent axle repaired quickly under warranty

Karen T. was going down the road when motioned to pull over by another driver. “I bought my 2022, 13′ Scamp new in August ’22. I was heading out of town after leaving a park and another driver pulled alongside me yelling to pull over. Long story short, I had a severely bent axle (under warranty). I called Bennett’s RV (on a Saturday) in Granbury, TX, who made me an appt for Tuesday. By the next Friday, the new, heavier, sturdier axle was on, and I was back on the highway. I boondock and was so glad it got taken care of before being stuck out in the middle of somewhere.”

Work professionally done

John D. goes with the service facility, not a dealer, for expert results. “I had a great experience at Queenstown RV in Beltsville, MD. They do not sell RVs. They service RVs and various specialty vehicles, plus they have a retail parts and accessories store nearby in College Park, MD. In March 2022, I purchased a pre-owned 2020 Pleasure Way Plateau TS. I found a water leak dripping outside behind the hot water filter. I had them replace a valve that had cracked during a late-March freeze. Also, I had them install a much quieter Houghton A/C unit as the original Dometic was so loud you could not sleep. I had that unit drop-shipped directly to them. They had the van for just one week and the work was professionally done. I tried to get an appointment at RV dealerships, but they’re only working on their customers’ RVs.”

A one-year warranty should tell us something

Max S. does make a pretty good point about warranties: “When buying an RV, you know you’re getting screwed. A one-year warranty should tell us something.”

Editor’s note

Note from RVtravel.com: If hiring a mobile tech, a small or mega service center, make sure that they are experienced in the issue and have insurance in case something goes wrong. Also, check their warranty policy on the work they perform. Check reviews too and read between the lines—if the review sounds way too good to be true it might be. Compare with several reviews and not just the ones on their website.

Check back next week for more on RV service centers. See you then.

