Worker in RV industry witnessed ‘appalling practices’ and says trade standards are ignored

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs (we asked you to submit your stories here). We’ll tell you all: the best, the good, the bad and the ugly. At the end of this article, you’ll find a place to submit your own comments. I encourage you to do so.

Keep in mind, we typically only present one side of the story in most of these. Also, any remarks about service centers and mobile techs mentioned are the opinions of our readers and not necessarily RVtravel.com.

Here’s what you had to say:

Worker in RV industry witnessed appalling practices

Wayne M. writes about what he saw when working in the RV industry and it does not instill confidence in manufacturing. He reports, “I worked in the RV industry on and off for about 15 years. I have a background in welding, carpentry, plumbing and electrical. From a craftsman point of view, I witnessed appalling practices on the production line. Trade standards were largely ignored. Not just in the execution, but by design as well.

“At a premier factory building on Prevost and other chassis, for instance, heavy plumbing panels consisting of brushed aluminum sheathed plywood were attached with screws into the end grain of plywood beneath. This was a regular practice on other components as well. All on million-dollar-plus coaches.

“Another factor, and the reason(s) I left, was the prolific drug use. Methamphetamine use was rampant, as was cocaine (typically upper management), ‘crack’ and heroine. This was typical in every factory in the Pacific Northwest. Employees and their supervisors are all in a drug-induced stupor. I have no reason to believe it’s different anywhere else. I currently own an RV and knowing what I know tempers the shock factor. So when I work on and use my RV, I always have that in mind when I find something outrageous.”

Custom slide floor replacement better than the factory-installed one

Jim J. reports that his mobile repair person knew what he was doing by installing a better-than-factory replacement floor. “With today’s article about a slide room floor replacement, I will recommend RV Service of Texas—a mobile repair operator. Selfishly, I probably should not. He already has more business than he can easily handle. He isn’t inexpensive, yet worth every penny as he stands behind his experience and reputation and he and his wife are scrupulously honest.

“A year ago the slide room floor on our seasonally used but mostly stationary TT seemed to have instantly dissolved under the kitchen appliances. He triaged the repair for on-site work and came up with an estimate for our insurer—given the need to pretty much gut the kitchen and reassemble it after floor replacement, it wasn’t remotely inexpensive. Yet, he pointed out it would be cheaper to put in a custom-made and better floor than have a lesser-quality factory duplicate shipped.

“Our insurer okayed the work, and issued a check. We left the repairer a key to the RV and he did the work over the following hot Texas summer. We had emptied the kitchen contents and stacked it all on our bed before leaving. Where he could determine where/how things were stored, they were put back in place before we returned for another winter.”

27 years RVing and had very few issues

Betty G. has had great experiences and very few issues with the RVs she and her [late] husband have had. She writes, “Wow, all these issues people have had with their campers/RVs! We owned four over our 27 years of camping and never had issues to the degree that I am reading others have had. Our first camper was a Coleman Westlake pop-up/folding camper with an indoor shower, which is not so common in a pop-up. Never an issue.

“The second one was a Four Winds, bunk house on one end, bedroom on the other, no slide-outs. It did sit a bit low to the ground and at times would drag on a steep hill. The bedroom window leaked because the factory failed to seal it properly and it was on the end of the camper which had a slight slant. The water was going into the wall so we didn’t know this until the wall started rotting. State Farm insurance covered the entire repairs other than our deductible. The entire end of the camper had to be replaced, and we chose to not have a window put back on that end.

“The third camper was a Prowler with one double slide. Never an issue with anything on it.

“Fourth camper was a Springdale with a double slide and a single slide, and an outdoor kitchen. I loved this camper! No issues. The steps were a bit steep so we had them replaced with the ones with a handrail that folds up into the inside of the camper when moving or stored.

“I might add that we were frequent campers, I’m talking almost every weekend and then three weeks every summer at the coast. My husband was an electrical engineer and could fix most anything. Fortunately, working on our camper was never something he had to do. On every camper except the pop-up, he reworked the screen door and turned it into a storm door, but other than general cleaning and maintenance, we had great experiences!

“He passed away last year and I sold the camper and his F-250 truck to a young couple with two boys. I see them now on Facebook having what appears to be lovely camping fun! Happy camping out there, folks!”

Editor’s note: Betty, I am so sorry for your loss. I’m glad you keep reading RVtravel.com and can “camp” vicariously through us and our newsletters.

Think twice before ordering parts from the dealer or manufacturer

Ted S. has some sound financial advice when needing parts. He said, “The water heater in my Winnebago Adventurer 35P went out, both electric and propane. Since I was in Iowa, I went to the Winnebago service center. I waited more than one week with no chance of getting in the next week. I was to pay $175 for a diagnostic then the repair and parts. I decided I could not wait any longer and decided to come home to AZ. Spoke with a mechanic friend first and he suggested replacing the board. The cost at Winnebago was $641 and it was not in stock. Ordered the actual Atwood part from Amazon for $80. Installed in five minutes and fixed the problem.”

Another buying horror story at Camping World

Kerry W. tells us about his miserable purchase experience. He shares, “I’m a Good Sam member and have shopped at Camping World for decades, so I was looking for a good used travel trailer and decided to go to Camping World in Nashville. What a complete and total nightmare!!! Do not go there to buy a travel trailer/RV if it’s the last thing you do!!!

“They wanted to charge me 14.99% interest with $10,000 down, and I got it for 7.99% interest and $5,000 down. I paid for a good propane [?] and they installed the cheapest one that only works on propane! They sent the RV to Camping World of Chattanooga (my former favorite place to go).

“There were no keys to the RV and they REFUSED TO MAKE ANY and told me to get them made and send them the bill. The battery was not good, so the salesperson at Nashville was supposed to install a new one. The so-called ‘new’ battery went dead and will not take a full charge, yet they just tell me it was a good battery when they tested it. I WOULD STRONGLY SUGGEST AVOIDING CAMPING WORLD AT ALL COSTS WHEN BUYING A USED RV.”

Editor’s note

Note from RVtravel.com: If hiring a mobile tech, a small or mega service center, make sure that they are experienced in the issue and have insurance in case something goes wrong. Also, check their warranty policy on the work they perform. Check reviews too and read between the lines—if the review sounds way too good to be true it might be. Compare with several reviews and not just the ones on their website.

