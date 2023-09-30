‘If my brand-new unit caused me the kinds of problems we’ve been hearing about, I would go ballistic’

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs (we asked you to submit your stories here). We’ll tell you all: the best, the good, the bad and the ugly. At the end of this article, you’ll find a place to submit your own comments. I encourage you to do so.

Keep in mind, we typically only present one side of the story in most of these. Also, any remarks about service centers and mobile techs mentioned are the opinions of our readers and not necessarily RVtravel.com.

Here’s what you had to say:

Planning camping trips around when RV is in the shop

Dana L. is skilled at working on their RV, but sometimes the RV is in the shop. “Paul M. is correct about being qualified to work on your own RV. I am an aircraft mechanic. Every new trailer I’ve purchased I’ve taken home for at least three days and fixed the things I could see. My current Keystone Cougar TT is nothing but problems. Luckily, the problems have been found while the TT is under warranty. Even under warranty, it’s an inconvenience for me to plan my camping trips around my TT being in the shop for repairs. I keep spare parts in my TT to hopefully not get stuck somewhere not near anything (like I almost did in Yellowstone).”

Fed up with warranty company and dealer that sold it

Charisse T. has had it with her warranty company and the dealer that sold it. She writes, “I am totally fed up with the AGWS RV Warranty company. However, I don’t feel as bad after reading Mark D’s comment. We spent a lot of time at Lazydays RV in Wildwood, Florida, where we traded in our 2018 40-foot Fleetwood Discovery for our 2017 45-foot Entegra Anthem. We spent a lot of time getting warranty work done. Thankfully, we could stay in our motorhome on their property while the work was being done.

“We met so many people with a laundry list of problems. The brand-new rigs had a LOT of problems. I’m talking major issues! Paying for a warranty for a used rig only to find that they cover very little is bad enough. If my brand-new unit caused me the kinds of problems we’ve been hearing about, I would go ballistic. I won’t bore you with my laundry list, but trust me, it’s been extensive. RV dealers don’t give a rip about you once they have your money. They finance the crappy warranty companies’ fees knowing they are mostly crooks.”

Unexpected kick in the wallet

Timothy B. spent a lot of money to have work done twice on his RV. He writes, “In April I took our 22′ Jayco Skylark to Camping World of Mesa, AZ, to have the brakes and bearings checked. Both brake drums and bearings on one side were replaced for $1,200. On our way to Michigan, 66 miles west of Oklahoma City, on 7-24-23, a bearing seized, causing the driver’s side tire on our single-axle trailer to explode. I never saw a trace of where the rim went. After waiting 8 hours in 100-degree heat, Good Sam found a tow to Nate’s RV in Oklahoma City. They worked on it the next day, and that night we were back on the road.

“Nate and I both believe the bearing was improperly installed. All relevant receipts were immediately submitted to the service department and manager. Here we are close to two months out and $3,092 short on expenses and all we’ve gotten is the runaround. Next is to submit all to Mr. ‘If-you’re-not-happy-I’m-not-happy’ Lemonis’ office and beg for mercy. We’re on limited retirement income, so this was a real unexpected kick in the wallet.”

Find a mobile tech, makes life so much easier

Richard Y. says finding a mobile tech has made life much easier. He says, “Since finding my mobile tech 5 or so years ago, my life has been so much easier. He started out mobile but now has a shop, too. Knowledgeable, competent, and reasonably priced. I only go elsewhere for work on the Ford chassis. Everything else RV is handled by Jose and his staff.”

Only good things to say about sales and service!

Ron B. had a great purchase and service experience. He shares, “I purchased a new 2023 Vintage Cruiser from Stagecoach RV in Peru, IN, on 9/1/22. They had the camper all set up in their shop on arrival to explain the workings of the camper. The salesman and tech both were there to answer any questions. The tech said the only thing he found wrong was loose ground on the tank sensor control board.

“I will say, of all the campers over the 35 years I have had, this is the best constructed, quality-made camper! No issues other than the Dometic fridge door handle breaking, of which the salesman sent a new one to me at no charge. (I fixed the fridge door frame so as not to continue to break more handles, went through three!!) Apparently, it is an inherent Dometic fridge door problem, as I see on Facebook that many other people have the same problem!”

Read the RV repair horror stories and blessed to not be one of them!

Cindy S. writes to us on a positive note! “I am blessed to live in East Tennessee and have been a faithful customer of Lazydays, in Alcoa, TN. It was Chilhowee RV until Lazydays bought it out a couple of years ago. [Note: Per Lazydays’ notice on 9/11/23, this location has been closed and inventory relocated to Knoxville locations.] I read all the horror stories of bad service, lack of proper warranty work, and other problems that folks have had with dealerships.

“I have bought five travel trailers from them over the past 30 years, and any time I had any type of problem, it was resolved quickly and properly. They even brought my trailer back to my house (25 miles away) after winterizing it because my tow vehicle was wrecked. I have rebuilt/remodeled several campers, and I know that I can rely on James and the rest of the service staff for answers to my questions (and to prevent me from doing something REALLY stupid). I have moved 125 miles away from them now, and there are several dealers in my area, but I will always go back home to them for any problems I have. They truly are like family!”

Editor’s note

Note from RVtravel.com: If hiring a mobile tech, a small or mega service center, make sure that they are experienced in the issue and have insurance in case something goes wrong. Also, check their warranty policy on the work they perform. Check reviews too and read between the lines—if the review sounds way too good to be true it might be. Compare with several reviews and not just the ones on their website.

Check back next week for more on RV service centers. See you then.

