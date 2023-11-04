RVs arriving at dealership with so many defects that it takes 30+ days to fix to sell

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs (we asked you to submit your stories here). We’ll tell you all: the best, the good, the bad and the ugly. At the end of this article, you’ll find a place to submit your own comments. I encourage you to do so.

Keep in mind, we typically only present one side of the story in most of these. Also, any remarks about service centers and mobile techs mentioned are the opinions of our readers and not necessarily RVtravel.com.

Here’s what you had to say:

Pay a mobile service fee so that the RV not tied up in shop

Roberta A. gladly pays an RV tech to come to the RV rather than letting it languish in a shop. She says, “Well, I have learned with Camping World, especially if you live in your RV, to use a mobile tech. I pay a $165 service fee for this instead of having them keep your RV for the next three months. This way my RV is not tied up waiting for parts. This fee covers my labor cost and it seems like they work quicker when they have to come to you than when they’re at their facility. What’s even better, I can see what they’re doing and make sure it works before they leave.”

Keep your composure!

Keith S. had reason to be upset when his RV was damaged in the shop. He says, “We had our fifth wheel’s awning destroyed by Mother Nature. Brought it to Blue Compass RV in Kyle, TX. After they received the insurance check to replace the entire awning and hardware, they replaced just the awning, no hardware. I told them it wasn’t finished. They said they would fix it. Two months later it’s working, but when I picked it up I found damage to the front cap and noticed the roof vents were missing. I was told the forklift driver hit something. They told me it would take a couple of days to fix. Two weeks later, it’s fixed. They did a great job and you can’t see the damage. I did my best to keep my composure because going in all upset doesn’t resolve anything. Not going back again.”

RVs arriving at dealership with so many defects, takes 30+ days to fix

Stephen W. sees the quality of new RVs lacking and so does the dealership. He said, “Having owned four RVs (and purchasing all but one from the same dealer), I agree that the quality of the newly manufactured RVs is lacking. In a conversation with the GM of my dealership, he stated that post-COVID manufactured RVs are arriving at his dealership with so many defects that it often takes 30+ days of inspection/repair before they are ready for sale. I guess I should be thankful for two things: I have a 2016 AND it is a Grand Design, known for quality and reliability. Granted, every vehicle may have an issue, but most dealers are understaffed and care more about pushing RVs out the door rather than service what they sell.”

Pulled RV right out of service bay when techs were anything but professional

Richard M. took his RV right out of the service bay after observing the techs. He wrote, “Not just Camping World, but I’ve actually pulled my home from several shops after seeing and getting bad vibes from the techs assigned to do my repairs. I mean, these guys looked like homeless meth heads, not professional people. They looked dirty, hungover, etc. Also wearing political stuff. Should’ve known, the dealership also had political rhetoric stuff displayed. I don’t appreciate that in a professional manner. After I spent hundreds of thousands on my home and to see this… I pulled it out after it was already in for repairs after seeing the techs. NOT happening. I’m sure they defecate and piss on your beds. Be very careful when dealing with meth heads. They are everywhere, especially at most RV businesses, is what I’ve noticed. Pay close attention for your own sake.”

Take their Newmar directly to the factory

Donna B. had so much trouble finding reliable service they now go to the factory. “We had a terrible time finding a place in the area that we could trust with our Newmar Canyon Star. Now we take it to the factory service center once a year for annual maintenance and repairs. We can stay on their lot, if we prefer. They come get the coach at 6:00 a.m. and bring it back at about 2:00 in the afternoon. They have about 60 sites with full hookups and a strip of grass between them. The service center is great with several customer lounges, including two that are pet-friendly, a kitchenette and comfy furniture.”

A very special thank you to Chuck and RVtravel.com

Mark S. has found so many great techs and service centers and lets us in on them even though he has passed the keys over. He wrote, “Although two months ago we ended our RV experience after five rigs, 46 states, some Canada and 20 years of memories, I had to share one good story of a repair facility.

“First off, we found Pauley, a mobile tech in Hilton Head Island. [Mobile Mechanic Inc.?] He was an absolute expert on fixing RVs. He hated all of them but fixed them all and did a fantastic job. I learned a lot from Pauley. The last few years with our last rig, a great 2014 Winnebago Sightseer 30A, we found KA RV in DeBary, Florida, just 20 miles from our home. Just before Covid, we had to have the slide out mechanism totally replaced on the small driver side slide out. Took the rig to the local Winnebago Service center, at La Mesa RV of Sanford, FL. Waited three months for repairs. Their lots of rigs awaiting repair had more rigs than their resale lot at the time.

“While on the trip to Minnesota, we experienced a gasket seal leak on the left front leveler. Got to North Mankato, MN, and had a tractor repair facility located a mile from our Sawmill Campground come to our site and replace same in less than 30 min.

“On the return trip after a great month plus stay in Detroit Lakes, MN, on the first night out, the large slide out ‘popped’ on extention. Luckily, we got the slide back in the next morning and continued home, with the slide in for 10 days. Upon returning home, concerned about the length of time we would have to wait to get an appointment and then the parts, I avoided La Mesa and called KA RV, based on a mailer I had received from them about 18 months earlier.

“Explained my situation and concern for the time involved to get repair. Chris, the service manager, said there was no delay, they were a supplier of Lippert products. Got an appointment on Thursday of the week I called and the rig was back in my drive the following Monday, all fixed. KA RV became our repair facility of choice from there on out. Cannot say enough about their service and timely repairs.

“Best yet, all were covered by warranty and just paid my deductible for almost all the repairs I had done by them over the three years we owned RIG. Due to all the challenges mentioned in your fantastic newsletter, I have been reading for 20 years, we decided at 77 years old to get out of the RVing adventure. RIG left our driveway for the final time on our 53rd wedding anniversary.

“Thank you, Chuck and all your staff, for the great information you provide the RVing family. I still read your newsletter every morning. If ever in the central Florida area and need RV repairs, check with KA RV of DeBary, Florida.” [Thank you for your very kind words, Mark! From Chuck and everyone at RVtravel.com.🤗]

Editor’s note

Note from RVtravel.com: If hiring a mobile tech, a small or mega service center, make sure that they are experienced in the issue and have insurance in case something goes wrong. Also, check their warranty policy on the work they perform. Check reviews too and read between the lines—if the review sounds way too good to be true it might be. Compare with several reviews and not just the ones on their website.

Questions for you about RV service

We’ll continue to share stories of your RV service experiences. We want to know:

Have you had good luck with great service or not so much?

Did you get good service from knowledgeable technicians?

Are you waiting to get into a service center or have a mobile tech come out?

What has been the average time to get an appointment?

Has your RV been in a service center for a while?

Are you able to get any mobile techs to come out?

Are the service centers able to get parts?

When you do get the repairs done, is the price reasonable?

Please fill out the form below and tell us what your experiences have been like. It can be a horror story, an opinion about what's going on, a positive experience, or anything else related to the topic.

