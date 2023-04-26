RV shipments decline sharply in March

RV manufacturers shipped fewer RVs to dealers in March 2023, dropping by more than 50 percent compared to last March.

Results for the RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) March 2023 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 31,869 units, a decrease of 50.8% from the 64,778 units shipped in March 2022. To date this year, RV shipments are down 54.3% with 78,600 units.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month down 53.7% against last March with 27,404 shipments. More than four times as many travel trailers shipped compared to fifth wheels.

Motorhomes finished the month down 20.2% compared to the same month last year with 4,465 units. Interestingly, more Class B motorhomes shipped for the month than their bigger Class A cousins. Truck camper shipments were off 34.4 percent, from 545 units to 345.

Year to date, towable RV shipments are off 58.2 percent compared to 15.7 percent for motorhomes.

Park model RVs finished February up 42.5% compared to the same month last year, with 540 wholesale shipments.



