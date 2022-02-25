Friday, February 25, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

RV shipments set new record in January

By Mike Gast
0

The RV manufacturing industry just had its best January on record.

The RV Industry Association is reporting a total of 53,290 RV shipments from manufacturing plants in January 2022. That’s an increase of 16% over the 45,930 produced during the first month of 2021.

Craig Kirby, RVIA president and CEO, said manufacturers and suppliers demonstrated their preparedness to meet consumer demand in 2022.

“With spring just around the corner, consumers are looking to RVs as an ideal way to take advantage of the mental and physical health benefits of living an active outdoor lifestyle,” Kirby said, “and our manufacturers and suppliers are prepared to meet this ongoing demand for RVs.”

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month up 17.3% against last January with 48,565 wholesale shipments.

Motorhomes finished the month up 4.6% compared with the same month last year with 4,725 units.

##RVT1041b

Previous articleRV manufacturers on the move
Next articleNew Indiana law gets tough on catalytic converter thefts

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.