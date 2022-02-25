RV shipments set new record in January

The RV manufacturing industry just had its best January on record.

The RV Industry Association is reporting a total of 53,290 RV shipments from manufacturing plants in January 2022. That’s an increase of 16% over the 45,930 produced during the first month of 2021.

Craig Kirby, RVIA president and CEO, said manufacturers and suppliers demonstrated their preparedness to meet consumer demand in 2022.

“With spring just around the corner, consumers are looking to RVs as an ideal way to take advantage of the mental and physical health benefits of living an active outdoor lifestyle,” Kirby said, “and our manufacturers and suppliers are prepared to meet this ongoing demand for RVs.”

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month up 17.3% against last January with 48,565 wholesale shipments.

Motorhomes finished the month up 4.6% compared with the same month last year with 4,725 units.

