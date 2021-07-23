Festivals and Fairs popping up across America

Festivals and fairs are bouncing back after the pandemic closed most fairground gates last year. Just type “festivals and fairs” into your search engine and marvel at the thousands of events that pop up. An endless variety of music, art and country festivals are taking place across the country. Here are a few that caught my eye:

Railbird Festival – Keeneland Grounds in Lexington, Ky.

Aug. 28–29, 2021

The 2nd Annual Railbird Festival is Kentucky’s largest two-day, three-stage indie music event. It takes place on the historic Grounds of Keeneland, an internationally renowned racecourse in The Horse Capital of The World. This year’s world class lineup includes great live shows featuring indie rock, indie pop and indie folk. Headliners include: My Morning Jacket, Leon Bridges, Dave Matthews Band, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

“Traditionally, a Railbird is a horse racing enthusiast known for sticking close to the action, hanging on the rail as each contender comes barreling down the track. For one special weekend in August, the term takes on an added meaning during the Railbird Festival,” say promoters. Also look for great food and great bourbon at Railbird.

If you go:

Keeneland Grounds

4201 Versailles Rd.

Lexington, KY 40510

Children 10 years old and younger will be admitted free with a ticket-holding adult. Limit 2 children per ticketed adult. Information on Tickets.

Nearby campgrounds include: Kentucky Horsepark Campground and Elkhorn Campground.

Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, Minn.

Aug. 26 – Labor Day, Sept. 6, 2021

The annual Minnesota State Fair is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Midwest. The fair attracts millions of guests to the annual “Great Minnesota Get-Together.”

This end-of-summer tradition is held the 12 days leading up to Labor Day. With hundreds of food vendors, check out “The first foods to try at the 2021 Minnesota State Fair.”

Located half-way between Minneapolis and St. Paul, the 322-acre Minnesota State Fairgrounds is celebrated for its beautiful gardens and architecture reflecting the Art Deco and Works Progress Administration eras.

If you go:

Minnesota State Fair

1265 Snelling Avenue North

St. Paul, MN 55108-3003

(651) 288-4400

For Fair Campground information click here or call the campground office at (651) 642-2379.

Fall Arts Festival – Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Sept. 8–19, 2021

Located just 60 miles from the South Gate of Yellowstone, many RVers visiting the national park make a side trip to Jackson Hole. And, if you are a fan of wildlife, landscape, and Western art, the premier festival is held here during September.

One popular event during the Fall Arts Festival is Palates & Palettes. Taking place on Friday, Sept. 10, this free happening pairs fine art galleries with local restaurants and beverage makers to serve food and drink as visitors browse the art.

If you go:

Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce

260 W. Broadway

Jackson, WY 83001

e-mail info@jacksonholechamber.com or (307) 733.3316

The Visitor Center:

Jackson Hole and Greater Yellowstone Visitor Center

532 North Cache

Jackson, WY 83001

Just a half mile north of the Town Square.

Open year-round to assist you during your vacation.

For the latest information on Campgrounds in the Jackson Hole and Teton area, click here

— Julianne G. Crane

