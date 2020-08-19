To view very colorful history, visit Las Vegas’ outdoor “Neon Boneyard”

By Julianne G. Crane

The Neon Museum has assembled a singularly unique outdoor collection of amazing signs that together illustrate Las Vegas’ neon history. Since 1996, several hundred vintage neon signs have been gathered in this one electrifying display.

The Museum is “dedicated to collecting, preserving, studying and exhibiting iconic Las Vegas signs for educational, historic, arts and cultural enrichment.” The “collection chronicles changes and trends in sign design and technology through pieces ranging from the 1930s to the present day,” according to the Museum’s website.

The Boneyard is walking and ADA accessible

The outdoor Museum campus includes the Neon Boneyard Main Collection that features “more than 200 unrestored signs which are, at sunset, illuminated with ground lighting as well as 19 restored signs which are on all the time.” The facility also includes the North Gallery, which houses additional rescued signs, and a Visitors’ Center housed inside the former La Concha Motel lobby.

“Museum interpreters are stationed throughout the yard to answer any questions you may have about the establishment of Las Vegas, the growth of downtown Las Vegas, Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard,” says museum representatives.

COVID-19 safety measures include: requiring the wearing of protective masks; limiting the number of people admitted to account for social distancing; and using “no-touch digital forehead thermometers … to screen guests and employees.”

Public art

When the Neon Museum officially opened, it kicked off the Restored Las Vegas Neon Signs Tour with the installation of its first refurbished sign, the Hacienda Horse and Rider, at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street.

Today, it joins eight other restored neon signs currently on display. Seven of them line Las Vegas Blvd. between Washington Avenue and Fremont Street. Additionally, the 5th Street Liquor sign was erected at Garces Street and Casino Center Boulevard, near the Bonneville Transit Center; and the Landmark Hotel sign was installed on Paradise Road near the site of the imploded casino.

These restored signs can be viewed free as public art from your vehicle or RV on a self-guided tour, 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Download a tour map by clicking here.

If you go

Neon Museum

770 Las Vegas Blvd. North

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Phone: (702) 387-6366

Hours: The Neon Boneyard is available to the public from 4 p.m. until midnight on most days.

Admission: Typically, tickets are released about one month in advance. Cost varies depending on what you want to see. Click here for details.

Free parking is available to museum goers. While the main parking lot is geared for automobiles, the “overflow lot has plenty of extra space for Recreation Vehicles,” says museum personnel. If you have additional questions, call (702) 387-6366

