RV Short Stops: Outdoor markets in Yuma

The first shopping spree on any stopover in Yuma always includes the two big outdoor markets—Arizona Market Place and Yuma Swap Meet.

This season the Arizona Market Place is about half the size as the last time we shopped here before COVID. It is still a fun outdoor market with large walkways and plenty of places to sit and take a break.

Known for its bargain merchandise, food court, and rotating live entertainment, it opened for business in 2001.

There are always vendors selling RV equipment and supplies, inexpensive warm weather resort wear, and caramel corn. It’s a perfect place to snag summer hats, casual dresses and cloth purses. It is always fun to browse, and I always find something to buy.

If you go

Where: Near Ave. 4E and 32nd Street in Yuma

Open: Thursday – Sunday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Admission: Free on week days.

Call: 928-328-1088

Free parking in large paved lot. Lots of space for RVs and tow vehicles.

Every weekend hundreds of vendors are selling, and thousands of shoppers are meandering through this family outdoor market and swap meet. Visitors listen to free live music while shopping. And, we munch on amazing, juicy, bacon-wrapped hot dogs. (Worth the trip alone.)

In operation since the early 1960s, there are bargains on a huge variety of items. Each year it seems to grow bigger. There is always lots of local flavor. On one visit we picked up fresh produce, clothing and hand-made tortillas.

In addition to the outdoor market, there is a typical swap meet section with colorful vendors selling everything from used tools to baby furniture.

If you go

Where: Corner of 4th Ave. and 40th Street in Yuma

Open: April – Sept., Sat. and Sun., 6 a.m.–2 p.m.

Oct. – March, Fri.–Sun., 6 a.m.–5 p.m.

Admission: Free (with online coupon) to $5.

Call: 928-726-4655

Free parking in a big dirt field. Enough space for RVs, but would suggest using your toad.

— Julianne G. Crane

