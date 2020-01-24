RV Short Stops: Tucson Gem Showcase dazzles

By Julianne G. Crane

The legendary Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase is billed as one of “the largest and most prestigious gem and mineral showcase” in the world.

Underway now and continuing through Feb. 20, buyers, collectors, and enthusiasts from around the world will travel to Tucson, Ariz. There will be more than 45 different shows and events, each offering different materials and vendors.

The Showcase includes locations at hotels, special venues, and tents across Tucson. Click here for Visit Tucson’s complete listing on all the venues.

Each of the 45+ shows features a different set of vendors: some include hundreds of vendors, while others have just a few participants. According to a survey done last year by the city of Tucson, there is an average of 100 exhibitors at each show.

The largest venue, JOGS Tucson Gem & Jewelry Show, (Jan. 30-Feb.10) has more than 300 vendors and 800 booths. For the last 56 years, it has been “one of the leading Jewelry events in North America for all jewelry business professionals and one of the key jewelry markets in the world.”

The JOGS Tucson Gem Show is being held at the Tucson Expos Center and is providing FREE parking (lots of room for RVs with more than 1,000 parking spots). After visiting the JOGS Show, jump on the free GemRide Shuttle to many of the other shows in Tucson.

— Julianne G. Crane

Read more of Julianne’s RV Short Stops posts here.

Read more about the RV Lifestyle by clicking on RVWheelLife.com

##RVT932