RV shortage forces cancellation of Florida RV show

The 36th annual Fort Myers RV Show, scheduled to take place at the Lee Civic Center Jan. 21-24, 2022, has been canceled.

Sponsored by Region 1 of the statewide Florida RV Trade Association, show committee members chose to cancel the event when they realized inventory issues caused by supply chain problems would not allow participating dealers to display their recreational vehicles.

“Many of our dealer participants said they had limited inventory on their lots,” said Region 1 President Everett Henkel III. “The Fort Myers RV Show is Florida’s premier dealer-sponsored show and we always want to provide attendees with the opportunity to see the most and best RVs possible.”

“The cancellation was caused by severe RV dealer inventory shortages due to the continued strong demand for recreational vehicles seen both locally and nationally,” said Jack Carver, FRVTA Region 1 show manager. “Additionally, a lack of parts due to supply chain issues has constrained RV manufacturers in delivering new RVs.”