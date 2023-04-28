Thursday, April 27, 2023

An easy fix for a shower that won’t drain

By Dustin Simpson
If you’re showering in your RV and you’re standing in a couple of inches of water, or if the water just isn’t draining as quickly as it should, you have an issue that needs to be resolved.

So why isn’t your RV shower draining? Let’s take a look at one of the most common issues that lead to a clogged RV shower and/or slow draining. There are a number of other reasons that could cause the shower to clog or backup. For example, it could be something as simple as that your gray water tank is full. It could also be that your tank sensors are reading incorrectly, or it could just be something else…

For most of us, we are all somewhat familiar with a P-trap being under the galley or bathroom sinks. But did you know that most RV showers don’t use a standard P-trap anymore?

Standard P-trap

For the most part, the RV industry has been using a device called a HepvO valve. Unlike a typical P-trap, the HepvO requires no water to seal off nasty waste tank odors. Since the valve is waterless, there is zero chance of freeze damage or water that can evaporate from a P-trap letting tank odors in the rig.

HepvO kits allow different space-saving connections.
View underneath most RV showers.

HepvO maintenance

Cleaning

The HepvO sanitary waste valve does not require routine or seasonal maintenance. However, if you need to blow out your drainage lines, make sure not to exceed 80-100 psi.

HepvO is highly resistant to standard caustic-based drain cleaners and can withstand acid-based cleaners with concentrations up to 10%. If you need to flush with higher concentrations of acid-based cleaners, the valve must be removed before the operation.

If you plan to use mechanical drain cleaning devices, it is important to first remove the HepvO from the waste system. This allows for easy access to service downstream pipework. After any maintenance procedure, it is recommended to rinse the HepvO valve with clean water.

Blockages

To clear a pipe blockage downstream of HepvO, it is advisable to temporarily remove the HepvO valve before using a pipe rodding technique. Rodding the pipeline with the HepvO valve in place may result in potential damage to the internal components of the valve.

What does a blockage in a HepvO P-trap look like?

I would recommend that you add this inspection and cleaning to your regular RV maintenance schedule at least once a year depending on use. You should be able to access the HepvO P-trap by removing a panel underneath the shower, or you will need to see if it is located in a compartment underneath the shower area.

Remove the HepvO P-trap for cleaning.
This is the drain end of the HepvO, as you can see the hair trapped inside it.
This is the inlet side of the HepvO P-trap clogged.
This cut-a-away shows you an example of how it works.
Cleaned the inlet side of the HepvO P-trap.
Cleaned the inside of the HepvO outlet side.

If you’re battling odors in the bathroom or a slow or clogged drain, we would recommend that you check your HepvO P-trap. Please see the manufacturer’s website for installation and additional resources if needed.

What is the life expectancy of a HepvO valve?

Installed correctly, it can be expected to have a life expectancy at least equivalent to current water-sealed traps. In addition, HepvO is guaranteed against defects in materials or manufacturing for a period of 3 years.

Here is the product link if you need a replacement or simply just do not want to clean it.

Will B.
30 minutes ago

Here’s a hint — DO NOT PLUNGE this. Ask me how I know.

