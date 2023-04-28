An easy fix for a shower that won’t drain

If you’re showering in your RV and you’re standing in a couple of inches of water, or if the water just isn’t draining as quickly as it should, you have an issue that needs to be resolved.

So why isn’t your RV shower draining? Let’s take a look at one of the most common issues that lead to a clogged RV shower and/or slow draining. There are a number of other reasons that could cause the shower to clog or backup. For example, it could be something as simple as that your gray water tank is full. It could also be that your tank sensors are reading incorrectly, or it could just be something else…

For most of us, we are all somewhat familiar with a P-trap being under the galley or bathroom sinks. But did you know that most RV showers don’t use a standard P-trap anymore?

For the most part, the RV industry has been using a device called a Hep v O valve. Unlike a typical P-trap, the Hep v O requires no water to seal off nasty waste tank odors. Since the valve is waterless, there is zero chance of freeze damage or water that can evaporate from a P-trap letting tank odors in the rig.

Hep v O maintenance

Cleaning

The Hep v O sanitary waste valve does not require routine or seasonal maintenance. However, if you need to blow out your drainage lines, make sure not to exceed 80-100 psi.

Hep v O is highly resistant to standard caustic-based drain cleaners and can withstand acid-based cleaners with concentrations up to 10%. If you need to flush with higher concentrations of acid-based cleaners, the valve must be removed before the operation.

If you plan to use mechanical drain cleaning devices, it is important to first remove the Hep v O from the waste system. This allows for easy access to service downstream pipework. After any maintenance procedure, it is recommended to rinse the Hep v O valve with clean water.