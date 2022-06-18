Friday, June 17, 2022

Know Your RV: One simple trick for a happy generator

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Are you new to the RV lifestyle? Then this column is for you! Every week we’ll walk you through the basics of recreational vehicles. We’ll help you get more assured of your rig, and make your travels even better. Today, let’s talk about a simple trick that can make for a happy generator.

Why exercise?

happy generatorYour RV may have a built-in electrical generator. Others buy a generator to take with them to power up in the field. Whether your generator is built-in or portable, both need the same thing: regular exercise. An exercised generator is a happy generator. Why so?

Your generator’s internal components take a hit from moisture and a lack of heat. Engine seals do a better job of keeping lubricants where they need to be when the oil is heated up on a regular basis. Heat also drives moisture out of the unit’s electrical windings. And as a reminder to the operator (that’s you)—regularly exercising your generator may help remind you to keep fuel stabilizer in the tank, if your unit operates on gas or diesel.

Here’s your workout program

amazon.com

A happy generator exercise program begins with knowing its power output rating. That rating is in kilowatts or KWs. Got a portable Honda generator—like an EU3000is? That particular generator is rated at 3 kilowatts, or 3,000 watts.

Armed with that knowledge, you’ll want to find a “load” or device to have it operate that’s at least half of the rated generator output. In this case, that would be a load that’s 1,500 watts or more. You’ll still need to stay inside the rated output, so nothing more than a 3,000-watt load. You can see how much “load” a given device will provide by reading the product info label on the device. If “watts” are not shown, look for “amps” and multiply that number by 120 to find out how many watts it uses.

Fire up your generator, let it warm up, then plug in the load. Let the generator power that load for a half-hour. The load will help the generator warm up, drive off moisture, and encourage internal seals to stay flexible. The workout will also help reduce the buildup of carbon. All of these things can make for a happy generator, as you’ll likely see less of the generator repair shop.

Keep safety first! Be sure to operate the generator OUTSIDE, away from the RV or a house. Keeping the generator away from occupied places will reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Tune in next week for more “Know your RV” tips. And if there’s something about your RV that you’d like to know, drop us a line. Use the form below, and insert “Know your RV” on the subject line.

