RV sneak peek – Grand Design Serenova single-axle travel trailer

Today’s RV review is another breaking story from the RV Open House. I so enjoyed seeing and touching all the different new RVs and really appreciated that there was a spirit of innovation at the show. I have also written about flattery in the form of RV R&D—that’s “ripoff and duplicate” in normal speak. It seems that Grand Design has looked over at our friends at inTech RV and thought, yeah, we can copy that.

So, Grand Design showed off its new Serenova offering, which is a single-axle, narrow body trailer but one that very much looks like a clone of the inTech RV Sol Dusk that we looked at a while ago. Two models were shown at Open House—a 150BH and a 160LG. There was also talk that the bunk model may or may not see the light of day, but the non-bunk offering is more likely to become available.

What’s inside

Being a narrow-body offering, the Serenova is a fiberglass-skinned trailer with a very large front windshield. The front of the trailer is a two-place dinette with a knee-buster table that mashes down so you can turn this into a bed.

The entire back of this model is a bed with some drawers underneath.

In the middle on the camp side is a kitchen with a two-burner cooktop and a single round sink. There’s also a convection microwave oven below the counter and, based on the feedback on this same idea in the new Ember E-Series, this might not be a popular way to implement this idea.

Opposite the kitchen is a dry bath, which is a nice touch. There’s also a tankless water heater—another good thing.

Grand Design Serenova preview 1 of 7

You might either love or hate the fold-down sink design on this model, and it sits right over the toilet when it’s down.

“European-style windows” now in the U.S.

Many of us have heard for years about “European-style windows”—which I really like. These windows are a dual-pane polycarbonate window with an air gap between the panes. They can also swing up for air flow and they have several predetermined positions as you push them up. Another nifty thing about them is that there is both a bug screen and a reflective light-blocking shade built into the frame of these windows. So it’s a very nice package.

So why haven’t these been more popular? Very simple: They have been made in Europe, so the price to get them here is high.

But Lippert, the giant RV component manufacturer, has started production on a variation of these windows and, not having to come from overseas, they’re less expensive. So you’ll see them in a number of RVs here in the US.

The whole point of this diatribe on windows is that those European-style now American-made windows are on this trailer. Not only do they use the better windows, but there is no shortage of them with really good camp-side window coverage.

One of the areas where the grand designers also lifted a good idea was in the propane compartment on this. Instead of the tanks being out for everyone to see, they’re under a cover that matches the rest of the trailer.

Not an inTech RV

Some of the things I saw where inTech RV just does a better job is in cabinets—with cabinets lining the space above the windshield.

But, quite honestly, the aluminum-welded cage build of the inTech product is one of the best in the RV industry. This model is built more like a regular Grand Design product.

So while we Americans give the Chinese criticism for simply knocking off a good idea and then building it in a more price-focused way than the original, we don’t have to look far for RV R&D.

Since this was simply a preview model, there are no specs nor anything more specific, but you can be sure I’ll keep my eye on this offering. Watch this video tour from Big Truck Big RV.

More about these RV reviews

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. They are based on information from a single unit and may not reflect your actual experience. Shop your RV and dealership carefully before making a buying decision. RVtravel.com receives no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVT1126