RV Tire Safety: Major expansion of Sailun production facilities announced

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Modern Tire Dealer, a trade publication, posted this information on Sailun brand tires. I know that there are many RVs running this brand in 16″ and 22.5″ sizes and thought this information might be of interest.

Sailun will expand passenger, truck tire plants

(Posted on March 11, 2020)

Sailun Group Co. Ltd. has started major expansions at its production facilities located in Dongying and Shenyang, China.

“The project expansion will focus on plans to equip these additional production lines with the latest cutting-edge manufacturing and testing equipment, as well as increasing IT capabilities to meet domestic and global customer needs,” according to Sailun officials, who add that intelligent manufacturing and the application of big data will be the focus of the both expansions.

“Each facility will be equipped with the world’s most advanced production equipment and fully automated tire logistics lines, aimed at effectively enhancing the level of automation, information, and intelligence of core equipment and enhanced AI in the tire manufacturing process.”

The Sailun Dongying plant expansion is a major strategic project for the Sailun Group.

After completion of the final stage, the factory expansion will allow Sailun to reach an annual production capacity of 27 million passenger tires.

The Sailun Shenyang plant expansion will focus on increasing radial commercial truck tire capacity and is also a strategic initiative for Sailun in 2020. Once complete, the plant will have an annual production capacity of more than five million truck tires.

Read more from Roger Marble on his blog at RVtiresafety.net or on RVtravel.com.

##RVT944