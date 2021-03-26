RV Tire Safety: Do you have, or even need, a spare RV tire?

By Roger Marble

Do you have, or even need, a spare RV tire? That’s a reasonable question. I have previously published some information on having a spare here, but for those that want a quick answer, read on …

Most motorhomes already have a receiver for a hitch so adding a spare carrier there should be relatively easy. Amazon has some and I have seen smaller models starting at $40.

One way to cut cost is to put one of your old tires under a cover as a spare. A used wheel from a junk yard should also cut the cost.

Regarding tire covers: I would consider a white cover a necessity – unless you want to bake the life out of the spare mounted outside the RV.

Regarding the jack and tools: Be sure you know what you are doing and have all the tools you might need including a flat board and a steel plate if you need to jack on soft ground. If you don’t already have the tools, I suggest Harbor Freight, as hopefully you will never need the tools and if you do they will not get much use.

Will you be able to physically lift the tire and mount it on the RV? You will need the correct 6-point socket and a 2-foot breaker bar. If you have a motorhome with dual tires in the rear, you’ll need an extension. You should practice at home so you know how much effort is needed.

Here is a YouTube video from Wandering Wagners. Your system may be different, so after watching, you should go and do a practice on your RV.

Even if you can’t do the physical job, having a spare will probably pay for itself. Any road service should be able to change the mounted tire so you are not confronted with having to buy a mismatched new tire at two times the normal sale price.

Read more from Roger Marble on his blog at RVtiresafety.net or on RVtravel.com.

