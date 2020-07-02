RV Tire Safety: What valve stem to use with a TPMS – Part 1

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Here’s my opinion on the ongoing discussion regarding what valve stem to use with an external tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) sensor.

A standard 65 psi max, rubber valve stem is very flexible, as seen here:

Some people think the 80 psi max “High Pressure” HP 600 rubber valve stem is OK to use with external TPMS sensors, but you can see the HP 600 is still flexible:

Here is proof that an HP rubber stem can fail when a TPMS sensor is installed:

IMO, staying with any “snap-in”-type stem is false economy given the metal bolt-in stems only cost $3 to $4 each. Not all tire stores will have the metal valve stems so check first. If they don’t have them, you can get stems at AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Advance Auto Parts, NAPA Auto Parts, or most any auto parts store or even on Amazon.

They are easy to install, too. Don’t let the service center tell you installing metal stems is a lot of work. Watch and you will see:

Read more from Roger Marble on his blog at RVtiresafety.net or on RVtravel.com.

##RVT955