There’s a new RV brand on the market: 2024 Brinkley Model Z 5th Wheel

Brinkley is a completely new RV brand on the market. In the video below, That RV Tech gives us a first look at the all-new 2024 Brinkley Model Z fifth wheel.

Because this company is all new, the downside is there is no history and no real user feedback on them, and no way to actually gauge their longevity. This is why getting the perspective of a certified RV tech is extra valuable in this case.

He does say by looking at it, this RV seems sturdy, well-constructed and well put together. The fit and finish on the cabinets are executed well and everything fits together well. There are a lot of cabinets and storage throughout with the space being well-used. Throughout the video he finds himself marveling at the high quality of craftsmanship, especially in comparison to so many of the poorly made RVs on the market.

One interesting tidbit is that the exterior boasts a decal stating that the coach is “warranted for full-time living!” Most RVs expressly say they are NOT intended for full-time living, despite many people using them for that purpose.

There are a lot of great features on the Brinkley Model Z 5th wheel. For instance, a huge pass-through front basement storage area also has sliding door access to the electrical and plumbing systems under the coach. The entire area is LED-lit.

Two slide rooms, one slim rack, and the other rack and pinion significantly open up the interior space.

That beautiful interior space resembles a modern apartment more than an RV. It features simple lines and light and muted colors that make it feel larger than it is.

The windows have inner frames and feature a track that holds the shades firmly in place, even while driving

The small dinette bench features under-seat storage. While the furniture is nice, I completely agree with our host that the color of it is all wrong. Not sure what they were thinking, but to me, it clashes with the rest of the interior and sticks out like a sore thumb.

The kitchen features a Furrion 3-burner cooktop, oven, and microwave, as well as a residential-style Furrion refrigerator and freezer. I love the huge kitchen sink with its dish drainer cover and gold-toned high faucet. A large kitchen island provides ample counter and food prep space.

There are some nice little extras in the kitchen like a pull-out space for the garbage can AND the recycling can, and even a built-in, pull-out paper towel holder. A huge pantry is lit with motion sensor lights and there is space for a coffee bar.

If that is not enough, a pull-out drawer on the floor contains two silicone pet food bowls. Simply push in the drawer for travel.

The bathroom has some nice little touches too, like a full-sized toilet and a toilet paper dispenser that is magnetized to the wall. I personally love the big square shower head and overhead tinted skylight. But there’s more. Our host calls the shower the “Human Car Wash” as there are several shower heads that can spray water in all directions, just like those in a fancy hotel.

The bedroom is also impressive. A dimmer switch controls the mood lighting, whatever that mood might be, and mirrored closet door makes the space look bigger. The light inside is built into the clothes rack and comes on automatically when the closet doors open. Built-in shoe cubbies are another nice touch, and there is prewiring for an optional Dyson vacuum system in the closet.

The wardrobe closet is prepped to add an optional washer and dryer.

The large dresser has a hidden top compartment that’s kind of a nice feature. Accent lighting around the base almost gives the bed a floating look.

Unfortunately, the little shelves on the sides of the bed are silly and a missed opportunity for better storage, and nothing will stay put there when moving.

Other great features include:

Global power locks

Lippert screen defender and door closers on the screen door

MORryde solid steps with banister

Two LED-lit Solara power awnings

Backup camera

Roof ladder

Standard Suburban furnace

Furrion tankless water heater

Furrion air conditioner

Nautilus water system with a retractable city water hose

Electric dump valves on gray and black water tanks

Lippert electronic leveling system

Wireless chargers built into theater seating

Electric fireplace

Big screen television is on a lift so it conveniently hides away when not in use

Thomas Paine pull-out sofa bed in living room

In conclusion, our host was impressed. He liked the quality and craftsmanship, small details, and the clean look of these 5th wheels. But, as they are brand-new to the market, they still need to pass the upcoming test of time.

More about the 2024 Brinkley Model Z 5th Wheel

Base model MSRP: $102,246

Length: 31’

UVW: 11,923

GVWR: 14,995

Length: 34’11”

Freshwater: 75 gallons

Gray water: 90 gallons

Black water: 45 gallons

Learn more about Brinkley RVs here.

