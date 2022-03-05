RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1042

Welcome to RVtravel.com, an RV-themed newsletter from the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

March 5, 2022

Why many more Americans will choose RVs as permanent homes

By Chuck Woodbury

am starting to wonder if the next “big thing” is for countless millions of Americans to buy RVs to live in rather than live in a sticks-and-bricks home—the kind with a permanent foundation, that cannot be moved, which is what most people live in today. The same applies to residents in other areas prone to natural disasters—floods, tornadoes, hurricanes…

Here’s why I’m thinking this.

First: In the past few weeks…

News stories discussed a new program in California that helps homeowners in fire-prone areas afford homeowners insurance. Apparently, premiums in some areas have tripled or the insurance has been canceled altogether—the fire risk is too high. Some residents can no longer afford to stay.

So why not just buy an RV? That’s my question.

Face it, today’s larger rigs are as comfortable as most homes. When a fire or other disaster threatens, drive away. Marcus Lemonis, Camping World’s celebrity CEO and King Midas wannabe will sell anyone with some level of creditworthiness a cheap RV with low 20-year payments. Buy it, drive it away—home sweet mobile home. Hey, if your finances get really bad, default on your payment. Who’s goin’ to find you to repossess it?

And there are more reasons to live in an RV (soaring apartment rents, high home prices, “street camping,” and so many RVs today that are built more for living than camping…). But, wait! There’s more…

Ember RV ROK—a small but mighty overlanding trailer

Tony writes, “I like a lot of what Ember RV is doing, and while I am not the likely customer for this trailer, so what? The people who might buy this will likely see this as a home run. The build quality and materials are really first-rate, and that suspension is as good as it gets.”

Crowds, noise, trash force these work campers to “retire”

By Brenda Odom

We have been campers for more than 30 years; we have been work campers for the past five of those. Before that, we spent a year managing a large coastal RV resort. In other words, I doubt we would be called “newbies.” … Continue reading why these work campers are becoming “just campers” here.

This spare trailer tire got ripped to shreds, but why?

Folks, we don’t know the story about this spare trailer tire ripped to shreds, and neither does reader Dana Eulert, who sent this to us. But the moral of the story? Don’t do this at home… or something like that? You won’t believe this!

Around the Campfire: Will rising RVing costs force RVers off the road?

By Gail Marsh

She swiped at a tear as it tracked down her cheek. Her husband reached for her hand in support. Harold and Ginny are what I call “long-haul RVers.” Traveling since their retirement 18 years ago, the couple contemplated their future around the campfire a few nights ago. Our conversation made me wonder, “Will rising RVing costs force RVers off the road?” Continue reading and share your thoughts here.

Working remotely from an RV: Taking the first step

By Gail Marsh

It’s all my fault. I regularly send pictures and sightseeing reports back to our children. I endlessly and enthusiastically endorse the RV lifestyle and promote the benefits of moving from place to place as my husband and I meet new folks, learn new things, and enjoy almost every moment of living in our RV for months on end. It’s no wonder I feel like it’s all my fault they want to start working remotely from an RV! Continue reading about the first step to working remotely from an RV.

A new RV for under $6,000? Not a pop-up—It’s a KLEOX!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Prices for new RVs are jumping faster than a kangaroo. If you’re trying to buy your “first” RV, it’s no doubt discouraging. But if your tastes are simple, you can buy a new, hard-side RV for under $6,000. It’s a KLEOX—a teardrop trailer that scales in at less than 500 pounds. But be prepared—if it’s KLEOX, it’s bound to be simple! Check this out.

A fun, unique Harvest Hosts location: RVing at Sawdust Alpacas

By Cheri Sicard

When I saw the listing for the Sawdust Alpacas in Fallon, Nevada, among the Harvest Hosts offerings, I immediately started planning how to work them into my travels. RV camping next to a herd of adorable alpacas? With optional low-priced water and electrical hookups to boot? Sign me up! … Read about this wonderful adventure (despite a vehicle breakdown) here.

How it Happened: The invention of the potato chip

By Gail Marsh

There is controversy over the actual origin of the potato chip. There! I’m saying that upfront. The thing is, folks who dispute the most common explanation do not have an alternative version. So, whether it’s an urban legend, hearsay, or a totally fabricated story, what follows is the most commonly accepted explanation on the invention of the potato chip, so here goes!

Rambler Ranch: A shrine to old cars, Americana in rural Colorado

RV travelers in Colorado can find their way through small towns, drive across open ranges, visit national parks and sightsee in quirky towns, museums and monuments. Rambler Ranch personifies the state’s connection to the past. A minute’s drive from County Rd. 21 in Elizabeth, Colo., Rambler Ranch is perched in a clearing of trees on the outskirts of the small town about 45 miles southeast of Denver. Read more.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

7-pin connector plug coming apart. Can I fix it?

Dear Dave,

I accidentally pulled away from my trailer with the electric cable still connected and partially separated the cable from the connecter housing. However, everything still works fine. How do I reinforce this connection to prevent further damage? —Tim

Read Dave’s reply



RV Gadgets and Gizmos

with Tony Barthel

Keep mice out of your RV while in storage with the BoxKat

How do you keep mice out of your RV? Aside from a slew of house cats, we learned of another option when we recently had the chance to speak with Tom Sharp, inventor of a device called the BoxKat. And, to be upfront, BoxKat is an RVtravel.com advertiser.



The BoxKat is, very simply, a corrugated plastic barrier that you assemble around your RV. The barrier is 14” tall and there are interconnecting accordion-style panels that allow the individual pieces to adjust to uneven surfaces. It’s one of those simple but brilliant solutions that could help you eliminate the mouse problem from your RV. Check this out!

Relax Sauna: A portable sauna for your RV. Goodbye aches and pains!

There are a lot of gadgets I’ve reviewed here that are essential to RV life. But this one is a bit more extravagant. We’ve been testing the Relax Sauna portable sauna for a few weeks now and my wife has become addicted to it. Now, I can just see you out there holding your iPads and saying, “What? A sauna in an RV?”

Yes. A portable one. The Relax Sauna is truly a portable sauna that can legitimately take about the same space in your cargo bay as a couple of folding chairs. Mmmm. Wouldn’t this feel good after a long day of driving?

RVelectricity ™ with Mike Sokol

Swimming around boat docks can be dangerous, even deadly

Dear Readers,

Last week we had 72 degree weather for a few days IN MARYLAND! Wow, that’s crazy for Maryland at the end of February. The motorcycles and convertibles were out on the streets, the Lenten roses and crocus in our garden were blooming, and I’m doing a little grilling with my pellet smoker. And as I was driving by the Potomac River I even noticed a few boats out on the water. So, since spring is almost officially here, now is a great time to remind you about the dangers of ESD or Electric Shock Drowning. This is important!

Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.) Session: Powering your house from a portable generator (including information on the CarGenerator™ Home Integration Kit).

RV Short Stops

Outdoor markets in Yuma

By Julianne G. Crane

The first shopping spree on any stopover in Yuma always includes the two big outdoor markets—Arizona Market Place and Yuma Swap Meet. Free parking for RVs. Oh, these look like so much fun!

RV Tire Safety

Will your tire blow up if you inflate it above its “Max PSI”?

Your tire says “Max xx PSI at Max Load of yyy Pounds”. Will your tire blow up if you go above xx PSI? Find out what tire expert Roger Marble says here.

Recipe of the Day

Dubliner Irish Cheese Crusted Fish

by Debbie Rohan from Boerne, TX

Dubliner cheese has a more sharp taste to it than traditional cheddar cheese. It adds a great flavor that enhances the simple dinner. Panko crumbs mixed with the cheese and butter make the crust perfectly crunchy. Cod or any other type of white fish would work in this recipe.

Get the recipe here

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Smitty is out for a walk in the desert in Pahrump, Nevada.” —Barbara Stanbro

Brain Teaser

Find a number less than 100 that is increased by one-fifth of its value when its digits are reversed.

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Trivia

The very first radio jingle of all time was an advertisement for Wheaties. In December of 1926, the Washburn Crosby Company (which later became General Mills) ran a commercial for the popular cereal on the Minneapolis radio station WCCO. Listen to it here. (Wow, have commercials changed!)



Laugh of the Week

