RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1043

March 12, 2022

Cover story

Rising fuel prices could lead to camping cancellations—and opportunities for some RVers

By Mike Gast

R

ecord fuel prices that are approaching or exceeding $5 a gallon have arrived in certain cities and states, and those high costs will undoubtedly change summer camping plans for more than a few RVers.

“Camping closer to home” has been the mantra of many time-starved RVers since the 1980s. For decades, campground owners altered their marketing messages to reach out to nearby RVers, hoping to be the time-saving, convenient camping option just down the road.

Time is still in short supply for many busy families, but the rapidly rising cost of fuel to push that RV down the road will likely leave more campers looking for close-to-home options.

Rising fuel prices could be an opportunity for some RVers

This is where rising fuel prices could be an opportunity for some savvy RVers.

Think about it. For months, we’ve been hearing about the millions of new RV owners champing at the bit to hit the road in their new rolling vacation homes. Long, extended “dream trips” to iconic national parks, monuments, amusement parks, and seashores were on their immediate bucket lists for this summer.

Many of those new RVers were likely factoring in the $2.25-a-gallon price of early 2021. Even if they raised their tolerance to the $3.26-a-gallon price national average we saw by the end of 2021 it’s unlikely they foresaw the numbers we are facing now.

Featured article

Hanging up the keys? Park models could be the answer to high living costs

Camping and RV ownership have always been a series of “phases” for those who stick with the lifestyle. Maybe your family started in a tent, moved to a pop-up trailer, then a towable, and finally that fancy motorized unit as you transitioned into being a full-timer. But when the day finally arrives when it’s time to turn in the RV keys … then what? Perhaps a park model?

Today’s RV review…

The Armadillo Conquistador F is a $1.4 million overlanding 8WD motorhome

Tony writes, “The Armadillo Conquistador F is an absolute beast of an RV that has four axles, each with gigantic Michelin® 14.00R20 XZL™ all-terrain tires. Each axle is driven on the MAN chassis, meaning this is a machine for people with a lot of money to go places where others can’t.”

Around the Campfire: RVers discuss ways to save on high fuel prices

By Gail Marsh

Some folks around the campfire thought it was a joke. This week we talked about the recent jump in fuel prices and the “content-to-stay-in-the-campground” people thought we had to be joking. They just could not fathom the idea of $5+ per gallon to fuel their trucks! And the prices continue to rise! Our campfire discussion might very well have become a ginormous gripe session, but instead, the attitude shifted toward potential problem-solving tips. Read them here.

Surfing or searching – Where to find truth about RVing

By Dave Helgeson

There is so much questionable material floating around these days, how do you tell fact from fiction? My Pastor recently posed a question in a sermon entitled “Surfing or Searching, Where to Find Truth?” … While the sermon was designed to keep us on track morally and spiritually, I couldn’t help but think how it also applied to all the questionable material on the internet regarding RVing. Read more.

Obnoxious outdoor movie projectors and big screens coming to a campground near you!

By Nanci Dixon

Outdoor movie projectors are becoming more and more popular. As campground hosts, we are seeing more and more people setting up huge screens with projectors and playing movies well into the night. This usually involves a number of friends and family. What use is an outside movie night without a large gathering? So much for quiet hours and sitting around the ol’ campfire… Continue reading.

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletters

• Avoid disaster: Make sure your RV is level before retracting slides

• Get the most out of your RV’s closet with these easy organizational hacks

• 10 reasons why you need a wok in your RV kitchen

• Optimize space in your RV shower to make it feel bigger than it is

• Trailer users—Here’s a front/rear leveling tip

RV boo-boos: Fifth-wheel through the drive-through? (Video)

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

To paraphrase an old mentor, “Some of the brightest people are RVers—but on the other hand….” Yes, sometimes you just have to scratch your head. We can see a motorhomer hitting an unexpected patch of black ice. Yes, sometimes you really can develop an LP leak at the wrong time. But taking the fifth-wheel through the fast-food joint’s drive-through? Get real! You won’t believe this video.

A look at the best portable ice makers for RVs

By Randall Brink

A few times a year we spend a month or so on the road. Storing enough ice to enjoy on-demand became a problem. Our small refrigerator freezer lacks space for a bag of ice and the frozen items. What to do? Enter portable ice makers for RVs. Continue reading.

Working remotely from an RV: Step two: Learn what RV is best by renting

By Gail Marsh

In last week’s article, I outlined a critical first step as you consider working remotely from your RV. That first step was to practice “living small.” By living in just a small portion of your current living arrangement, you can get an idea of what it may mean to work remotely from a van or RV. If you successfully practiced living small and are ready to take the next step, here it is: Rent the kind of camper you think may work best for your remote working situation. Learn more.

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

Reader Poll

When you travel to a new place, what do you most like to do first?

Readjusting to life off the road: Little things throw me for a loop

By Gail Marsh

For the past several years, Hubby and I have spent about half of our time continuously on the road and the other half in our stix-n-brix home. There’s always a period of adjustment either way, but I’m noticing that it’s a bit more challenging for me to readjust from life on the road to being back in our “stationary” home, life off the road. Do you spend extended periods of time in your rig like we do? Does it take you a while to readjust to being tethered to one spot, like me? Compare notes with Gail here.

Traffic stops in Mexico: What to expect if stopped by the police

By Cheri Sicard

Seeing the flashing lights of a police car in your rearview mirror is always stress-inducing. But traffic stops in Mexico, where you don’t know what to expect and you may or may not speak the language, can be even more so. Those RVing south of the border should be aware that traffic stops in Mexico are significantly different than in the United States. … Read what to expect, and about Cheri’s very interesting experiences, here.

How it Happened: A candy bar helped invent the microwave oven

By Gail Marsh

I miss the microwave oven (or just “microwave” as it’s popularly known today) most when we boondock or tent camp. This fabulous invention can thaw, cook, and reheat almost any food that fits inside it. … But how did the microwave oven come about? Let’s look at the history of the microwave oven.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Should I carry a spare tire for my Class C, and is the added weight worth it?

Dear Dave,

How do you change the inside tire of a dually? I carry a spare, but is the added weight worth it if I can’t change the tire? What about the jack you have to carry? I have a Class C. Are those tire warranties from third party companies (think: Good Sam) worth it? —Jeffrey

Read Dave’s reply



Click here to see more questions for Dave.

NEW! Visit Dave’s new forum on RVtravel.com. Ask him a question or help answer one from another reader. Click here.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

This affordable air purifier cleans RV’s air of pollen and more in just two minutes

By Tony Barthel

Is having an air purifier in your RV worth it? Well, one of the reasons I love to travel in our RV is to breathe the fresh air and see new sites. … But, still, going camping often means places with pollen, dust and things like that. Get some good pollen in the air and I’m a sneezing fool. As such, when Dreo reached out and asked if I wanted to try their new Dreo Macro Pro True HEPA Air Purifier I was honestly skeptical because, well, do I really think this is worth bringing in an RV?

Find out here.

RVelectricity ™ with Mike Sokol

Torque values for circuit breakers

Hi Mike,

I’ve been reading some of your articles recently about torque values for the ATS (Automatic Transfer Switch). But what about the main 120 AC breaker box inside the RV, with all of those big breakers in there? My panel doesn’t say what the torque values should be on those and I’m pretty sure they also need to be torqued properly. What’s the torque supposed to be for those breakers? Thanks. —Martin

Read Mike’s response



Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.) Session: Time to check the water heater anode rod.

RV Tire Safety

Are you sure you can change a flat tire?

By Roger Marble

Can you change a flat tire? Have you ever given this question much thought? Your answer will depend on your answer to a number of very important questions that need to be considered first.

Read more



Ask the Pet Vet

with Karel Carnohan, DVM



Cushing’s syndrome in dogs. Should this reader be worried?

When a reader gives Dr. Karel symptoms her dog is experiencing, Dr. Karel knows right away it’s most likely Cushing’s syndrome. What is this syndrome and should this reader be worried? Find out and know what to look out for in case it happens to your pup, too.

Read more

Operating an RV Park

We are back and busier than EVER!

Read all about Machelle, AJ and Jenna’s amazing cross-country trip, all that has happened at their campground even while they were gone, and everything they are doing in order to be ready to open up in four short weeks!

Read about it here

Recipe of the Day

Island Style Quesadilla

by Laurie Gordon from Stillwater, NJ

Sweet and savory with a little bite, these quesadillas are different from anything we’ve ever tasted. The sweet pineapple cream cheese with the savory brie melts beautifully with the chicken. Onion and jalapeno definitely give these a little kick. These quesadillas may not be for everyone, but if you’re adventurous give them a try. They’re yummy!

Click here for the recipe

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Gracie loves exploring the outdoors with us.” —Adrian Grove

Need some support? We offer moral support, this offers actual support… and it could change your life for the better!

Brain Teaser

You are in a place called Jack’s World and there is only one law. There is a mirror, but no reflection. There is pizza with cheese, but not sausage. There is pepper, but no salt. There is a door, yet no entrance or exit. What is the law?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Trivia

A pack of Wrigley’s Juicy Fruit Gum was the very first commercial product to ever have a barcode. In the 1940s, Bernard Silver and his friend Joe Woodland focused on using morse code as a method to create a system that would speed up the checkout process. It took nearly a decade of testing for the barcode to finally appear. When it did, the barcode debuted on a pack of Wrigley’s Juicy Fruit Gum on June 26, 1974, at a Marsh’s Supermarket in Troy, Ohio. The gum and the receipt are on permanent display at the Smithsonian Institute.

Laugh of the Week

Q: What’s Irish and usually comes out during March?

A: Paddy O’Furniture

