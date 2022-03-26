RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1045

Welcome to RVtravel.com, an RV-themed newsletter from the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

March 26, 2022

Cover story

“10-Year Rule” is rare at most RV parks, but stay tuned…

By Mike Gast

he “10-Year Rule” in the camping business is something that experienced RVers love to debate but likely have seldom, if ever, experienced in their own travels.

Rules that ban RVs with more than 10 or 15 years of “experience” are the Bigfoot of camping. Most RVers haven’t run into a park that enforces those rules, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t out there.

Most RVers assume the reason for the 10-Year Rule at any park has to do with a big dose of snobbery. Park owners assume those folks in the brand-new $500,000 rig won’t want to rub shoulders with the common folks rolling in with their “vintage” Winnebagos and Shasta trailers.

Most campground owners do all that they can to stay away from age-limit rules too. One recent RVtravel.com reader called any 10-Year Rule “outright discrimination,” which it isn’t. Parks that do institute an RV age rule do it for many reasons. It is a deliberate business decision on the part of the campground owner, not discrimination.

So why do they do it?



Featured article

It might be time to consider earning big money by renting out your RV

Saying that the RVing lifestyle has changed a bit in the past few years is like stating the price of fuel has gone up “slightly.” When peer-to-peer RV rental company Outdoorsy came on the scene in 2015, many experienced RVers dismissed the idea of handing the keys to their beloved rolling home to a stranger. But campground crowding, fuel costs and other lifestyle changes have many established RVers thinking about either selling their rigs or parking them for a while. Read RVtravel.com’s extremely informative interview with Outdoorsy’s co-founder and CEO Jeff Cavins about why peer-to-peer renting can be a lucrative option for RV owners.

Today’s RV review…

2022 Chinook Dream 259RB travel trailer

Tony writes, “Today’s review is of the Chinook Dream 259RB, a ‘stick and tin’ couple’s travel trailer that might seem pretty average at first—until you look deeper. Wait a minute, you say. Chinook? Didn’t they build those funky little Toyota-based motorhomes? Any relation?

Actually, yes! Chinook is a small, independent RV manufacturer based out of Peru, Indiana, and they still make motorhomes. But the company is working to make a name for itself in travel trailers, too. How are they doing that?”



Oops! Bad parking job: “How do I get out of this mess?”

Nanci D. bravely steps forward to share her experience. Here she and her husband were in a brand-new Class A motorhome, pulling into a driveway. “It was a little too tight,” she explains. But then, suddenly, things went sideways (sort of). In any event, how do you get out of situation like this? Find out.

How I scored a National Park campsite on a weekend

By Nanci Dixon

I scored a campsite on a weekend in a National Park! How amazingly lucky am I? Two available days at Hot Springs National Park and, get this, with electricity! I wish I could say I had been trying for days but, no, not this time. I just went online and there it was. A cancellation! Truly a gift! … Find out how you, too, might be able to score a campsite here.

Working remotely. Part 3: The best RV for working remotely

If you’ve followed Gail Marsh’s series on working remotely, you may have practiced by first working from your home before heading off to do it in your RV. You may also have tried Step 2—renting an RV or van and working remotely while actually away from your brix-n-stix home or apartment. If both experiences whet your appetite for more, you’re ready for the next step: Purchasing your own RV for working remotely. Read more.

Highlights from this weeks RV Daily Tips Newsletter

• Around the Campfire: RVers offer their 20 best driving tips

• Inflation is soaring! How to stretch your camping dollars

• 20 bar soap hacks to make RV life easier

• This RV is in the shop for slide-out damage. Don’t let this happen!

• Phantom electrical loads can spoil your boondocking adventure

Ways you can brighten the campground manager’s day

It’s a thankless job: campground manager (CM). S/he’s often the person who helps you reserve the perfect RV spot. When you arrive, the CM shows you to your site and may even help you park your rig. S/he is also the one who makes sure the restrooms, laundry facilities, and shower stalls are clean and sanitized. … So. Many. Jobs. It’s important to recognize all of that work. There’s a simple way to do that: Be nice to the campground manager. Here are some easy ways to do that.

How did you get into camping? Share your story, please!

By Gail Marsh

How did you get into camping? This question came up on an RV camping blog recently. Responses to the question varied. … It seems everyone has something to say about how they got into camping. Read Gail’s interesting story (it was a joke?) and then please share yours here.

RVing and wine tasting in Mendocino County, California, with Harvest Hosts

By Cheri Sicard

I’ve talked before about how awesome a match Harvest Hosts is for wine-loving RVers. Not only do you get to enjoy great wines, you get a scenic, safe place to park as a bonus. After visiting several great hosts in California’s Paso Robles wine region, I decided to head further north up Highway 101 to check out wine tasting in Mendocino County. Continue reading about Cheri’s “two favorite Harvest Host wineries ever… at least so far!”

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

A wild llama took Clint hostage! We’re kidding, of course. But Clint is taking a little break this week from his Clintoons. He’ll see you back here soon!

Reader Poll

“The Last Resort” and more memorable, funny and unusual business names

By Gail Marsh

… In our RV travels back and forth across the country, we’ve come across many unique, memorable and unusual business names. Perhaps you’ve seen some, too. I have to admit that many times just the quirky name has caused us to pull over or pull in for a closer look, a great meal, or even an overnight stay. Read more. Do you have any unusual business names to add to the list?

RV prospector: Spiral gold wheels automate the most tedious phase of panning

By Randall Brink

As we’ve discussed here previously, prospecting and panning for gold in stream beds, creekbanks, riverbanks, and ancient river gravels is an activity that can add a lot of fun and richness to an RV trip. I love digging and panning for gold and other precious metals. But segregating mineral values out of the fine small rocks and sands at the bottom of the pan is tiring and tedious. Plus, there is every chance that you will lose values by trying to pan out the fine sands and gravels too quickly to finish. There’s a fix for that.

Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

How would you like to win a Dash Cam

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

My slideout LEDs are blinking and still won’t work after a reset. Why?

Dear Dave,

While the Schwintek slideout is moving in and out, both red and green LEDs on the Lippert controller are flashing. When the slider stops, the LEDs quit flashing but remain on for 20 seconds. I have reset the controller via the “button press six times, hold on the seventh” method, but there’s been no effect on my particular issue. —Michael

With these aboard your RV (or even at home), you’ll have a license to kill. But don’t worry, you won’t get arrested. We promise you.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Quit washing dishes in your RV! Let Bob do it!

By Tony Barthel

My wife and I have a deal: Whoever does the cooking is spared from the miserable task of doing the dishes. Since I love to cook, I feel that I get the better end of this deal. But she just listens to podcasts while doing the dishes, so who knows. Imagine if we had Bob to do the dishes for us? Bob who? Continue reading to find out.

Go Anywhere toilet comes up short (literally!)

By Tony Barthel

I recently had the duty to test out the Go Anywhere portable camp toilet. Or should I say the misfortune. I am going to bluntly say, I don’t like this thing. But that’s in the circumstances I was using it. Read more.

New child alert safety system helps drivers save lives

By James Raia

Driver distractions occur for many reasons, and the result can be lethal. And with reoccupation so prevalent of city streets, country roads and freeways, when a parent finally stops and leaves a car, truck or RV, they can forget that their child or children remain in the vehicle. If the vehicle gets too hot, a child’s life can be at risk quickly. The Infalurt Child Safety System is designed to prevent a catastrophe. Learn more.

RVelectricity ™ with Mike Sokol

Should RV parks meter power? Please take our survey

Dear Readers,

I fully expect this will stir up a little controversy since the idea of unmetered (“free”) electric power at campgrounds has been the standard for a long time. But there is a campground industry push to meter each pedestal separately and charge you for it in some way.

The reasons for wanting to do individual pedestal metering have been growing for the last few decades. Ever since multiple rooftop air conditioners have become more common, campground power usage has gone way up. Continue reading, then please take the survey and add your (respectful) comments.

Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.) Session: AED update – drone delivery!

NEW! Visit Mike’s new RVelectricity Forum on RVtravel.com.

RV Tire Safety

Is a 10-ply tire better than a Load Range E tire?

In response to an RVer’s question about tire plies and how it might relate to ride firmness, tire expert Roger Marble explains tire ply numbers and load range ratings. And is that title a trick question?

Operating an RV Park

The phone is ringing off the hook! And more adventures

The phone has been ringing off the hook! We took out an ad on Facebook for the Tucson, Phoenix and Maricopa market. WOW was that a hit! People are so excited that there is a new campground in the White Mountains and they want to visit. With rising gas prices across the country, we were nervous about how our business would be affected. As of this writing, we are sold out for the 4th of July and almost sold out for Labor Day and Memorial Day weekends.

Recipe of the Day

Momma Linda’s Enchiladas

by Marsha Cooley from Dallas, TX

These enchiladas may not be the prettiest, but boy are they tasty! It’s a no-frills dish with Tex-Mex flavor. They’re not traditional enchiladas. Flour tortillas replace more traditional corn and are packed with ground beef, beans, and cheese. Chili on top replaces traditional enchilada sauce and adds tons of flavor to this simple dinner. Serve with beans and rice for a meal that will feed a crowd.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We adopted Cashew from the Austin Animal Center back in 2015 when he was a pup. He’s been full-time living in our Reflection 312 BHTS for the past six months and loving every hike, scenic drive, and hammock swing along the way!” —Eduardo Wiewall

Brain Teaser

It goes in dry, it comes out wet, the longer it is in, the stronger it gets. What is it?

Trivia

Back in 2009, researchers from Vermont University analyzed the posts of 2.4 million Twitter users and found that Wednesday is the most depressing day of the week. Although most assume that most people are depressed on Mondays, having just said goodbye to yet another weekend, the high points of the weekend actually made Mondays bearable. Wednesdays, though, mid-week, are far from the previous weekend and still far from the next. Well, cheer up, folks. It’s Saturday today! You still have four more days until that Wednesday depression kicks in.

Laugh of the Week

Man: “As I was getting into bed, she said. “You’re drunk!” I said, “How do you know?” She said, “You live next door!”

