RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1050

Welcome to RVtravel.com, an RV-themed newsletter from the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

April 30, 2022

Non-Members (advertising-supported) edition

Cover story

New data reveals who RVers are and why they do it

By Mike Gast

W

hen I first got into the camping business 21 years ago at Kampgrounds of America Inc., campgrounds were “seat of the pants” operations. Owners made most decisions based on gut instinct, and outdoor research was pretty much left to the university academics.

That dearth of data started to change in 2014, when KOA released its first North American Camping Report. Now, it seems fresh, scientifically driven camping information is being released monthly by Kampgrounds of America as well as just about any other organization that owns or operates parks.

Full disclosure: I was involved as one of the authors of the first six of those annual KOA reports. Early each spring, we’d work for weeks to make sense of a mountain of data gleaned from interviews with thousands of campers. We interviewed campers of every stripe, not just those who favored KOAs.

These surveys and studies from all sources are growing increasingly important because campground owners—including big systems like KOA and Jellystone—use the data to make decisions on what services and amenities to add, as well as where and when to build new parks and campsites. The studies are also used by RV manufacturers and dealers when they make their big decisions.

Campers would also be wise to have at least a passing familiarity with what these studies and reports have to say. They are a good forecast of where the RVing lifestyle is heading.

Continue reading

Featured article

Fight RV crime! Install a GPS tracker in your RV—It’s easy!

[We’ve posted many stolen RVs] here on RVtravel.com in our Sunday newsletter. For every one we write about, there are probably dozens more that we don’t hear about. Suffice it to say, crooks want to steal your RV. The question is, if they do, how can you get it back? One way that can increase the odds of finding a stolen RV is by installing and using a GPS tracker. They’re inexpensive. Service fees are relatively low. And nearly any “RV handyperson” can install one in just a few minutes. Learn more about this inexpensive but worthwhile investment.

Today’s RV review…

Highland Ridge RV Mesa Ridge S-Lite 212FB

Tony writes, “Oh, the crazy long names that RV companies use to distinguish models. But that’s what happens when so many RV companies make the same floor plans as their competition—there has to be some way of distinguishing one from the other. And seeing the same floor plan from various brands is also enlightening. The little design and engineering twists that people put into their iterations of the floor plans is something I enjoy.”

Read more

Click here for more reviews.

Did you know that Tony and his fabulous wife, Peggy, put on a totally awesome podcast? Listen to this week’s episode with the co-founders of Ember RV, as well as a cool camping cooktop and a nifty RV from Germany, too.

Adults-only and other RV park restrictions. What do you think about these?

It seems that more and more RV parks are restricting usage. Some parks do not permit older RVs. Other parks limit or exclude pets. Still others enforce age restrictions. Why so many limitations? Why now? Read this report from Gail Marsh then weigh in on the issue here.

An easy, cheap DIY fix for RV mouse infestation

A few weeks ago, Chuck Woodbury wrote an article about an RV he saw for sale at an RV show. If you missed it, check it out here. He couldn’t believe what he saw… This RV was practically begging for a mouse infestation! Is your RV designed as an invitation to mouse infestation? Here’s a cheap, easy, DIY fix (from Nanci Dixon) with dollar store placemats and velcro.

How to avoid scams when buying an RV online

For some people, an RV scam may seem obvious, but with the thriving market and influx of newbies, potential starry-eyed RV buyers can talk themselves into anything… and scammers know that. Recently, RVTrader.com had a listing for a 2014 Winnebago Minnie Winnie 31K priced at $23,000. The deal of the century! Read this important info if you’re shopping for an RV online.

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletters

• Don’t ever do these 6 things at the dump station!

• This battery fire serves as a maintenance reminder!

• These are the skills you must maintain to continue RVing

• DIY: Remove and replace rotted flooring in your RV

• Always follow these e-bike safety tips

The best wind apps all RVers should know about

We need the best wind apps when wrestling the wind so we know what reservations to cancel. I never thought that after hours and hours of making detailed travel plans and campground reservations, I would be canceling them. There is a point when it is just not safe to keep traveling and bucking the wind in an RV. Read what wind apps Nanci Dixon uses here.

Readers share their travel plans, April 30, 2022

By Nanci Dixon

We are “on the road again” and I am filled again with excitement and anticipation. This week’s highlight was Ice Cave and Bandera Volcano near El Malpais National Monument in Grants, New Mexico. It was our first time staying at a Harvest Host’s location and it was amazing! … Read more about Nanci’s adventures and what our readers are saying about their current and upcoming RVing trips here.

All RVers own a “whiskey stick,” but we bet you don’t know its history!

By Gail Marsh

You probably have at least one, perhaps more than one “whiskey stick” in your RV. And no, a whiskey stick is not used during happy hour! The whiskey stick (also known as liquor stick or bubble level) has an interesting history. Once you know it, you’ll think of it each time you check that your RV is level. Guaranteed. This is very interesting!

Reader Poll

How much driving distance (range) would you need before owning an electric RV?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

Tell us here

Foss State Park is a hidden gem campground (and it’s empty!)

By Nanci Dixon

A hidden gem campground is found at Foss State Park in Foss, Oklahoma. After driving six hours in miserable and unforgiving 37 mph wind gusts, we never thought we would find such a gem of a state park within seven miles of I-40. Not only did we have a premium site with 50-amp electric service and water in an almost empty campground, but it is also on the lake! Continue reading about this hidden gem.

Carry business cards with you while RVing, even if you’re retired

By Gail Marsh

Once in a while, a tip comes along that causes me to do a quick head slap and say, “Why didn’t I think of that?” While reading a popular RV site, I saw an idea from Brenda M. She wrote, “Retirement is the best ‘job’ we’ve ever had. We promote ourselves with business cards.” Brenda went on to explain that she and her husband routinely distribute their business (retirement) cards to folks they meet when camping. Continue reading about this great idea.

How to make EASY, delicious pan pizza in your RV

By Cheri Sicard

You are not going to believe how easy and mess-free making pan pizza from scratch in your RV can be. But once you try this recipe, I predict it will become one of your favorite RV recipes. Truly, the only downside is that you do have to plan ahead. Eight to 24 hours ahead. But during that time you can be off doing other things and having fun. This sounds sooo good!

Psst: Hey, full-timers! Did you know we have a whole newsletter just for you (and for those who maybe are thinking about being full-time RVers one day?). Check out our most recent issue here. If you like what you see, sign up!

CONTEST

Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Saturday Giveaway!

How would you like to win a set of Insulated Coffee Mugs with Lids?

How to win

We’ll select a winner at random out of all entries we receive today (April 30, 2022) by 7 p.m. Pacific time. Remember, you can only enter once and after we notify you by email via RVcontests@gmail.com that you won, you have 24 hours to respond or we’ll give the prize to someone else.

Click here to enter or see last week’s winner!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

There’s a leak in my RV’s shower supply line. How do I access it?

Dear Dave,

My RV seems to have a leak in the shower supply line. My problem is the shower wall backs up to a closet with two drawers below. There is no access door to get to the supply lines and I don’t know where the leak may be. What do you suggest I do to fix this problem? —Gary, 2019 Fleetwood Bounder 35K

Read Dave’s reply



Click here to see more questions for Dave.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

How the heck would you react if you saw someone walking around the campground in these? We don’t think we could keep a straight face! (Actually, we know we couldn’t!)

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

A cool boondocking gadget: Cuisinart EvolutionX battery-powered blender

By Tony Barthel

We all have our own way of enjoying the RV lifestyle, but my particular favorite is to be off the grid. There’s something about boondocking and off-grid camping that floats my boat. So I have been eyeing gadgets and gizmos that foster that sort of lifestyle. The Cuisinart EvolutionX battery-powered blender is one of those gadgets. Read more about this nifty gadget here.

RVelectricity ™

with Mike Sokol

Metered power billing questions; reducing RV’s electrical energy use

Dear Mike,

My question isn’t as technical as the others… so here goes. I live full-time in my 38′ 5th wheel toy hauler with a 50-amp shore power connection. It also has an Onan 4400 generator if I need it. Where I’m parked, it is switching from flat-rate electric to metered. The pedestal has both 50-amp and 110-volt plugs. Is it cheaper to use the 110 with an extension cord for small appliances and microwave? Only one at a time—I unplug things I’m not using. Unless it’s a fan. Thank you for your time. —Christie

Read Mike’s response

Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.) Session: All about portable jump starters

NEW! Visit Mike’s new RVelectricity Forum on RVtravel.com.

Say "thanks!" for this newsletter We work incredibly hard here at RVtravel.com to provide you with the best news, information and advice about RVing. If you enjoyed this newsletter or if you learned something new say, "thanks!" We couldn't do what we do without those readers who provide voluntarily donations. Thank YOU for supporting us. Processing ... Donate Stripe Payments requires Javascript to be supported by the browser in order to operate.

RV Tire Safety

Is the temperature reading of your TPMS correct? Probably, BUT…

Tire expert Roger Marble says, in his opinion, tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and infrared temperature (IR) guns are not reliable tools for predicting an impending tire failure based on the reported temperature. He’s been running some very interesting tests.

Read more

NEW! Ask Roger anything about RV tires on his new RV Tires Forum.

RV Short Stop

The recovery of the stately Fulton Mansion on Texas Coastal Bend

By Julianne G. Crane

The imposing Fulton Mansion has survived eight hurricanes—the most recent being Hurricane Harvey on August 25, 2017. That catastrophic storm resulted in the complete destruction of the mansion’s flat metal roof and chimneys. The “iconic coastal Victorian mansion, suffered major water damage to interior collections, carpets, and plaster walls,” according to the Texas Historical Commission.

Read more

RV Fire Safety

Check radiator and heater hoses monthly

A pinhole-size leak in a radiator or heater hose can spray antifreeze on hot engine parts. Antifreeze contains ethylene glycol concentrate and water. When the water boils off, the remaining ethylene glycol can self-ignite at 782 degrees F. During your monthly fire inspection, check all hoses for firmness, clamp tightness, and signs of leaking. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Recipe of the Day

Glazed Salmon with Mango Salsa

by Katrina Freed from Newark, DE

This is an elegant dish that will make it look like you spent all day in the kitchen but is really simple to prepare. The salsa is a kaleidoscope of beautiful colors and fresh flavors. Mango shines through with its added sweetness. Salt and pepper season the fish perfectly. The maple glaze adds just enough sweetness with a hint of caramel flavor. Fresh and light, this is a delightful dinner.

Get the recipe here

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our four boys, Harlee, Amos, Ozzy, and Chip, patiently waiting at camper door to go for a walk.” —Mike & Kris Gernes

Brain Teaser

An old man dies, leaving behind two sons. In his will, he orders his sons to race with their horses, and the one with the slower horse will receive his inheritance. The two sons race, but since they’re both holding their horses back, they go to a wise man and ask him what they should do. After that, the brothers race again — this time at full speed. What did the wise man tell them?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Trivia

Ironically enough, alcoholic cocktails were popularized in the U.S. during prohibition! Funny, right? When the U.S. government banned alcohol, drinking went underground… and so did alcohol quality. Moonshiners and bathtub-gin makers flourished, but their stuff, made quickly, tasted quite foul. Those visiting speakeasies mixed that bottom-shelf gin (most popular at the time), with juices, syrups, and bitters to take out the yuck-factor. And so was born the cocktail!

Laugh of the Week

Resources

“RVs: Who Makes What” – This is a new free directory from RVtravel.com which lists every U.S. RV manufacturer and their makes and models. Learn more and/or download a free PDF copy.

RV Show Directory: See if a show is coming soon to your area.

Stolen RVs — Help us recover these stolen RVs. The more eyes we have searching for them, the better chance of getting them back to their rightful owners, and maybe putting the crooks who stole them in the slammer! See the stolen RVs.

Great websites. Check out our favorite websites of the day! We compiled a list of (almost) all the websites we’ve ever posted, and we update it weekly.

Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks. This is an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers.

Best Club for RVers: Escapees. Click here to learn more or join. Endorsed by RVtravel.com.

Directory of RV parks with storm shelters

In case you’re on the road with your RV and the weather report is showing a tornado headed your way, have this list handy.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

What does financing an RV for 20 years REALLY mean?

In case you missed this article the first time around, here it is again. Important! Click here.

Stuck with a lemon RV? Contact Ron Burdge, America’s premier RV lemon law attorney.

The Best RV Trip Planner Apps and Tools. Everything you need to help plan your trip is here.

Did you miss last week’s RV Travel?

Read it here | Back issues

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast and Gail Marsh. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Julianne Crane, Machelle James, James Raia, J.R. Montigel, Randall Brink, Chris Epting, Karel Carnohan DVM, Cheri Sicard and Dale Wade. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady, Mark Gorrie. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. Special Reports: Bradford Geer. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.