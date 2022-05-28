RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1054

Welcome to RVtravel.com, an RV-themed newsletter from the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

May 28, 2022

Non-Members (advertising-supported) edition

Cover story

In honor of Memorial Day: Heartwarming old TV clip will bring tears to your eyes

By Emily Woodbury

M

any of you probably remember the TV show M*A*S*H (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital). The beloved show aired on CBS from 1972 to 1983.

In honor of Memorial Day, we thought we’d share this heartwarming clip from the old TV show with you. In it, Harry Morgan, “Colonel Sherman T. Potter,” toasts to his old war buddies who have since passed. His words will bring tears to your eyes.

This Memorial Day weekend, we think of those who have fallen during their service to our beautiful country. We are forever grateful to those courageous men and women.

Now watch the 4.5-minute clip, but make sure you have some tissues nearby. Perhaps a glass of whatever it is you drink is necessary, too, so you can toast to your old buddies with fond memories right alongside Colonel Potter.

You don’t want to miss this.

Click here to watch

Featured article

Big-time magazine mangles the RV park story, misses the mark

OPINION

by Andy Zipser

There was a time when, for all its excesses—and there were many!—Forbes magazine at least could be counted on for insightful reportage on American capitalism. Such coverage, to be sure, was steeped in unabashed boosterism, but it also looked beyond surface appearances and poked at deeper trends and developments. It was smart and literate, and it took its numbers seriously. Alas, no more.

Earlier this month, Forbes ran a piece headlined, “Growing Demand Fuels Rising Tide of New, Expanded RV Parks,” which sounded promising only as far as the first sentence.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

Jayco Melbourne Prestige 24NP – No slides, no problem

Tony writes that this is “…a no-slide, higher-end B+ based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cutaway chassis. This is a nifty design that really shows that we don’t need no stinking slides to get a very spacious and comfortable place.

“In fact, one of the compromises of RVs with no slide is that, often, the interiors don’t have a lot of lounging and sitting space. That’s absolutely not true in this rig. Further, I’m really surprised at the amount of storage both outside and in on this model.”

Read more

Tony FINALLY bought a new RV! Curious to see which one he ended up with? Find out here.

New RV shopping tips from a former RV salesperson

By Tony Barthel

How do you shop for a new RV? What are some of the most important things to consider when buying a new RV? As many of you know, I used to work at a dealership where I handled sales and managed the warranty department. I tried to help people make a good decision when buying a new RV. I’m hoping this article helps you make a great decision if you’re RV shopping. This is very thorough, and helpful, information.

Hold down summertime holding tank stink

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

“I stink, therefore I am,” says my philosopher. He lives under my RV, and travels everywhere with me. He’s a rather nondescript fellow, about six feet tall, four feet wide, and a thin six inches thick. He seems to prefer a dark suit. In fact, every time I lay eyes on him, he’s laying about, clad in the black skin of plastic suited to folks of his kind. Although he is never invited inside, from time to time he does—in an awful way—make his presence known. He is a windy fellow, and many of my associates simply state, “He’s full of it.” And so he is, for my friend, the dark philosopher, is a black water holding tank. … All kidding aside, here are tips to control the black tank stink.

All aboard! The Orient Express vintage trailer is a sight to behold

How can a voyage on The Orient Express inspire someone to create a custom vintage trailer? This 1954 Boles-Aero Montecito was originally purchased new in Burbank, California, where it was manufactured. After several owners, Dave and Billie O’Neel bought the Boles in 2015. Recalling their dream vacation aboard the Orient Express from Venice to Paris, Dave and Billie decided that they wanted to recreate this ambiance in their vintage trailer. Wow! Did they ever!

RV boo-boos: Roll-over trailer disintegrates! – Video

It’s enough to ruin your whole day! Somebody loses control and ends up with a roll-over that clearly messes up their trailer. Happily, they kept the truck upright and it looks like they lived to tell the tale. Check this out.

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter

Woman’s RV stolen with dog inside. Tail-wagging ending?

Imagine coming back to your RV—only to find it gone. Your RV had been stolen! Then realize the gut-punch feeling added to it—your dog was inside! That’s Mason Gray’s story. Mason is a traveling nurse who recently took a job at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Her dream was to find a house she could afford for herself and Bexley, her 6-year-old Australian Shepherd. Meanwhile, she and Bexley were living in her travel trailer. On Sunday, she came “home” from work only to find someone stole her RV—and Bexley! Continue reading.

Everything you should do to prepare for an extended RV trip

By Cheri Sicard

Getting ready to hit the road for an extended period, say anything more than a few weeks, takes different planning and preparation than a simple weekend camping trip. After living much of my life on the road, this usually annual preparation to leave the comforts of home behind has become second nature. But if you’re new to RV full-timing (or most-timing) there are a lot of moving parts to keep track of. Here’s everything you need to know (and then some!) to get ready for an extended RV trip.

Around the Campfire: Pros and cons of returning to the same campground each year

By Gail Marsh

“We’ve made a decision and we’re sticking to it.” This was the pronouncement my husband made when friends around the campfire talked about next year’s plans. For the past three years, we’ve returned to the same campground. It’s in southern Florida, so we’re all but guaranteed nice, warm weather. Continue reading about Gail and her hubby’s plans for next year.

Reader Poll

Are you spending this Memorial Day weekend in your RV?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

Tell us here

Ghost Town Trails – Mackay’s Mine Hill, Mackay, Idaho

By Dave Helgeson

Mackay’s Mine Hill is more than just a ghost town or an abandoned mining camp. It is a collection of abandoned places including two townsites, a sawmill, miners’ cabins, numerous mining sites, ruins of a smelter and the transportation systems (narrow gauge railroad and aerial tram) that connected them. Through the efforts of local citizens, landowners and federal agencies, you and I are able to enjoy these places via the Mackay’s Mine Hill Tour. Read about this fascinating location here.

How it Happened: Butter helped invent the ice chest

By Gail Marsh

You might call it a cooler or ice chest. You may refer to it by its manufacturer’s name, like Igloo or Yeti. No matter. We all have at least one ice chest, but you may not know how this camping essential originated. Sit back, grab a cold one from your Coleman Cooler, and read all about it here. This is cool!

6 gorgeous Midwest waterfalls to add to your travel list

By Gail Marsh

With fuel prices skyrocketing, it’s safe to say we won’t travel to Niagara Falls this summer. In fact, we plan to stay in our “home territory”—the Midwest. I’m excited to experience shorter travel days. I’m eager to prove to our family that there are great things to see and do without heading for the coast, as well. … This summer we’re choosing to stay closer to home. This year, we’re going to visit some Midwest waterfalls. Read about them here.

Say "thanks!" for this newsletter We work incredibly hard here at RVtravel.com to provide you with the best news, information and advice about RVing. If you enjoyed this newsletter or if you learned something new say, "thanks!" We couldn't do what we do without those readers who provide voluntarily donations. Thank YOU for supporting us. Processing ... Donate Stripe Payments requires Javascript to be supported by the browser in order to operate.

CONTEST

Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Saturday Giveaway!

How would you like to win a pair of RVtravel.com Coffee Mugs?

How to win

We’ll select a winner at random out of all entries we receive today (May 28, 2022) by 7 p.m. Pacific time. Remember, you can only enter once and after we notify you by email via RVcontests@gmail.com that you won, you have 24 hours to respond or we’ll give the prize to someone else.

Click here to enter or see last week’s winner!

Our Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter is returning on June 6th! If you’re a beginning RVer or know someone who is, sign up for this daily newsletter, where you’ll learn all the RVing basics (and much more!). If you don’t enjoy it or feel it’s not for you, you can always unsubscribe.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Where can I find a replacement for my 21-year-old water heater?

Dear Dave,

I need to replace my Atwood GC10A-3E water heater. I’m having trouble finding a replacement model. Can you help? —Kevin, 2001 Country Coach Islander

Read Dave’s reply



Click here to see more questions for Dave.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This is something you’re going to need heading into summer. Even if this is something you think you’ve already mastered… you haven’t.

RVelectricity ™

with Mike Sokol

On the road again – to the Lebanon, TN, FMCA Rally

After a 2+ year hiatus of teaching live seminars due to COVID, it’s good to be back on the road again. For the last two years I’ve been doing an occasional Zoom version of my RVelectricity seminars. And while it was certainly interesting to teach online in Zoom sessions, I really do like getting out on the road and teaching face-to-face. I learn a lot about what your electrical questions and challenges are by the hundreds of questions I typically get asked during this MasterClass series.

Read more

Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.) Session: How many of you are musicians or singers? (regarding Mike’s upcoming appearances at RV shows and rallies)

RV Tire Safety

Interply shear—Am I spreading fear?

Tire expert Roger Marble saw some posts recently on RV forums about tire interply shear. Someone hinted that with his posts he is “Interjecting a fear factor for attention purposes….” Roger responds and explains how he discovered that belts on a multi-axle trailer developed 24% higher internal shear forces than the tires on a truck pulling a trailer. He reports this helps explain why tires in multi-axle applications have a much shorter life and significantly higher failure rate than do tires in car or truck applications.

Read more

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

RV Short Stop

Tinkertown Museum, a whimsical roadside attraction

By Julianne G. Crane

Tinkertown Museum in Sandia Park, New Mexico, was the vision and life’s work of self-taught tinker, circus painter and artistic genius Ross Ward. Along with his wife, Carla, they created a mind-boggling miniature world of folk art, animated dioramas and whimsy.

Read more

RV Fire Safety

Understand your fire-fighting equipment before you need it

To be most effective at fighting a fire, you must know the purposes and limitations of your equipment, as well as how to properly maintain and use it. Don’t wait until a fire breaks out to try to figure out what to do. Take your extinguisher out now and have a look at it to make sure you’re prepared to use it if the time ever comes. The time you save could mean the difference between minor damage and major disaster. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Recipe of the Day

Bacon & Cream Cheese Deviled Eggs

by Julie Prior from Mesquite, NV

If you’re looking to add a little zing to your deviled eggs, this recipe is amazing. The cream cheese added to the yolks makes the filling extremely creamy. We liked using a food processor to prepare this because it makes the yolk filling light and fluffy. The bacon on top is like a little sprinkle of love. A great party appetizer!

Get the recipe here

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Ranec is a 9-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer. He has traveled the country with us since he was a pup. He loves swimming, hiking, and hanging out at the campsite.” —Jack Bowden

Brain Teaser

What can’t be burned in a fire nor drowned in the water?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Trivia

The head and tail of a bald eagle turn white only after the bird reaches about five years of age. A female bald eagle, larger than a male, stands three feet tall, weighs 10-15 pounds and flaunts a wingspan of nearly eight feet. Bald eagles can soar more than 10,000 feet high (almost two miles!), and their eyesight (six times sharper than that of a human) lets them see fish or a rabbit up to a mile away. They can reach speeds of up to 100 mph when diving.

Laugh of the Week

Reader Mike Ward sent this to us and wrote, “So do I have to wait 30 minutes before parking?” Funny!

Resources

“RVs: Who Makes What” – This is a new free directory from RVtravel.com which lists every U.S. RV manufacturer and their makes and models. Learn more and/or download a free PDF copy.

RV Show Directory: See if a show is coming soon to your area.

Stolen RVs — Help us recover these stolen RVs. The more eyes we have searching for them, the better chance of getting them back to their rightful owners, and maybe putting the crooks who stole them in the slammer! See the stolen RVs.

Great websites. Check out our favorite websites of the day! We compiled a list of (almost) all the websites we’ve ever posted, and we update it weekly.

Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks. This is an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers.

Best Club for RVers: Escapees. Click here to learn more or join. Endorsed by RVtravel.com.

Directory of RV parks with storm shelters

In case you’re on the road with your RV and the weather report is showing a tornado headed your way, have this list handy.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

What does financing an RV for 20 years REALLY mean?

In case you missed this article the first time around, here it is again. Important! Click here.

Stuck with a lemon RV? Contact Ron Burdge, America’s premier RV lemon law attorney.

The Best RV Trip Planner Apps and Tools. Everything you need to help plan your trip is here.

Did you miss last week’s RV Travel?

Read it here | Back issues

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast and Gail Marsh Contributors: Mike Sokol, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, Randall Brink, Chris Epting, Karel Carnohan, DVM, Cheri Sicard, and Dale Wade. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady, Mark Gorrie. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. Special Reports: Bradford Geer. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.