RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1056

June 11, 2022

Cover story

The man who drove campers loopy

By Chuck Woodbury

Ibet you have never heard of Emilio Meinecke. I hadn’t until recently. If you are in a campground right now, whether in a national park, national forest or a KOA, please stop reading for a moment and walk out your RV’s front door and look around. You will see evidence of his work.

Emilio Meinecke, born in 1869, was a plant pathologist for the U.S. Forest Service. His major claim to fame, however, is as the inventor of the loop campground. It was about 90 years ago, in the early 1930s. His design changed camping forever. You know the design because you’ve seen it too many times to count — a one-way loop road, with auto pullouts every so often that designate individual campsites. In most cases, each site had (and often still does) a fireplace and/or campfire pit, picnic table and space for a tent (or today, an RV).

As the automobile became more a part of the camping experience in the early 20th century, Americans were heading out en masse to escape the messy, noisy cities to the beauty and solitude of nature. Between 1915 and 1930, the number of American campers jumped from 300,000 to 3 million.

The problem was, they were setting up camp anywhere and everywhere, and trampling down the land and flora in the process. In the California redwoods, they camped right next to the giant, 2,000-year-old trees. “One of the deplorable consequences of camping and long-continued milling of tourists around selected favorite [trees],” warned Meinecke, “is the almost complete eradication of undergrowth.” Furthermore, he noted, in a zone adjacent to the biggest trees, the most important and active roots were being destroyed by the simple act of walking.

The campers built campfires wherever they wished, and soon, the land was pockmarked with piles of ashes. Subsequent campers were not interested in camping in ashes, so they moved on, extending the damage farther into the countryside. They cut down trees and bushes to create their perfect campsite. Meinecke’s solution, the permanent loop campground situated away from a park’s main attractions, saved these precious lands from being loved and trampled to death.

MEINECKE’S DESIGN, with space between sites easily identified by barriers like boulders, plants and logs, made it very clear to campers where a campsite began and ended. Individual sites were spaced far enough apart that campers had an illusion of being away from others and “roughing it.”

The loop campground lost some popularity during the 1960s when Americans’ camping habits changed. Meinecke’s structured “McDonaldization” of camping (a term often used back then to criticize “generic” campsites) provided “the illusion of wilderness,” not wilderness itself. Visiting the real wilderness became hugely popular with backpackers, young Americans who wanted nothing to do in “their wilderness” with cars or, heaven forbid, RVs (Grandma’s and Grandpa’s Playhouse).

Today, as interest in backpacking has waned, the loop campground endures as the standard, where most of us are most comfortable staying. It’s unlikely it will be replaced by something better any time soon.

IN MY ROADSIDE JOURNAL: The agony of defeat in the barren Arizona desert. A night I will never forget — watching a nail-biting World Series game in the barren, remote, Arizona desert on the world’s smallest TV with coyotes as my companions.

GOODBYE, ANGRY READERS: We have begun banning certain angry readers from commenting on articles because they are being rude and disrespectful to others. Also, all commenters who use fake email addresses are gradually being weeded out. RVtravel.com is for honest, intelligent, open-minded, respectful people — Democrats, Republicans, Independents, it does not matter — who understand that not everyone shares their opinions of every single thing in life.

Featured article

Is it ethical to go camping after testing positive for COVID-19?

By Dave Helgeson

I recently found myself pondering the question: Is it ethical to go camping after testing positive for COVID-19? Here’s why: A few weeks ago, my wife had a persistent cough which she attributed to her asthma. Not wanting her longtime hairdresser to be concerned when she went to have her hair done, my wife took an at-home COVID-19 test so she could tell her hairdresser “It wasn’t COVID”. Turns out the test showed she was positive for COVID-19. Continue reading, then please share your thoughts (politely, of course).

Today’s RV review…

2022 Heartland North Trail 25RBP travel trailer

Tony writes, “This is a terrific floor plan that offers so many first-rate logical positions inside. There’s clearly a lounging place, an eating place and a kitchen. With just a little zip zip of the screw gun you also add a free breakfast bar, great travel access and a table for the chaise lounge too.

“Overall a terrific floor plan with a lot of cargo-carrying capacity and a bright, nicely done interior that’s quite inviting, by my taste.”

Read more

This week on Tony and Peggy Barthel’s StressLess Camping podcast: Ticks! One camper’s story of being bitten by ticks, contracting Lyme disease and what his personal story of recovery looked like. Great information for any RVer on how to avoid ticks, and what to do if you encounter one. Also, a new weight distribution hitch and The Henry Ford Museum. Listen here.

Johnny Robot

Our resident non-human staff writer answers your questions

Johnny answers these questions:

• Why does a mixture of water and hot sauce not work as an alternative to diesel fuel?

• Can an RVer get more power by stacking three solar panels on top of each other?

• A reader asks how he can win back his wife after she left him.

• And, why, indeed, did the chicken cross the road?

Readers share their stories: Should you trust a stranger?

By Nanci Dixon

Trust a stranger? It seems that many of our Good Samaritan readers do! Last week we published a story about trusting strangers by one of our readers, Tim Slack. We had so many responses with so many heartwarming stories of helping and being helped that I decided to publish some of them this week. Continue reading.

How to deal with losing your wallet while on the road

By Cheri Sicard

Losing your wallet while on the road during an RV trip. It was not something I had thought much about. Until it happened! The day started normally enough. I was near the start of Week 2 in my Long, Long RV Trip. I stopped for gas, got back in the truck and motored away toward my next destination. I stopped for fuel again about 125 miles down the road. That’s when panic set in. Continue reading for very important tips.

RV boo-boos: Did Willys build a motorhome?

Some clever soul took a Jeep and coupled it with a rolling home. Very interesting! Also, Brenda O. relates the tale: “I wish I HAD taken a photo, but I felt too sorry for the couple involved to embarrass them even further. If I could draw, a cartoon would work beautifully!” See the Jeep RV and read Brenda’s story here.

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletters

Is the 2022 Ford Bronco the perfect flat towable car? I test drove it to find out.

By Nanci Dixon

Here was my experience on a 2022 Ford Bronco test drive. As a number of you know, and I am actually rather embarrassed that so many know, I am still looking after two years for the perfect, flat towable car. Back in December of 2020, I reviewed several options. Then, I reviewed several Jeeps. And I also test drove and reviewed the Buick Encore GX. None of them were “the one.” … Did Nanci finally find “the one”? Continue reading to find out.

Video: Motorhome ripped apart, totaled, by low bridge

It gets old showing you videos of RVs that have had devastating encounters with low bridges. But we will keep showing them to help remind you to be careful and pay attention to bridges and tunnels along your route that will rip your rigs apart if they dare try to pass through. Watch this heartbreaking video and weep!

Reader Poll

How old are you?

We’ve asked you this before, but it’s been awhile. Our statistics show that our audience is getting younger. We wonder. Please help us understand if our stats are accurate.

MOST POPULAR POLL FROM LAST WEEK: Wind Chimes

We asked: “How do you feel about your RVer neighbors hanging out wind chimes?” What do you think? Did most readers say it was okay, or did most say they did not like it (even hate the practice)? Find out.

“RVing” without your own RV

There are many “glamping” opportunities these days that involve staying in RVs that are not your own, some of them very beautiful or funky, and often in incredible settings. Considering the current price of gas and diesel, maybe you’d like to do some RVing without the cost of traveling to and from your destination in your own RV. Here are two very special RVs where you can stay without even needing your own RV to do it! We’ll show you more in future issues.

Around the Campfire: The many kinds of “RV travelers.” Which are you?

By Gail Marsh

Recently we had a lively discussion about the different kinds of RV travelers. The conversation teeter-tottered between a humorous and semi-serious tone. Yes, broad generalizations were made. Very broad. Keep that in mind as you “listen in” on the conversation. This is fun, and sometimes silly.

The incredible story of how the West’s last boomtown was saved by beer

By Randall Brink

Schlitz beer made Milwaukee famous, but it no doubt helped save the gold camp of Goldfield, Nevada, as well. Traveling over U.S. Highway 95 through western Nevada is one of the beautiful RV road trips in the American West. … On Highway 95, you’ll pass through what remains of the last gold rush boomtown, Goldfield, Nevada, about twenty miles south of Tonopah. … You’ll enjoy this! Continue reading.

The long, long RV trip, Week 2: Friday the 13th, road trip woes set in

Week 2 of Cheri Sicard’s road trip was not so blissful as Week 1, and contained some hard lessons about the importance of going with the flow when living on the road. Like there is any choice. Her bad luck started when she went to turn on the water heater to take a shower. It refused to light. Read all about how her trip went from bad to worse, and then even worse, here. Oh, my!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

• How do I replace the carpet in my RV’s slide room?

• When plugged into 50-amp, why doesn’t inverter power some items?

• What do I do about an E05 OL error code on Xantrex inverter?

• Why isn’t my trailer’s right turn signal working?

• What should I use to clean and protect RV’s fiberglass roof?

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Let the sun do your cooking with this solar oven

By Karel Carnohan, DVM

It is hot, hot, hot here in the Southern California desert where my house is—it will reach 114 F this week! Living in the desert in the summer requires some planning to keep cool. One thing I don’t like doing is cooking hot meals because it heats up the kitchen. I decided to see if a solar oven could help and did some research. I bought a highly rated solar oven from GoSun, which has many great off-grid products that are perfect for RVers. … Read Karel’s rave review of the GoSun Sport solar oven here.

Camco Eaz-Lift TR3 600 weight distribution hitch improves towing experience

For those towing a travel trailer, how much did you think about the hitch that is the bridge between your tow vehicle and the trailer? I have found that many people mostly pay attention to the truck but don’t give the hitch much thought. I was one of these until I spoke with the people at Camco who recommended I try the new Eaz-Lift® TR3 weight distribution hitch. As trailers become heavier and heavier, a weight distribution and sway control hitch does a lot to make the towing experience better. Learn more.

Vintage RVs

The beautiful mid-century RVs of the Tillitson Travel Coach Company

By Paul Lacitinola

We had the pleasure of meeting up with Greg Tillitson at the Sacramento Auto Show. Sharing our vintage trailers with the public at shows and rallies often elicits stories of people’s pasts. Greg’s connection to the hobby was one of those moments that makes our hours at events worth it. Greg’s grandfather, Montgomery Frank Tillitson, owned Tillitson Travel Coach Company, and manufactured travel coaches, in Florida from 1938 to 1940. Greg shared his family photos of the Tillitson Travel Coach Company with us. Learn more.

RVelectricity ™

with Mike Sokol

Open neutral danger account from a reader…

This picture and story just showed up on my RVelectricity Facebook group, and it’s a great reminder of why you really need an advanced surge protector on your RV (commonly called an EMS or Total Power Protection). Note that this pedestal would have measured as perfectly fine with an AC meter, but once the RV was hooked up and drawing power, the neutral conductor opened up and applied way more than 120 volts to one-half of the RV’s electrical system. This is important.

Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.) Session: Mike gets “So kool” with an O2COOL personal fan…

RV Tire Safety

What margin should be used for Low Pressure Warning on TPMS?

A reader from Australia asks Roger Marble about setting a TPMS Low Pressure Warning level. Roger explains why the settings specified by the U.S. DOT for regular passenger car applications and the more specialized world of caravans (RVs, for us Americans)—both motorized and pull behind—are different. He also explains how to set the TPMS. Learn all about it here.

WHAT DO YOU THINK? Last week we asked RVtravel.com readers what time they usually ate dinner. For most, it was between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. But which hour was the most popular, between 5 and 6 or 6 and 7? Here’s the answer and readers’ comments. Surprised?

Recipe of the Day

Texas Trash

by Melissa Snow from Hillsboro, OR

Wow, this dip is fabulous! We’ve tasted a lot of dips and this has quickly become a favorite. It’s the ultimate bean dip. The bean part is smooth, creamy, and filled with Mexican spices. Then it’s topped with thick layers of cheese. It’s ooey-gooey heaven. This will be great for any party. A real crowd-pleaser.

Get the recipe here

Psst: Just for the record, we don’t think any part of Texas is “trash!” We love you, Texans! (And we especially love your food! Mmm…)

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Robin is about 1-year-old. She stays home most of the time. Follows me around the house.” —Charles Powell

Brain Teaser

What has ten letters and starts with gas?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Trivia

Thank coffee for the world’s first webcam. Researchers at Cambridge University set up a camera to view their coffee pot from a distance so they’d know if it was empty before walking all the way over. When the camera was hooked up to the internet, it made history. SOURCE: Wall Street Journal

Laugh of the Week

