RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1071

September 24, 2022

Cover story

When hurricanes hit the headlines, your RV hits the road

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Headline, September 18, 2022: “All of Puerto Rico without power as Hurricane Fiona slams island.”

Headline, September 21, 2022: “A hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico next week? Forecasters warn of ‘significant threat’ to US”

Headline, September 22, 2022: “Satellites track 5 storms as Atlantic hurricane season heats up”

Were/are you or a loved one included in the vast number affected by these storms? If you weren’t, don’t feel left out. It seems the pace of disasters is on the rise. Maybe it won’t be a hurricane, but what about a wildfire rushing toward your home or an earthquake disrupts utility services? Some years ago our family was placed on mandatory evacuation when a fire at a nearby pesticide storage facility endangered lives for miles around. At that time, we had no RV and we spent some uncomfortable nights on air mattresses on a relative’s floor. Still, that was better than a cot in a crowded gymnasium.

It’s not “if,” but “when”

It’s really not a matter of “if” some emergency will force you to evacuate, it’s more likely a matter of “when.” For RVers, having the old reliable rig ready and available to roll down the driveway at a moment’s notice can make a huge difference in comfort, and possibly in life safety. How ready is your RV to take on the assignment? Just what does it take to have your RV queued up as your “bug out vehicle”?

Whether you have a motorhome or a towable rig, there are common critical essentials that you can keep at hand, year-round. Keep the fuel tank on the coach or the tow vehicle full. Several RVers who have had to evacuate from disasters in the past have remarked on how long the lines at local fuel stations grew. And the more time that elapses from the notification of a pending disaster, the greater the chance that your local stations could simply run out of fuel. Having enough fuel in the tank to get at least a hundred miles or more away from your area could make a huge difference. And keep the propane tanks filled up, too.

Continue reading

Editor’s note

You may notice something new at the top of this newsletter. We wrote, "Welcome to RVtravel.com, where readers come first, not search engine rankings." We risk falling further and further down the popularity ladder by publishing accurate, truthful information about RVing written with editorial integrity with your interests in mind, not search engine rankings. Please read this article from publisher Chuck Woodbury to better understand what we mean.

Photo contest

Featured article

Rant: Shame on the RV manufacturers! Why would they do this?

By Karel Carnohan, DVM

My woeful tales of buying a used RV have been many lessons learned by me and provided you some head shakes and laughs. I considered chucking it all many times in the past year. … I have stepped back a bit to look at the real reasons I am having all these problems—a lot is my own dang fault. But the dealership, and the RV industry that supports it, are responsible, too.

Continue reading. Do you agree with Karel? She’s asking for your input.

Today’s RV review…

Tony has been on the road the last several days. Here’s a blast from the past — his most popular review within the last six months.

2022 Lance model 1995 travel trailer—worth it?

Tony writes, “Is this a perfect RV? Heck no. None of them are. But there are so many areas where this is exceptional, to my eyes.”

Read the review

Click here for more reviews.

Linemen and other workers outnumbering snowbirds. RV parks are a-changin’

What do you picture in your mind when you hear the words “RV park”? The RV park in your mind’s eye may not match today’s reality. That’s because RV parks are changing. Really changing! One change? Workers. More than ever before, RV campgrounds are seeing an increase in the number of workers who need a place to live. More and more, these workers are choosing campgrounds as “home.” Continue reading.

We finally got it: Dealing with COVID while on the road

By Nanci Dixon

This isn’t good. We are currently traveling cross-country and are having to finally deal with COVID on the road. We did all the right things: masked up for two years, got our vaccinations and boosters, stayed away from large gatherings and even got up at 5 in the morning for senior hours at the grocery store. We were very careful … at least until Labor Day, when we spent three full days of family gatherings in close proximity. COVID finally got us. So now what?

Why you need to be nice to your RV dealer

When your new RV has box problems and you have a chassis problem, too, which should you fix first? That’s easy. Can you get them both fixed without having to run around yourself, when the RV dealer is just across town but the chassis dealer is halfway across the state? Well, maybe…. Get some tips from the nation’s leading expert on RV lemon law here.

RV Service Centers and Repairs Report: ‘They LOST my couch and put a hole in my recliner!’

A few weeks ago, we asked you to tell us about your experiences with RV service centers. You came through with hundreds of responses. This week our readers report on the place to take your RV for service in or near Chattanooga, Tennessee; more complaints about slow or poor service; but also more recommendations for mobile repair companies and service centers. Read more.

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletters

My Weirdest RV Moment

In this new column, readers tell about their weirdest (strangest, funniest, most unusual, etc.) experiences as RVers. In this episode, a reader writes:

“Baboons sit on our RV, pooping, tearing off wipers”

Now, this is definitely a weird RV moment.

Around the Campfire: RVers question if it’s safe to RV

By Gail Marsh

I just love how I feel when we’re RVing: relaxed and free from worry. At least that’s how I felt until last night’s campfire conversation. Several folks voiced the same concern: Is it safe to RV? Read about several topics discussed here, then please weigh in with your thoughts.

Video: How to inspect your RV for water damage

In the six-minute video below from RV Education 101, veteran RV technician, author and video producer Mark Polk shows you how he inspects an RV for water intrusion and damage. There isn’t much worse you can do to damage your RV than expose it to water leaks, especially those you do not fix immediately. If the leak is not stopped it will destroy the RV, eventually making it unusable and practically worthless. Watch the important video.

RV boo-boos: Hit-and-run bends Blue Ox

Imagine pulling up to a stoplight in your motorhome and patiently waiting for the green light. Before the light changes, some clown plows into the rear of your coach, mangling your Blue Ox tow bar. Reader Howard S. says it happened to a family he was on a tour with. Check this out.

You may change your mind about RV rentals after seeing these RVs

Love RV camping but want to leave yours behind? Try an RV rental! Most are fully outfitted and already in an RV park so you can enjoy the camping without the hassle. You’ll probably save some gas money, too! This is a new trend that is fast gaining popularity. People who have an RV and those that don’t are booking these fully furnished RVs, some new and some vintage, and driving their car or flying to an RV park. Think Airbnb for RVs. Continue reading.

Reader Poll

POPULAR POLL FROM THIS PAST WEEK

We asked: Did you camp with a tent before taking up RVing? What do you think? Did most RVers say yes or no? Find out here.

Incredible art along the Enchanted Highway should not be missed

Driving the Enchanted Highway was a fabulous short stop on the way to Glacier National Park. The highway from Gladstone, North Dakota, to Regent, North Dakota, is a 32-mile stretch through richly rolling farm fields. Artist Gary Greff had a dream to help revitalize his hometown of Regent, North Dakota. He brought together local farmers and ranchers to use the skills they knew best—welding. They started creating the biggest metal sculptures in the world and hold the Guinness Book of records for them! Continue reading.

Ghost Town Trails: Greenhorn—Oregon’s smallest incorporated city

Greenhorn, Oregon, is the featured ghost town in this month’s installment of Ghost Town Trails. … Gold was first discovered in 1864 on Olive Creek, leading to the formation of a community known as Robinsonville. Greenhorn was settled shortly afterwards a short distance to the southwest of Robinsonville. When Robinsonville burned to the ground in 1898, Greenhorn became the supply hub of mining in the area. The town was incorporated as a city in 1903. Continue reading about Oregon’s “smallest [just how small is it?] and highest incorporated city in Oregon.”

Know Your RV: Everything about winterizing for newbies (or anyone)

Got a new-to-you RV? Live where the outside temperatures drop below freezing? Then you need to winterize your RV. Like you learned in science class, when water freezes it expands. If it expands inside your RV’s plumbing, you could be in for some serious damage. It doesn’t take long to winterize your RV, and it’s a whole lot cheaper than fixing broken pipes. Learn about winterizing here.

The long, long RV trip

Week 16: Mississippi River Camping and Wisconsin wines

By Cheri Sicard

This week’s stops include Burr Oak Winery, Lisbon, WI, with Harvest Hosts, and camping at Blackhawk Park, DeSoto, Wisconsin. After several weeks of socializing with friends in Chicago, Atlantic City, Baltimore, and Virginia, it was time for some alone time and catching up on writing and other work. I turned to my new favorite group, the Army Corps of Engineers, and found some amazing Mississippi River camping at Blackhawk Park in Wisconsin. Continue reading about Cheri’s latest adventures.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

Reader wonders: Where have all the RVs from the ’60s to ’80s gone?

Dear Dave,

What has happened to the majority of the RVs from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s? Where are they today? —Al

Read Dave’s answer

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

Click here to see more questions for Dave.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Inflatable cooler solves lots of problems for RVers

Coolers are a fixture in the RV world but they usually come with some inherent disadvantages. Fortunately, Jim Phelan at AirSkirts® has solved many of the downsides of coolers for RVers by inventing an inflatable cooler. It’s a 58-quart cooler that really has a lot of unique features that serve RVers well. But the most important job a cooler has is to keep the contents cold, of course. The AirSkirts cooler uses an air gap to accomplish this, and air is a surprisingly good insulator. Learn more.

RVelectricity ™ with Mike Sokol

Mike goes to Detroit (Rock City) to check out EVs

Yes, I’m in Detroit (Rock City) for the International Auto Show. And I’ll be looking at current EVs that will soon be available, as well as a future possibility for an EV chassis that could serve as an electric RV. Will it work? I’m not sure, just yet. There are a lot of variables to consider such as available charging spots and is there enough energy from the grid. But I have a personal invite to check out one possible EV chassis which could become a Class C EV. While I’m here at the show I’ll be checking out some currently available EV offerings. This is a fascinating time for a motor head like me. Continue reading.

Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.) Session: How much solar power do I need?

Visit Mike’s RVelectricity Forum on RVtravel.com.

Video of the day

Tour the prototype eRV: Winnebago’s first all-electric RV

By Cheri Sicard

James from The Fit RV caught up with Nick from Winnebago’s advanced technology group recently to tour their prototype eRV. That’s right, Winnebago is working on an entirely electric RV. The electric motorhome, not yet on the market for us mere mortals, uses no fossil fuels whatsoever, although it is currently on the road.

Click here to watch

RV Tire Safety

Do we need to be smarter than the tire salesperson?

By Roger Marble

It would be nice if we could all simply depend on the salesperson to know exactly what we need for our RV. However, with numerous tire companies making hundreds of tire designs in countless combinations of type, load range, size, and tread design, that’s an almost impossible task. With a little effort on our part, we can help the salesperson offer a smaller, more reasonable selection and end up getting a set of tires that better fits our individual needs. Here’s what you need to know when shopping for tires.

Ask Roger anything about RV tires on his RV Tires Forum.

Operating an RV Park

“Fire in the Sky” UTV event, and we’re almost to the finish line

By Machelle James

Last weekend was one for the record books of how to have fun and meet cool people! We were the Host Campground for an event called “Fire in the Sky UTV Fun Run.” This is our second year hosting this event and it just gets better every year! … Read about all of the fun everyone had here, including a visit from Travis Walton, the subject of the alien encounter movie “Fire in the Sky.”

Johnny Robot

Why so many RVing articles are B.S.

This week, our publisher tells you how too many content creators write their articles, often in just seconds. We at RVtravel.com — real flesh-and-blood writers — are horrified. And yet, this is what you are reading day in and day out. After reading this, we hope you will keep your eyes open for articles written by artificial intelligence.

Read Johnny’s answers

Recipe of the Day

Mushrooms and Peas Rice

by Bonnie Glazier from Palermo, ME

A simple side dish that will be delicious alongside pork, chicken, or steak. There are bursts of flavor from the peas. Mushrooms add an earthy flavor. Combined with rice, it’s a very quick and easy side dish.

Click here for the recipe

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Meet Cody, the Savannah cat. He has been traveling with us for eight years. Cody goes on his leash twice a day and loves to climb up into a tree and look around. He also loves to wade in puddles and creeks.” —Cathy Fischer

Brain Teaser

My voice is tender, my waist is slender and I’m often invited to play. Yet wherever I go I must take my bow or else I have nothing to say. What am I?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Trivia

Most married couples are happiest in their third year of marriage.

Laugh of the Week

Mildred, a full-time RVer, was lonely after losing her husband a couple of years and many miles ago, so she posted an ad on a popular website. The ad said: “Husband wanted.” She was surprised the next morning to find she had more than a hundred replies in her inbox. Unfortunately, they all said the same thing: “You can have mine.”

