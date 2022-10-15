RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1074

Welcome to RVtravel.com, where readers come first, not advertisers and the quest for high search engine rankings. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

October 15, 2022

Cover story

Is RVtravel.com all about “lambasting the RV industry”?

D

ear Editor,

I’ve read your weekend editions for a while now and I’m getting ready to unsubscribe. The main reason is that it has become just another echo chamber for lambasting the RV industry.

I get it. The RV industry has some major issues, but to be honest, we all signed up for those issues when we bought our RV.¹ If the intent of sharing horror stories is to provide constructive feedback to owners looking for good service locations, I submit there’s a better way. If the intent is to get more readers based on juicy drama then by all means carry on, you’ve nailed it.

I further submit you’d serve your clientele better by offering tips for getting along with your RV. Providing good technical advice might be another avenue to pursue as well. It doesn’t even have to be leading-edge stuff. Basics on holding tanks, how inverters work, how much solar capacity do you need, what’s the difference between 30A and 50A service are all topics I think would serve your readers well.²

Another area would be how to engage customer support for the best outcome (not how to start a fight and end up with litigation) would be good. A course on basic spelling, grammar, and punctuation for making Facebook posts would be good too.

I don’t know the size of your audience but I think you could make a huge positive difference in the industry if you changed your focus a bit more to the positive and helpful rather than the negative.³

We started in an Autumn Ridge bumper pull, upgraded to a Milestone 5th wheel, then a Grand Design Momentum TH, and are now in a Thor Tuscany 45MX.

Let me know if you want help.

J. Thomas

Read Chuck Woodbury's response

Featured article

Our readers share about their rudest campground neighbors. Yikes!

By Cheri Sicard

In a question last week, we gave you the chance to rant about the rudest campground neighbors you have encountered in commercial campgrounds. And rant you did! Judging from all the responses we got, rude campground neighbors are obviously not isolated incidents. Read what several of our readers had to say.

Today’s RV review…

Game-changing Palomino Pause breaks the mold

Tony writes, “This is one of the most out-of-character products I have ever seen and is also an absolute game-changer for so many reasons. For anyone who has complained about the build quality of an RV or wanted something vastly different, your RV has come in. But it ain’t cheap.”

Continue reading

Click here for more reviews.

Around the Campfire: If RVers had a magic wand, how would they use it?

By Gail Marsh

The conversation around the campfire a few nights ago took a whimsical turn. Someone asked the question, “If you had a magic wand, how would you use it for RVing?” The resulting discussion was unexpected and entertaining at the same time. Listen in and you’ll see what I mean.

Your RV’s R-value. Don’t believe it hook, line and sinker

The R-value of your RV is kind of a joke. Oh, I know it sounds impressive. I know the 4-season “Arctic Package” is boasting sky-high numbers. And I know you’re worried about the upcoming October chill. But what you need to know about RV R-value is that it’s not measured. It’s not tested. There’s no certification standard. It’s a loosely calculated number based on inaccurate assumptions. It’s not an outright lie—just an incomplete truth. Ross Regis tells you the rest of the story.

Exterior evaluation: Routine RV inspections can prevent major water damage

Today we are doing an exterior evaluation on this 2020 Grand Design Reflection 260RD. Our Exterior Evaluation series was created to help guide you when inspecting your own unit for routine maintenance. Stay tuned until the end—I found small cracks in the skylight. Catching this early prevented major water damage for this customer. Read more and watch this educational video from Dustin Simpson.

RV Service Centers and Repairs Report: ‘Problems? Oh, let me count the ways…!’

In this column, we’ll summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs. We’ll tell you all: the best, the good, the bad and the ugly. This week we hear from more readers with never-ending problems. But we also hear from some with praise for their service techs, including one who an RVer credits with saving her and her dog’s life. And just as in life, it’s a mixed bag this week.

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter

My Weirdest RV Moment

In this new column, readers tell about their weirdest (strangest, funniest, most unusual, etc.) experiences as RVers.

“Who’s afraid of the Big Bad Wolves?”

In the spirit of Halloween, this is one weird and spooky RV Moment all right! Randy B. writes, “That night under the moon and drifting clouds we had a fire going and a few cocktails in us and I am searching for the wolves with my flashlight shining across the shallow river. Suddenly, the most exhilarating and panic-ridden moment of our lives was 50 yards away.”

Read more

Camping at the surreal Porter Sculpture Park in South Dakota

“What the heck is that?” It’s a phrase that must get uttered hundreds of times a day by out-of-town motorists in the Montrose, South Dakota, area when approaching the Porter Sculpture Park. The park sits right off Interstate 90. Its large sculptures rise out of the plains and beckon tourists to veer off the interstate and check out whatever the heck that was they just whizzed past. Continue reading.

RV boo-boos: Motorhome versus block wall—you’ll be surprised

When a motorhome took on a block wall in Lake Havasu City, AZ, the results were surprising. Check out these pictures.

“I want to dump our RV Dish TV service”

By Gail Marsh

Yes, you read that correctly. I do not want to continue paying the $9 a month to access our Dish TV satellite service while traveling in our RV. Cost is not the reason I want to cancel. I believe the $9 fee is quite reasonable. It’s certainly not because of poor service. Service has been great! No matter where we’ve traveled, we’ve always been able to access a satellite that delivers all the programming I could ever want. So why cancel Dish TV? Gail explains here.

Phantom steam whistle leads to “Scarywood”… and you can camp there!

A mysterious train steam whistle drew Randall Brink to an interesting and spooky discovery. Silverwood, located at 27843 US-95, Athol, ID 83801, is a theme park alongside Highway 95. … While Silverwood is nearing the end of its season, there is still one major attraction to draw RVers off highway 95 for a night or two. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from September 29 through October 29, Silverwood hosts its spooky annual Halloween-themed “Scarywood” celebration. It’s described by the Travel Channel as having “Halloween’s Scariest Thrills.” Read more.

POPULAR POLL FROM THIS PAST WEEK

We asked: Have you ever continuously stayed 3 months or more in an RV park or campground? See how nearly 2,000 other RVers answered.

The smallest short stop: The Little Shrine of our Lady of Sorrows

By Nanci Dixon

When I Googled “Things to do in Colusa, California,” only three things came up and one of them was the local casino. But one of the other things to do is visit the Little Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrows. It was listed as the littlest church. I just had to see it! I was very happy to have a GPS that steered me in the right direction over small roads and around expansive farm fields. Continue reading about this tiny historical church.

A good luck buckeye, a rabbit’s foot, a wishbone and a clover…

By Gail Marsh

As we left an RV park in Ohio recently, the park manager accepted our payment. Along with our receipt, he handed my husband a buckeye and said, “Good luck to you! Be safe out there on the road.” My husband, a bit confused, thanked the campground manager and we returned to our rig. “What’s with the buckeye?” I wondered. … And thus began Gail’s quest for the meaning behind the buckeye from the manager, and the history of more good luck charms and sayings. Very interesting! Can you add any that she missed?

Fall migration is for the birds… but why?

By Dale Wade

I heard them before I saw them, of course. Their distinctive honk-honk-honk alerts me that fall is here and winter is not far behind. Some snow geese are on their way to winter in the southern U.S. Others fly as far as Central Mexico. Birds are in the midst of the great bird fall migration. When I say birds, I mean some 4.7 billion of them. Why do birds migrate? Dale explains here.

The long, long RV trip

Week 19: Amazing and amusing South Dakota attractions

By Cheri Sicard

In this week’s episode, I leave the beauty of Minnesota behind and enter the equally beautiful but different South Dakota. RVing here provided so many different tourist attractions to visit, from the cute and kitschy, to the odd and unusual, to the breathtaking magnificence of nature. I always love a good tourist trap of the classic roadside Americana type, and this week offers a whole lot of that, along with one of our most spectacular national parks. Continue reading.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

On this week’s Talkin’ RV Tech: RV Quality: What RV manufacturers don’t want you to know. Watch it here.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

My Medic gets the RV first aid kit right, and you should have one

By Randall Brink

Most RVers have discovered, often at the worst possible time, that their rig lacks a basic first aid kit. Usually, this happens right after an injury or medical condition that requires treatment. Another version of this oversight is the homebrew first aid kit which never seems to have the right items. Recently I discovered that mine had four bottles of aspirin but no Band-Aids. Then, I discovered My Medic online. Problem solved.

RVelectricity ™

More on EVs and a survey: Are you ready to purchase an EV in 2023?

By Mike Sokol

Last week’s article focused on how the electric vehicle manufacturers were marketing their upcoming EV offerings. I noted that they were busy promoting mind-numbing acceleration, but ignoring the huge loss of driving range while towing any sort of trailer. And they really aren’t promoting (or don’t seem to be aware of) the lower cost to fill your EV tank with electricity compared to your ICE gas or diesel tank. … Continue reading much more on the future of electric vehicles, then please participate in our survey.

Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.) Session: Flooded lead acid battery safety reminders

Visit Mike’s RVelectricity Forum on RVtravel.com.

Video of the day

14 weird rules and RV laws you might be breaking (and 6 surprising legal ones)

Kristin from No Ordinary Path says this odd video is mostly for entertainment, but depending on your rig and where you plan to go with it, there might be some practical information in this video.

In fact, Kristin and her husband did drive where they were not officially allowed without knowing it. Ooops.

Click here to watch

RV Tire Safety

Who owns which tire brands?

By Roger Marble

This information is from the tire industry publication “Tire Reviews”. … The tire industry is a confusing business. Historically there were the big 3 brands that people nearly always purchased, but recently there have been a number of mergers and new budget brands sprouting. We thought it would be useful to post a consolidated list of who owns who in the tire industry (for our reference as much as yours!), so here is our handy list of the tire market based on Tire Reviews’ analysis.

Ask Roger anything about RV tires on his RV Tires Forum.

RV Fire Safety

An emergency fire plan that can save your life

Having a solid fire escape plan may help you replace panic with logical, life-saving actions if a fire occurs. Knowing exactly what to do and doing it quickly can make a big difference in an emergency situation.

Part 1 of 13: Most people killed by fires are actually overcome in their sleep from gas, lack of oxygen, hot air, and smoke, or wake up too late or confused to escape. Flames are last on the list of killers. That’s why your best defense from a fire is properly installed and maintained smoke, LPG, and carbon monoxide detectors. Test your detectors weekly to be sure the batteries have enough power and the detectors are in working condition.

Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Recipe of the Day

BOWTIE PASTA AND BRIE CHEESE MEDLEY

by Kimberly Harbeck from Sorrento, FL

This would be a perfect dish to take to a picnic or any outdoor function. The brie adds a wonderfully nutty flavor that the Crew and I couldn’t get enough of.

Get the recipe here

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Taz, our Samoyed, loves to take over any untended camp chair. She loves my husband’s chair the best, as it is the biggest one and the most comfortable for her. And she will not willingly give up her seat!” —Jan Fields

Brain Teaser

What word in the English language has every vowel in order in the word? (Whew, this one might take you a while!)

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Trivia

Facial sideburns derive their name from American Civil War general Ambrose Burnside. The general’s giant patches of hair on each cheek linked together by his mustache put the style into fashion in America in the 1870s. Eventually, men started shaving their mustaches and leaving their upper lip and chin bare, leaving just the sideburns to be shown off. The name “burnsides” got morphed into “sideburns” and the name stuck.

Laugh of the Week

