RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1082

0 ( 0 )

December 10, 2022

Cover story

Opinion: Living in your RV on private property is not the government’s business

By Jeff Clemishaw

ull disclosure—I come from a pretty government-wary household, so my opinion here may be a little bit biased. I grew up on 36 secluded acres in a small rural town that had around 1,000 residents. In towns like this, most people simply mind their own business. There are no nosy neighbors preoccupied with what you’re doing on your private property, and local zoning is lax, to say the least.

After full-time RVing for a few years now, my partner and I have strongly considered the possibility of purchasing some property to use as a home base. It’d be great to use it as a temporary place to park our truck camper and live in it, while we build something more permanent.

However, doing so isn’t as easy as you’d think—legally. There’s so much red tape surrounding residing in an RV, even if it is on your own property. Personally, I think the restrictions surrounding it are preposterous. At the end of the day, people should be allowed to do what they want on their own land, so long as it’s not damaging the local environment or harming surrounding residents.

Continue reading, then your (civil, please) comments are encouraged.

Photo contest

We want to know

What was your weirdest RVing encounter?

One of the great joys of RVing is meeting all kinds of wonderful people during your travels. OK, some folks are not so wonderful (we talked about those in an earlier post) and some are just kind of strange.

This week we want to hear about the oddest encounter you have had while RVing.

Today’s RV review…

Big updates to the 2023 Jayco Eagle HT 24RE

Tony writes, “We’ve looked at this rig in the past but there are some things Jayco has done for 2023 that make it worth revisiting.

“One of the biggest pieces of news coming out of Jayco is the fact that they’ve spent a big amount of money on facilities that will fully inspect every single Jayco product coming off the line. This might sound like something you would expect, but it’s actually quite unusual in the RV industry.”

RV Service Centers and Repairs Report

Master RV tech says, ‘It’s a wonder any [RVs] function at all’

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs. This week we hear from a reader with complaints of having to take their RV into the shop for 55 warranty issues, another RVer who has to repair items on his RV every trip, and another who “learns as he goes” to fix things on his RV. And then there’s the retired Master RV tech with more than 30 years’ experience who says of RVs, “It’s a wonder any of them function at all.” And that isn’t all. Read more here.

How full-time and extended-travel RVers get their mail

By Nanci Dixon

Getting mail on the road is always a concern of full-time RVers and those on extended travels. One of those people is reader Sue L. She and her husband are going on a long trip this winter and won’t be staying in any one place for long. They wonder how they will get their mail. Here is lots of useful information for Sue and other RVers.

Hibernate smart: 5 steps to stop RV mold growth before it starts

By Ross Regis, The RV Engineer

Mold may flower in the summer, but it’s planted in the winter. Or to riff off an old country proverb, “December cold brings May mold.” I use the terms “flower” and “planted” metaphorically, of course. Mold neither blossoms nor roots. It’s a fungus, and it eats things. If you accidentally nurture it, it’ll try to eat your RV, too. So if you improperly store your RV over the winter, you could be turning it into a veritable fungus greenhouse (looking at you, plastic tarps!). Read this important information.

Has your RV refrigerator cooling unit gone bad?

High on the list of RVer nightmares is this one: Opening the refrigerator door to grab a “cool one,” and coming back with something warm. An RV refrigerator that’s lost its cool just isn’t funny. While some fridge problems aren’t too difficult to fix, a bad cooling unit is decidedly a “bad news” situation. How do you know if your cooling unit is shot? Read all about fridge cooling units here.

NEW! RV Fact or Fiction?

With Dave Helgeson

RV blogs, social media groups and YouTube videos have exploded over the past couple of years. Some provide great information, others questionable information and some downright bad information. Can you tell the difference? In this regular column, we will post a question based on information we find online. You can then test your RV prowess by seeing how your answer compares with our experts.

Today’s claim: A propane furnace emits lots of moisture

Today’s Question: Fact or Fiction? To keep RV windows from sweating use an electric space heater instead of the RV propane furnace, as propane heaters emit lots of moisture. Answer the poll and read the informative answer here.

RV Stocking Stuffers: Reader suggested gifts for 2022

Last week we asked you: What small and/or low-cost RV gadgets, gizmos or accessories do you want in your holiday stocking or would you add to a fellow RVer’s holiday stocking?

You came up with some awesome suggestions for smaller or lower-cost items that RVers can use. So, if you need to fill the stocking of a fellow RVer, you are likely to find some good suggestions from our readers here.

Around the Campfire

Campers share the best advice they have ever received

By Gail Marsh

It seems as if folks are always eager to offer advice. Wouldn’t you agree? People who gathered around the campfire with us recently shared the one, single piece of advice that’s been most helpful throughout their lifetime. I took note and thought you might enjoy some bits and pieces of our conversation, even if the advice didn’t necessarily have to do with RVing. Read their good advice here, then add yours in the comments.

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletters

Use self-fusing silicone tape for weatherproof connections

Standard vinyl electrical tape has been around for a long time – too long, some would say. The problem with this commonly used product is its adhesive. It doesn’t really stick very well and after awhile it starts to peel loose, leaving a gooey mess behind. But there’s a self-fusing silicone rubber tape for weatherproof connections which works great. Continue reading.

Pros and cons of electric bikes, Part 1: Pros

By Keith Ward

In my series on bike categories, I listed the four primary types of bikes: road, mountain, gravel, and hybrid. My conclusion was that hybrid bikes are the best bet for the majority of RVers. Hybrid bikes, like the others listed, come in two primary variations: electric and non-electric. … This column is the first of a two-parter on the pros and cons of having an ebike vs. a muscle-power-only bike. We’ll focus on the good stuff today, and next week we’ll look at the downsides of ebikes. Learn more.

Tips to avoid communication roadblocks while RVing

No RVer likes to see roadblocks. A roadblock may mean taking a detour, anxiously traveling an unfamiliar route, or experiencing a frustrating delay in your ultimate arrival time. Communication roadblocks between you and your travel partner can also cause angst. Unlike a physical roadblock, it’s best to address the communication roadblock rather than detour around it. You don’t want the communication roadblock to become a habit. Read these great tips from Gail Marsh to keep the lines of communication open while RVing.

RV boo-boos – Low bridges and tall 5th wheels don’t mix

How tall is your RV? It’s a question we should be asking ourselves, and know the answer to. Russ and Tiña De Maris have a handy quick tip for you, so you don’t learn your lesson the painful way like these folks did. Ouch!

Reader Poll

Have you ever seen a UFO?

POPULAR POLL FROM THIS PAST WEEK

We asked: How do you most often pay for groceries? What percentage do you think still pays by check? 2 percent, 5 percent or 7 percent?

Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

NEW! In the RV Shop with Dustin

In this new column, head into the RV shop with Dustin Simpson and his wife, Ashley, of California RV Specialists. Each Saturday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Dustin and Ashley will walk you through what’s going on in and around their shop. They’ll share their favorite tools, gadgets, DIY maintenance projects, RV tech talks, what they receive in their inbox, and much, much more. (Not signed up for our daily newsletter? Sign up here.)

Why you SHOULD NOT use EternaBond to tape your RV roof!

My wife and I manage several RV-related Facebook groups and belong to several others. Join us as we sit down to discuss a recent post highlighting the trend of covering all your RV roof seams with EternaBond® tape. Is this a good or a bad idea? Find out here.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Water from powered water filter is an easy, tasty treat

By Tony Barthel

Humans need water. But sometimes, the places we go, that water is, well… gross. A prime example of that is Quartzsite. Yuck. There are a number of options for us including buying bottled water, but filtering out the yuck is another option and one that I prefer. Recently I got to test out the BKLES portable electric water filtration system and found this is going to stay in my camper.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Video of the day

You won’t believe the ultimate stealth DIY pop up camper

By Cheri Sicard

One of my favorite vloggers, DualEx, is back with my favorite project of his so far, a DIY popup camper with an inventive design and so many innovative features that it’s better than most commercial equivalents on the market.

RV Tire Safety

Tires – Dull or dynamic? Part two

By Roger Marble

Following is Part two of an article I was asked to write for a tire industry trade publication in the U.K., “Tyres International.” I thought you might find it a bit interesting.

To the untrained eye it might seem like the tire industry has not done much to improve John Dunlop’s original. But looks can be deceiving.

A cost/performance comparison on the improvements in wet and snow traction, ride comfort, low noise, rolling resistance (aka fuel economy), and handling response is significantly more difficult, as the tire of 1920 was so poor in many of these areas as to be considered useless when compared to today’s tire.

Read more

Ask Roger anything about RV tires on his RV Tires Forum.

RV Fire Safety

An emergency fire plan that can save your life

Having a solid fire escape plan may help you replace panic with logical, life-saving actions if a fire occurs. Knowing exactly what to do and doing it quickly can make a big difference in an emergency situation.

Part 5 of 13: During discussion of the meeting place, make sure everyone knows that if the coach is on fire they should get out fast. Re-emphasize to everyone aboard that objects can be replaced, but people can’t. Never stay behind or re-enter a burning RV to retrieve anything. Immediately leave through the nearest escape hatch.

Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Ham

by Lisa Swarm from Indianapolis, IN

An easy way to cook a holiday ham when you’re on the go and don’t have time to do a lot of preparation. The ingredients are placed in the slow cooker and the hard work is done. Your ham will turn out juicy. If you don’t love cloves, we suggest cutting back slightly. But we liked the flavor of the spices that soak into the ham along with the pineapple bits and raisins.

Get the recipe here

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“My pup, Scruffy, was rescued from a shelter in June. He absolutely LOVES road trips in the van and greeting all his new furry friends along the way.” —Mary Meyer

Brain Teaser

A man stands on one side of a river, his dog on the other. The man calls his dog, who immediately crosses the river without getting wet and without using a bridge or a boat. How did the dog do it?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Trivia

If Earth’s entire history were condensed into 24 hours, here’s what it would look like (and it should make you feel very small): Life would’ve appeared around 4 a.m. Next, a good while later, land plants appear at 10:24 p.m. Dinosaurs would’ve gone extinct at 11:41 p.m., and human history would begin at 11:58:43 p.m.

Laugh of the Week

I went to a furniture store last weekend looking for a large couch. The salesman showed me a nice one and said, “This sofa will seat five people without any problems!” I began laughing uncontrollably. I said, “Where the heck am I going to find five people without any problems?!”

Resources

Did you miss last week’s RV Travel?

Read it here | Back issues

Roadskills

Meet Earl and Burl Squirrel, from the mind of RVtravel.com friend R.L. Crabb.

