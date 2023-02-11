RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1091

Welcome to RVtravel.com, the home of expert RV writers and intelligent readers. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

February 11, 2023

Cover story

Okay, I’m divisive (or so some say)

By Chuck Woodbury

PUBLISHER

Readers gave me a lot of grief last Saturday over my article about the new tent “glampground” near Zion National Park that will cost “campers” $2,700 to stay three nights. “You’re being divisive again, Chuck,” they commented. In other words, I was trying to send readers into verbal combat!

Some said the high-priced “glampground” was simply capitalism at work, free enterprise. Am I against that? Not a chance! If a business can rent fancy tents for $900 a night, more power to them. But don’t plow over existing RV campsites to do it!

I am a capitalist and proud of it. But I am also an RVer, and when I wrote that story, I was wearing my RVer hat. What I found offensive (and still do) was that way too many campgrounds and RV parks these days are removing RV sites and replacing them with high-priced glamping accommodations, no RV required. This is happening at a time when finding a place to stay with an RV is becoming increasingly harder. Meanwhile, the glamping industry is growing like bamboo!

As far as being divisive. Geez … Is there no such thing as polite, constructive conversation anymore?

FOR THE RECORD, I do not, nor does this website, represent the interests of campground owners or glampground owners. We do not represent the interests of RV manufacturers or dealers. My staff and I represent RVers. We are not cheerleaders for the RV industry. We love to travel with our RVs (some of us are full-timers), but we are not “Brand Ambassadors” or “Influencers” who are rewarded to say nice things about their RV (but, heaven forbid, never anything negative!).

When campgrounds start eliminating RV sites badly needed to accommodate the hordes of new RVers coming onto the scene, then I say, go ahead and build your glampgrounds with their pricey tents, yurts, lodges, covered wagons, cabooses, domes and treehouses. But don’t build those glampgrounds on top of existing campgrounds, which you and I need to avoid squatting in Walmart parking lots for a night.

ABOVE: The “glamping movement” in America probably began in earnest in 1984 when KOA introduced its Kamping Kabins. They were primitive by today’s glamping standards, but their appearance marked the beginning of when campgrounds began removing RV sites, like you see here, to add other accommodations, in this case a cabin. By 1998, 90 percent of all KOAs had Kamping Kabins.

As far as being divisive. Geez … Is there no such thing as polite, constructive conversation anymore? Can’t we talk about a subject that someone out there might disagree with? This website contains more than 201,000 comments. Why so many? Because our articles make people think. The only problem is that every know-it-all hothead can leave a comment that inflames other like-minded members of the whacked-out community. By the time one of our staff members can moderate or remove the hothead’s rant, a battle of words is well underway.

Oh dear, “divisive” again…

But wait! This commentary will definitely get me into more trouble. “Divisive again,” some of you will write. Okay. Forget what I have written above. This is better: “First you dump the black tank and then the gray tank.” That should not cause too much discussion except for the guy who never puts water in his black tank and swears he has never had a “poop mountain” issue.

Maybe we should ban comments altogether. We’ll run simple stories about how to make absolutely the best s’mores, how to get the best deal on a backup camera, and the proper way to calm down a yappy poodle. And we will write those stories using a formula that will place them high up in Google searches. Or we could use artificial intelligence and let robots do our work (that’s trendy these days). Then people will flock to our website, and click on ads, and my staff and I will dine on caviar at our weekly staff meetings.

Can’t we discuss anything important anymore without people fighting?

Are we worth more than ‘free?’

Publisher’s Roadside Journal

Just thinking: “Does this pricey RV seem ‘cold’ to you?” (poll included)

This is the new $159,000 Heritage Edition trailer from the folks at Bowlus. It looks a lot like the Airstreams of yesteryear. This is the company’s most affordable trailer, far less than the previous low-price leader, the Terra Firma at $285,000. But here’s what got me thinking. Does the interior seem kinda cold to you? Find out what Chuck’s talking about here.

BELOW: THIS WOMAN DOES NOT EXIST

Click her and “she” will explain in 12 seconds.

FROM CHUCK: I will write later about a new, inexpensive way of using artificial intelligence (AI) to quickly create digital people like this attractive fake lady above. You can even create your own avatar with your own voice: Many people may not even realize it's not the "real you." The pace of which AI is evolving is scary. We will discuss this with interested readers in future editions of our members' edition of this newsletter.

RV Service Centers and Repairs Report

RVers should insist on watching the work done on their RV

By Nanci Dixon

This week, BWO shares some lessons learned after many RV purchases and many years of RVing, including when buying an RV: “check out the business/brand as if it was your teenage daughter’s first boyfriend!” We also hear from Vincent V., who learned the very hard way that he should have done a much more thorough PDI. (You can learn from this.) And Charles S. has a list of problems with his RV that’s too long to post, and explains why he’ll watch any work being done on his RV while it’s in the shop.

Read more

DID YOU KNOW? Arthur Wynne is usually credited with inventing the crossword puzzle. His first puzzle, called a word-cross, was published in December 1913 in the New York World.

Take action or get stuck with big repair bills and a lemon RV

By Ron Burdge, RV lemon law attorney

We have seen a spate of recent lemon RV inquiries where the owners kept believing the factory and their dealer could get their RV’s defects fixed and give them more time to get the repairs done. The problem is, if your RV doesn’t get fixed in time, or defects just come back later, you can find yourself stuck with a defective RV. Waiting too long to file a lawsuit can leave you stuck with no legal recourse at all! When that happens, you’re at the mercy of the factory — which built it wrong in the first place! Learn how to protect yourself here.

Are you aware of the radiofrequency (RF) radiation levels of your RV?

By Randall Brink

RVs are more than just an increasingly popular way for people to travel and explore the great outdoors. While these vehicles provide a convenient and comfortable way to travel, they also present some potential health risks from exposure to radiofrequency (RF) radiation. In this article, we’re going to look at what RF radiation is, the potential health risks it presents, and how you can minimize your exposure while RVing. Continue reading.

Noticing changes as I travel: Sales lots are full and campgrounds are empty

By Nanci Dixon

The changing look of camping from Arizona to Alabama: The sales lots are full and the campgrounds are empty. We’ve been traveling this January and February from Arizona to Alabama, and we’ve seldom seen another RV on the road…. Every RV sales lot we pass is a field of unsold RVs. Read more.

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter

DID YOU KNOW? The Cozy Camper, first sold in 1916, is considered the first folding camping trailer with a hard, flat roof like today’s models. Similar trailers of the day had a peaked canvas tent-like roof. A brand new Cozy Camper sold for $165. That may sound cheap, but when you consider that many working men of the day earned 5 cents an hour, it wasn’t inexpensive at all. SOURCE: RV Capital of the World by Al Hesselbart

Debating slide outs: Should my next RV have one or not? (with poll)

By Dave Helgeson

Slide out or no slide out? My wife and I are looking for our next travel trailer and pondering if a slide out is in our future. We began our search for a new trailer last year as availability and prices began to normalize after the pandemic. We quickly discovered that slide outs have pretty much been incorporated into everything except for the smallest travel trailers. Read more and help Dave make up his mind here.

A very, very wet Valentine’s Day in Borrego Springs

By Rod Andrew

After several years of wandering through the Western USA, my wife and I finally settled on a place we wanted to spend our Canadian winters. The township of Borrego Springs, California, offered everything we needed, including a slow lifestyle and marvelous weather. Tennis, pickleball, hiking, biking, a rich cultural life and a wonderful library in the middle of a stunning desert state park. It was perfect. Until… Read why Rod’s wife deserves an award.

Incredible drone footage captures Utah’s ‘backward’ waterfall

By Gail Marsh

My husband and I have seen many, many waterfalls during our RV travels, but we’ve never seen anything like this! On January 16, RJ Hooper used his drone to capture the impossible: a video of a backward waterfall. This is fascinating!

For Lovers Only…

To: JT

From: ET

“The smartest thing I ever did in my life was to love you! We are so very good together. What a wonderful life we have!”



To: Red Snapper

From: Dear

“After spending years apart as an OTR Driver, your devotion to our home has never been an issue. And now as we spend our golden years together, camping, cooking, and making memories with friends. You fulfill my life.”

Recipe: Old prospector’s delicious and easy Camp Stew

By Randall Brink

This Camp Stew recipe is a favorite from the Klondike and 49ers’ Gold Rush days. It is a good way to use what you have available in meat and other ingredients, as almost any type of meat can be used. Get the recipe here. Yum!

The Frontier Texas museum is a travel gem

By Nanci Dixon

I recently visited the Frontier Texas museum in Abilene, TX. During my visit, I will admit that being the only one in the museum’s darkened room made me wish I had dragged my husband with me. Picture buffalo stampedes, saloons with poker games gone bad, cattle drives, and Indian attacks. But overall, it’s a museum that should not be missed. (Apparently, Nanci was a madam at a well-established brothel in a former life. What?!)

Reader Poll

Do you still enjoy RVing as much as when you first started?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

Tell us here

POPULAR POLL FROM THIS PAST WEEK

Can you believe this was the most popular poll question this week? When asked, “How often will you typically wear jeans before washing them?” more than 2,400 RVers responded. Wow! See how they responded… and see if you’re wearing your jeans too long!

Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors and writers as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

Click here to see more questions for Dave.

Have a question for Dave? Click any Ask Dave article and scroll down to fill out the form. He’ll get back to you!

In the RV Shop with Dustin

All about blow out adapters: DIY, winterizing and much more

In this post and video, Dustin, Dave and Zach discuss blow out adapters, how to make one yourself, and how to use it to help winterize your RV.

Read more and watch the video

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Readers’ favorite low-tech, no-power RV kitchen gadgets

By Cheri Sicard

Welcome to Part 2 in our 3-part series of favorite RV kitchen gadgets. In Part 1, we talked about the favorite small appliances our readers like to carry along in their RVs. And next week we will turn our attention to odd or unusual RV kitchen gadgets. But this time we look at the essential low-tech RV kitchen gadgets you recommended. These are the tools you will turn to when traveling or boondocking as they require no power.

Read more

Video of the day

Brilliant RV screen door hack—Why didn’t I think of that?

By Cheri Sicard

The YouTube shorts video below may be very short on time, but it shares a BRILLIANT RV screen door tip that’s especially useful if you have pets or small children. It costs nothing and needs no installation, assuming your RV already has this accessory (and most do).

Click here to watch

RV Tire Safety

Why a safety margin on tire inflation is important

If you have read any of my posts here at RVtravel.com or on my blog RVTireSafety.net or on any individual post on the various RV Forums I follow, you have probably seen me suggest you add a “margin” (safety factor aka reserve load to some folks) to either the tire load capacity or the minimum inflation recommendation, or even to both. You may wonder what my reasons are.

Find out here

Ask Roger anything about RV tires on his RV Tires Forum.

Operating an RV Park

Update from AJ’s Getaway Family RV Campground

Machelle and AJ are gearing up to reopen their campground in April after their winter hiatus. Here’s an update from Machelle about their 13 days spent in Quartzsite, AZ, what’s been going on at their campground, what else they’re working on before welcoming guests in April, and a new (fairly large) family member!

Read it all here

Recipe of the Day

Monika’s Moroccan Chicken

by Monika Rosales from Pembroke Pines, FL

The spices in this recipe are blended perfectly! Each flavor is distinct without being at all overwhelming… Super tasty!

Get the recipe here

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Shy, our Russian Blue kitty, loves to RV. She especially likes to sit in the sunshine and watch the outside world from a good vantage point. Birds, squirrels and other wildlife always draw her kitty attention.” —Larry Lucas

Brain Teaser

Somewhere in here the word ‘love” is spelled out. Can you find it? It’s not as easy as you think… Click the image to enlarge it.

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Trivia

Kansas has been scientifically proven to be flatter than a pancake. Mathematically, the value 1.000 indicates perfect, platonic flatness. A pancake was purchased from IHOP and was compared to Kansas’ terrain. The pancake had a flatness of 0.957, and Kansas measures 0.9997, just about as close to flat as flat gets. Sorry, Kansas!

If you’re reading this and saying “Kansas isn’t ALL flat!” Well, you’re right. It’s actually only the seventh flattest state (Florida is #1). The “flat as a pancake” study was done by Utah State University. You can read its Kansas vs. pancake findings here.

Laugh of the Week

They say it’s never too late to start taking care of yourself…

Thanks to our pal Tom Hart for taking this photo (in Morgan Hill, CA) and sending it to us!

RVers who carry a firearm should pack this along to save them from trouble

Every year about this time we tell you about something every firearm-carrying RVer should have with them as they travel the USA. Without this, they could end up in a heap o’ trouble. This will cost you $16.95, but worth every penny, we think!

Roadskills

Meet Earl and Burl Squirrel, from the mind of RVtravel.com friend R.L. Crabb.

RVtravel.com All Star Team

