RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1094

March 5, 2023



Cover story

A historical treasure: The postcard

By Chuck Woodbury

G

o back 100 or so years. Just imagine: There were no RVs and only a few primitive cars, and few roads to travel. There was no television. Movies, in their infancy, were silent and in black and white.

Hardly anybody owned a camera, and color film was just a dream. There was no YouTube, social media, blogs or fancy travel magazines.

So wherever you lived, the rest of the world was an unknown, mysterious place. Imagine that!

And so it was that shortly after the turn of the 20th century, postcards appeared. They became popular in the U.S. after they were distributed at Chicago’s Columbia Exposition in 1893. By 1908, 677 million had been mailed (or so it’s said).

The first postcards were in black and white. Then hand-coloring was added. Imagine what it was like to receive a postcard 100 years ago, when there were very few ways to see faraway places. I bet those cards were considered treasures.

I bring this up because I found a box of old postcards the other day. I especially like the colorized ones from the ’40s and ’50s.

Now fast forward to today. Nobody needs postcards anymore. We text and email photos daily. We post our digital images on social media and blogs for friends and family. We’ve seen every corner of the world in living color on TV and websites, in movies, on YouTube and in newspapers and other publications. Our neighbors return home with smartphone videos of where they traveled… but we already know: we saw them on their Facebook pages.

I quit sending postcards years ago.

Tourist shop merchants don’t sell many today like in the old days. How many postcards do you send today compared to, say, 30 years ago?

Next time you pass by an antique store, pop inside and look for their postcard display (they almost always have one, or maybe in a box or two). Flip through them and read the messages on the back. You’ll love the short glimpses of each sender’s life. “Who were they?” you may wonder…

After visiting the antique store, stop at the nearest tourist shop and buy a postcard. Send it to your friends, family, or even back to your home address. If you don’t feel creative then simply write “Wish you were here!” That seemingly little piece of history will some day make someone smile.

RV Service Centers and Repairs Report

Lots of RV disasters this week: One RVer’s black tank fell off of the trailer!

By Nanci Dixon

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs. One reader wrote about a huge list of problems since they first got their 2022 Forest River r•pod. Another compares pre-COVID repairs to post-COVID (have you experienced this?). And one RVer has had problems with his Jayco “since day one,” including the black tank falling off! All that and lots more here.

Why go big? The case for owning a king-sized RV

By Mike Sherman

A debate on RV size is almost a waste of time. It’s a question that’s been debated for years. Everyone has an opinion. Go BIG? Go small? Have you ever wondered when you’re parked next to a huge RV that you may never see the occupants unless they have a dog to walk? For many, that large RV is all they’ve got. There’s no stick home sitting on 5 acres waiting for their return. Everything they own is in that rig. Everything! Continue reading.

Setting some misinformation straight: Can you live in an RV on your own property?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

As the number of folks “selling out” and becoming RV full-timers grows, new issues arise. Here’s part of a letter we received from one of our regular RVtravel.com readers. Mary H. wrote, “My husband and I have looked into purchasing land to put our RV on and use as a ‘home base.’ This seems to be harder than we first thought! … This is like trying to find a needle in a haystack! Is there a better way?” Can you live in an RV on your own property? We’ve done the research. Here are some answers.

Incredible, mind-blowing stories: Running into unexpected friends far from home

By Cheri Sicard

This is part two of the responses we got to our small world RVing question asking RVers to share their real-life, small-world experiences. Click back to read part one for some really strange ones of people having multiple experiences at once, finding long-lost relatives, and more. In this post, we are focusing on times people ran into friends, or friends of friends, far from home. It happens more frequently than you think! Some of these stories are unbelievable! Here’s what you shared.

Around the Campfire

Angry RVer ‘Bob’ ruins campfire experience. Don’t be like this!

By Gail Marsh

Carl glanced up. “Oh, no,” he said under his breath. “Here comes Bob.” He quickly grabbed his chair and turned to go. Carl’s wife stood and folded her own lawn chair, as well. “Carl, wait! I’ll go with you.” She glanced back at the rest of us still gathered around the fire, and with a low voice whispered, “Bob always makes everything an argument. We’ll see you all later.” It’s sad, isn’t it? The way some folks enter a conversation as if it’s a battle to be won, a verbal fight to the finish? We bet you know someone like Bob. Continue reading.

Nobody cares what you wear in the boonies!

Lucinda Belden claims to have never been a fashionista, but does fashion even matter when you’re RVing? What about when you’re boondocking and nobody is around? Well, her very interesting outfit choice one day was a bit of a wake-up call. She bets this happens to you too. (You’ll laugh!) Does it?

It’s finally time to spring forward. RVers see pros and cons to time change

By Gail Marsh

It’s that time again. Daylight saving time (DST) begins on March 12, 2023, at 2:00 a.m. That’s when you’ll “spring forward” and set your clocks ahead one hour. Yes, you’ll lose one precious hour of your life, but you’ll get it back on November 5, 2023. Are you ready to spring forward? Read the history and some pros and cons of DST here. Then feel free to share your thoughts.

Campers share their biggest pet peeves. We bet you’ll agree

By Dave Helgeson

Camping pet peeves: What are yours? Many have written about campground etiquette in the hopes of educating new RVers. I recently saw a Facebook post asking the question, “What’s something you see while camping that makes you cringe?” Many of the nearly thousand answers went beyond standard campground etiquette, stating valid concerns worth sharing. Read some of them here and see if these are the things that bother you most, too.

Worth a visit: A house made out of newspaper!

By Gail Marsh

My husband and I have worked on several volunteer building projects since our retirement a few years ago. We’ve mostly worked with typical building materials, so I’ll admit, I was fascinated when I learned that there is a house made from—wait for it—newspapers! Wouldn’t you love to see this? Well, you can! You can tour The Paper House and it’s truly one of a kind!

Reader Poll

Will your next RV trip in the USA be to a destination east or west of the Mississippi River?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

Tell us here

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

NEW! Dr. Karel’s Krazy Kritter Korner

‘Community cats’ find a stroke of luck; and a turtle swims very, very far

By Karel Carnohan, DVM

In this new column, I’ve asked you to submit your own pet and animal stories. Last week you submitted several, including more reports of hidden kitties and one about an unusual encounter with a bird. I will publish your stories next week, so please remember to check back then. In the meantime, every community that I have ever lived in has had populations of stray cats. Often called “feral” cats, that term is now avoided because many of the cats were once pets and are not truly feral (wild). We now try to use the term “community cats,” which implies they have been and still are members of the local community. Continue reading.

RV Tire Safety

How to ask tire questions to get the answer the first time

Tire expert Roger Marble offers some general comments and requests to those posing questions about tires and specifically about how to set the inflation. As reported in more than one thread on the topic of inflation, the answers and information can be confusing to many. … It will also help when you post or email your initial question if you provide the following facts. This will save everyone time and confusion. Read more.

Recipe of the Day

Orzo Salad

by Lindsey McCue from Los Angeles, CA

Don’t forget to pack this orzo salad for your next picnic. With no mayo and loads of flavor, this is a perfect picnic pick. The mixture of fresh basil and tomatoes makes it taste like pure summer sunshine. Poured over the orzo salad is a wonderful dressing that’s a little tangy and a little sweet. It complements all the fresh ingredients. Full of flavor and texture, it’s easy to make and ready to serve immediately.

Get the recipe here

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Odie the Pom was a 14-year-old senior when he first experienced camping at an ocean beach for the first time. The wind, smells, sights and miles to explore transformed him back into a puppy again.” —John McGrew

Trivia

A baguette means wand, stick or baton in French, which refers to the shape of its long, narrow loaf. No one knows why the baguette is the shape it is, but one story is that Napoleon Bonaparte insisted that all bread baked for his soldiers should fit into the pocket of their uniforms. It’s an interesting theory and could be true. If not, it sounds good! Speaking of baguettes…

Sunday funny

