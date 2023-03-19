RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1096

Welcome to RVtravel.com, America’s longest continuously published RV newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

March 19, 2023

Cover story

Will new campground concept be the Motel 6 of RV parks?

By Chuck Woodbury

Imagine the Rose Bowl, filled up, every seat occupied. Now visualize every one of those 100,000 seats occupied by an RVer. Now visualize all those RVers leaving the stadium and then another crowd filing in and occupying more than half those seats!

That’s lot of people! A lot of RVers! Well, guess what? Last week’s article on this website by Russ and Tiña De Maris about the new RV camping areas at Love’s Travel Stops, many with full-hookups, attracted that many readers — more than 160,000 by yesterday afternoon. If you did not read that article, please pause for a moment and read it now.

I wonder if this new idea of reasonably priced, no-frills places to stay will be to RV parks what Motel 6 was to motels when it debuted, setting off a parade of low-priced copycats.

We polled you last week about whether you would stay at a Love’s “campground”. More than 800 of you responded and … Wow!!! A whopping 90 percent said they would definitely stay or probably stay!

NINE OUT OF TEN!

That’s impressive!

Okay, before you write to stay these are not really campgrounds… Well, no, they are not places to have a meaningful experience with nature. What they are are places to stay, mostly short term, where you have a power hookup to run your air conditioner, heater, residential refrigerator, etc. And although I wish the fee were lower, $36 a night (on average) isn’t bad.

I am excited, very excited

This past week we called the public relations departments at Pilot Flying J, Travel Centers of America, and other travel centers (new word for truck stops), and even Cabela’s to see if they had any plans for RV camping areas similar to Love’s. So far, no one has responded. I’ll bet you, though, that they’re thinking about it. I expect that we’ll soon see other retailers with big parking lots or extra land copy Love’s with their own RV camping areas.

This is not the solution to campground crowding, but it’s a logical step to help alleviate the crowding in existing RV parks and campgrounds.

I, for one, am excited. We will stay on this story and keep you posted.

RV Service Centers and Repairs Report

RV mattress “sourced from a granite quarry”

By Nanci Dixon

This week we hear from Richard M., who just bought a brand-new RV and it has so many problems he’s afraid to take it on the road! Wait… isn’t that the whole point of owning an RV?! And John S. says his RV mattress from his new RV could have been “sourced from a granite quarry and the seats from a marshmallow factory.” (Sound familiar?) And many, many more stories… some good, some “yikes.”

Read more

OMG! This RV is for camping? Really?

That RV you see right above these words (well, in the article), guess what is it — motorhome, trailer, fifth wheel? Nope. None of those. It’s a truck camper! Do you believe it? You won’t…

Why your RV’s GVWR is different than its GAWR

By Ross Regis

Alphabet soup is hard to choke down, I know. But if you can stomach the acronyms for a few minutes, I think you’ll learn something important about your RV’s weight capacity—and maybe save yourself a tire blowout along the way. Today’s question: Why does your RV’s GVWR not match its GAWR? In other words, why is your RV allowed to weigh more or less than what the axles can carry alone? Find out here. I break it down and make the math easy for you.

New virtual waitlist opens for campground reservations, prime sites snatched within seconds

By Nanci Dixon

What?! I hit the reservations button at the moment they were released at 9:00 a.m. and I am over number 400 on the waiting list for a campsite reservation! How did that happen?! A very popular regional park in Minnesota is trying out a new reservation system: If you are logged in at the moment reservations open, everyone is put on a virtual waitlist based on when they logged in. How, then, did I get to be over 400 when I was up and ready at 6 a.m. to make the reservations? Continue reading.

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter

If you’re slamming your RV’s door, you’re doing it wrong!

By Gail Marsh

Bang! Bang! Was that a gunshot?! No, thank goodness! Bang! Is it hammering?! No, it’s not that either. Huh. It stopped. Good! Now I can go back to … Bang! I jump every time I hear it. Bang! Then, realization strikes: Please stop slamming your RV door! Here’s how.

Readers share their RV insurance experiences

By Cheri Sicard

Because we have been hearing some horror stories about insurance companies using ANY possible excuse to deny a claim, last week we asked you if you had experience with this. The answers and experiences you, our readers, had were varied but the very first one we got was from someone who carries no RV insurance at all! … Beyond that, we did receive some good responses to this question, both positive and negative. But what was most surprising to us? Find out here.

Visit Tennessee’s incredible Treetop Skywalk for an unforgettable adventure

By Gail Marsh

I love squirrels. I enjoy watching them leap from treetop to treetop in our backyard or in the campgrounds we visit. I’ve always wondered what it would be like to have a squirrel’s view of the world and how it might feel to stroll through the treetops. You might well imagine my delight when I discovered the Tennessee Treetop Skywalk in Gatlinburg, TN. Read all about it here.

TRY THIS! Weekly RV Recipe Challenge: Culinary improv for small-space cooks

Cheri Sicard is a longtime food writer with several cookbooks and hundreds of published recipes to her credit. She is also an RVer and, more specifically, a boondocking RVer. When Cheri has a great campsite in the middle of nowhere, the last thing she wants to do is to go into town for ingredients to cook with. … Want to play an RV version of “Ready, Set, Cook”? Submit THREE random ingredients currently in your RV’s fridge and/or pantry. If your ingredients are chosen, Cheri will come up with a recipe using them. Oh, this sounds like fun!

Tour the oldest, richest and most famous gold mine in southern Nevada

By Dave Helgeson

In this month’s edition of Ghost Town Trails, we will travel to the Techatticup Mine about 45 minutes south of Las Vegas, Nevada. … The oldest, richest, and most famous gold mine in Southern Nevada, the Techatticup Mine awaits photographers and history buffs in stunningly scenic Eldorado Canyon, just 45 minutes outside Las Vegas. (Per Travel Nevada) Continue reading about this very special location.

RVers, look out for butt-breathing, hard-biting snapping turtles

Dale Wade tells us everything we want to know about snapping turtles and then some, including, yep, how they breathe through their butt. Yuk. Read all about it here.

Reader Poll

Would you prefer to stay in a campground where kids were not allowed?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Consider an electric scooter for your RV travels

By Janet Groene

If you’ve been in any city recently, you’ve probably seen electric scooters all over. They’re all the rage these days, and cities have adopted them for public use. They make it easy to get around, not to mention they’re a whole lot of fun. Let’s talk about those cute new electric scooters for camping. After all, who wants to walk all the way to the camp store when you can hop on a scooter and channel your inner sixth grader? Continue reading.

Video of the day

What it’s really like RVing at Love’s RV Stops

By Cheri Sicard

We have been hearing a lot about the new overnight, full-hookup RV facilities certain Love’s truck stops are putting in. We even wrote about it last weekend and again today. In the video below, the team from Changing Lanes is here to show you what the experience is actually like.

Dr. Karel’s Krazy Kritter Korner

A dog’s final ‘run’ and a lost alligator in Brooklyn. Huh??

By Karel Carnohan, DVM

As a vet, I appreciate everyone who cares for their pets and other animals the best they can. This week, we have more stories of people who do just that… Also, an alligator was found recently in Brooklyn and heroes stepped in to save it. Read these heartwarming stories here. And get a good chuckle, too.

RV Tire Safety

Should there be different pressure in each tire?

By Roger Marble

Should there be different pressure in each tire? Well, it is a reasonable question given the fact that we tire folks tell owners of motorhomes to get “4-corner weights,” especially if you have a Class A. Learn the answer, and explanation for it, here.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Baked beans? Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup? Mandarin oranges? Tuna? Manwich? What do all those things have in common? Well, find out here and see exactly what you need for them! We love this!

Recipe of the Day

Chili Cheese Burritos

by Jamie McKinney from Lindale, TX

These chili cheese burritos are comfort food all the way. They remind us of burritos you can get at a Mexican fast-food restaurant. The ground beef is full of taco seasoning flavor and stuffed inside flour tortillas. Then, they’re smothered in chili and cheese and baked until the cheese is nice and gooey.

RVers who carry a firearm should pack this along to save them from trouble

This 2023 edition of Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States covers the basics for armed travel. What is legal in one state could be a felony in another. This book should be used as a reference before entering a new state so you avoid trouble. Clear writing gives you the basics for every state. Read more about the book here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Cheddar loves to camp with us (although not so much the traveling part). Here he is resting after a nice long walk on the leash.” —Daniel Boivin

Trivia

An estimated 1 million dogs in the U.S. have been named primary beneficiaries in their owners’ wills.

Sunday funny

