RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1107

Welcome to RVtravel.com, America’s longest continuously published RVing newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

This is the abbreviated free edition of this newsletter. For the ad-free, full edition, please become a voluntary subscriber for a one-time donation of your choice. Your support means a lot to us!

June 4, 2023

Free, abbreviated edition

Cover story

An ode to weekend campers – the “weekend warriors”

By Nanci Dixon



W

elcome the “weekend warriors,” those RVers and other campers who swarm our campgrounds on Saturdays and Sundays! I remember the excitement and the unmitigated joy that we had as weekend warriors. Sometimes if we were really lucky we could even squeeze in a Sunday night. I would spend all week happily getting ready for our mini trip – packing, loading the RV, starting the fridge, planning the meals…

We talk a lot about the negatives of the weekend warrior invasion in this newsletter, particularly in my Campground Crowding column: the noise, kids running all over, the campfire smoke, disrespect for the sites, overabundance of trash and, most irritating of all, the total disruption of OUR peace. It helps to remember the joy and excitement we once had as the campground crowds and the noise increases.

We are in a regional campground on a Friday afternoon watching the weekend warriors roll in. By Saturday, all 279 sites will be filled.

AS CAMP HOSTS, we meet the weekend warriors and I am struck by how many are new and totally enamored by camping. I am awed by how much work it is, too, particularly for tent campers. They come in with their cars filled to the brim with kids, tents, cabanas, sleeping bags, a roof top carrier and sometimes a trailer full of bikes. They spend hours setting up and taking down.

As I look around the campground, these weekend warriors are in small and large groups laughing, talking, eating together. They are happy to just “be away” and sit around a campfire, even in 90-degree heat. Yes, kids are running around and sometimes they run through our site. Yes, it is noisy and smoky and the generators are roaring. But these weekend warriors will be gone on Sunday afternoon, exhausted but happy. They have to return to their nine-to-five, the laundry, the unpacking… all while we will still be sitting in our camp chairs waving goodbye.

I am happy to share this little piece of heaven with them.

We stopped to talk to a couple as we were making our rounds tonight and they mentioned how much they loved the park and their memories camping here. I pointed to a site, B01, where we camped with our children for almost 20 years. The memories flooded in: the kids running around, making s’mores, cleaning their sticky little faces and hands. I remembered how important it was to relax for a few days without the pressure of house cleaning, washing clothes, and mowing lawns. I remembered how golden the memories have become: to us, to our children and now to our grandchildren.

So to all you hard-working weekend warriors, welcome!

RVtravel.com editors favorite campground directories

We have known and respected the publishers of Roundabout Publications for many years for their fine Campground Directories. We highly recommend them all. A few of their best sellers: • RV Camping in State Parks • Corps of Engineers Camping • Van and RV Camping at State Recreation Areas • National Park Service Camping • Bureau of Land Management Camping • Free Van and RV Camping on State Public Lands • National Forest Camping • Free RV Camping (American West)

RV Service Centers and Repairs Report

Reader’s secret: Ask the campground hosts for repair recommendations

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs. This week Nanci Dixon shares several tips from our readers about getting good repair service, and where.

Read more

Military readers set us straight about camping at military campgrounds

By Nanci Dixon

Military rules have changed and expanded, but not for all DD-214 holders. Last week in our Campground Crowding column I included an email from one of our readers, Stephen W., about a change in military rules that allows more people to camp in the military campgrounds. … That email caused a lot of confusion and excitement among our military readers, many of whom were honorably discharged veterans but not retired. Our very knowledgeable readers responded. Comments and emails flowed. Read more.

Can campground swimming pools make you sick?

By Gail Marsh

There’s nothing quite as refreshing as a dip in the pool after a long, hot day of RV travel, setting up your rig, and preparing dinner. But, I wondered, can campground swimming pools make you sick? Find out here (if you dare, that is).

A discussion about loneliness and the solo RVer

By Chuck Woodbury

In my early years of RVing, I spent a lot of time traveling alone. Actually, I spent most of my time alone. All my friends were busy with work and could not just take off and spend weeks or months wandering around America with a drifting journalist. Although I experienced many wonderful times, and met a lot of wonderful people, I was often acutely lonely. I never want to experience that again. Below, in her podcast, Kathy Belge discusses loneliness on the road. Continue reading and listen to the insightful podcast.

Around the Campfire

RVers discuss homelessness in campgrounds

By Gail Marsh

I first encountered Dixon on a morning walk around the campground. He looked to be in his late forties, but I’m not very adept at guessing ages. Dixon, or Dix, as some campers call him, was smoking his breakfast. He unapologetically acknowledged that every day began and ended with a smoke (cigarettes). I eat chocolate chips in my oatmeal, so who am I to judge?

Continue reading

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter

Deer crashes into RV – takes short ride!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

“Honey, there’s a deer in our bed!” Well, “honey” would have to look quick, because when the deer crashes the RV, it may not stick around long. We’re not sure if this is a comment about the resiliency of the Cervidae species, or about the thin-wall construction of RVs. In any event, a deer crashing into your RV could ruin your whole day! Watch this very short, and very interesting, video.

Everyone wants to be somewhere else

By Gail Marsh

The heavy Memorial Day weekend traffic was cringe-worthy. As we slowly rolled to a standstill, our youngest grandchild called out from the back seat, “Why are we stopping?” To which her older sister explained, “The traffic is stopped because everyone wants to be somewhere else.” … I ruminated on these words for a bit. I wondered where the people inside the countless vehicles might be headed. Continue reading.

Does your slang change as you RV around the U.S.?

By Lucinda Belden

As you RV around the United States and Canada, don’t get too worried if something someone says “throws you for a loop.” The fun part of traveling and living like a local is learning what it means to be local. I have learned so many new slang words as I RV. It only opens your mind up to new ideas and expands your vocabulary for a greater way to describe RVing lifestyle adventures. Read all about slang words here.

5 tricks for hiking with children

By Dale Wade

When my grandkids were younger, we used to go on nature walks around the neighborhood. They had me take pictures of rocks and sticks and a bird in a tree. Now that they have turned the ripe old ages of 7 and 9, I realize that they are more curious about what nature offers. Hiking with kids can be a good time for everyone. To keep them actively interested, I follow these five basic points for a hike that is fun and educational.

Reader Poll

How far away do you store your RV when not using it?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

Tell us here

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

Click here to see more questions for Dave.

Have a question for Dave? Click any Ask Dave article and scroll down to fill out the form. He’ll get back to you!

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

You know who always has this? Cracker Barrel. And no, we’re not talking about their hashbrown casserole. Think! What does Cracker Barrel always have to entertain you? This is it!

In the RV shop with Dustin

Why do an RV warranty inspection?

By Dustin Simpson

Your RV is broken and your warranty is about to run out! Now what? Who will do your RV warranty work for you? You do have rights as a consumer. Maybe it’s not too late to have your RV warranty inspection performed! Most manufacturers require dealerships that carry their brand to complete warranty work.

Learn more

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Finally, a gas lighter that works—without gas!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

We’ve struggled for years with lighting LP. Our early rigs had water heaters and refrigerators that had to be lit outside. No fancy-schmancy electronic ignition systems. Even now, when everything is handy, we still have to light the burners on the stove top, or the oven down below. Sure, we have piezo lighters on the burners, but sometimes they don’t work, and occasionally they cop out altogether. We needed a gas lighter that we could count on. You probably know the feeling. Continue reading.

22 tips and gadgets to make the most of a small RV kitchen

By Gail Marsh

One of the very first things I noticed in our “beginner camper” was the kitchen space—or, should I say, lack of kitchen space? It was tiny. I’m certainly not a gourmet cook or an award-winning baker (just ask my family). But still, I wondered, “How does one cook in an RV kitchen?” Find out here.

NEW! Mystery article

Do you love your RV as much as these people? These people really, really, REALLY love their RV! And they’re going to love their RV forever! See why.

Video of the day

How to clean mineral deposits in an RV toilet

By Cheri Sicard

I can report firsthand that the technique outlined in the video below from the Cleaning How To YouTube channel actually works. When I found it, I had been searching for how to clean mineral deposits in an RV toilet. However, I was wary of putting chemicals into my RV septic system and did not know what was and was not safe to use. Turns out the solution is inexpensive and all-natural.

Click here to read more and watch

RV Tire Safety

Tire bulges and depressions: Do not drive on a tire with ‘this’ condition

Tire expert Roger Marble explains the difference between tire bulges and depressions, some of their causes, and which condition is dangerous to drive with, and maybe even stand next to.

Read more

Did you miss yesterday’s Latest News for RVers?

If so, stories you missed:

• New ethanol-gasoline blend could be bad news for some RVers

• Nearly one in four campers work from campsite

• Hiawatha National Forest camps closed; Recreation.gov cancels reservations

• Campground Crowding: ‘We thought RVing would be a good way to see things, but prices were hard on our wallets’

• Rub elbows with 55,000 others at these national parks

… and much more

Read it here | Back issues

Recipe of the Day

Colby Jack Cheesy Bread

by Anthony Nicometi Jr from Cheektowaga, NY

This savory bread is a must for any cheese fan. It can be served with anything from spaghetti to barbecue. Enjoy it fresh from the oven, toast it with a bit of butter or add a little garlic spread on top for cheesy garlic bread. The amount of Colby Jack in this bread is perfect. Yum!

Get the recipe here

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Jayla Grace (Boxer) after playing in the creek next to our campsite. She took to the RV life like a duck to water. She loves traveling and exploring new places. Her motto is ‘Have leash, will travel.’ All we have to say is ‘Wanna go camping?’ and she’s waiting at the door.” —Terri Spengler

Trivia

Catfish possess a remarkable number of taste buds, with an average count exceeding 100,000. In fact, certain larger catfish species can boast an impressive tally of up to 175,000 taste buds. These taste buds, composed of specialized cells that perceive the various molecules responsible for flavors, are distributed throughout the catfish’s body. However, they are particularly concentrated on the four pairs of whiskers, scientifically referred to as barbells, located around the fish’s mouth. Functioning like antennae, these whiskers, in conjunction with the multitude of taste buds covering the catfish’s body, serve a dual purpose. They enable the fish to not only discern the presence of food nearby but also precisely pinpoint its exact location.

Do we dare tell a catfish how good they taste…?

How pure is your drinking water? Find out!

This handy, affordable digital water tester will tell you your overall water purity level, which will be displayed on the screen in ppm (parts per million). Just stick it in about 1 inch of water and instantly you get the reading. It’s compact and doesn’t need any maintenance. It includes a protective carrying case with a belt clip. This is handy for all RVers to have.

Sunday funny

Miles of Smiles: Funny RV jokes and stories

By Gail Marsh

A friend once told us, “If you’re going to RV, you’ll need to pack a sense of humor!” Over the years we’ve learned that our friend was absolutely right. From unexpected minor mishaps to major calamities, it certainly helps to keep a sense of humor. Here are just a few examples of the “miles of smiles” (RV jokes and funny stories) we’ve heard—mostly from other RVers.

Click here to laugh

Did you miss last week’s RV Travel?

Read it here | Back issues

RVtravel.com All Star Team

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Gail Marsh, Dave Solberg. Contributors: Roger Marble, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, J.R. Montigel, Randall Brink, Karel Carnohan DVM, Cheri Sicard, Dustin Simpson, Dale Wade and Paul Lacitinola. Moderator: Gary Gilmore. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen. Artificial (AI) contributors: Johnny Robot and Milly MacWilly. Canine Mascots: Archie and Astor “the Disaster”

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.