RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1111

July 2, 2023

In yesterday's issue, in our readers poll, we asked readers if they were currently experiencing unhealthy, smoky air or an unusually high temperature. At 3 p.m. Sat., with more than 1,100 responses already in, more than half — 58 percent — were experiencing such extremes. Thirteen-percent were experiencing both smoke and heat.

Cover story

Traveling with Bebe: Finding solitude and gold in nature’s splendor

By Randall Brink

A

n RV trip that mixes boondocking with prospecting is my camping ideal. Far from towns, campgrounds, and crowds, the boondocking prospector lives in freedom, tranquility, and peace.

My Labradoodle, Bebe, and I were headed out on the first boondocking adventure of the season. The road trip took us north through Sandpoint, Idaho, then south down the eastern shore of Lake Pend Oreille, through the small towns of Hope and Clark Fork.

We left the highway at Clark Fork. Outside of the town, we entered the Kaniksu National Forest. The road was open, but this was very early in the high country. The weather and the road conditions were marginal. We took it slow, not wanting to beat our little travel trailer to death on the gravel road. After two hours, we arrived at the confluence of two major creeks near where we would be placer mining for the summer.

We would be boondocking in the purest sense of the word and could pull off the road anywhere that was open and flat enough to park. I had a particular setting in mind. I’d been thinking of this spot all through the long winter months. It was just a few yards off the main Forest Service road and down a couple hundred feet of logging road in a clearing right on the creek.

I backed and maneuvered the trailer parallel to the creek about sixty feet from the bank. The creek was still full on its banks but well below the high spring runoff level. A few minutes later, we were parked, chocked, and leveled.

Bebe and I stood next to our little house on the creek bank and listened to the sound of the water on the rocks and gravel. There were a few bird sounds from high in the evergreens and, for the moment, nothing else. She looked at me in wonderment and sniffed air redolent of cedar, pine, white fir, and high-country creek verdure. We were more than twenty miles from the nearest paved road and thirty from any town. Though there were a few isolated cabins here and there on private parcels scattered amid the more than 2.5 million acres of U.S. Forest Service land, the sense—and reality—of wilderness isolation was profound.

WHERE ARE THE WILDFIRES AND SMOKE? Find out here:

Current Wildfire Report. (Includes map and details of fires.)

Current smoke and fire report for where you live or where you’re traveling.

Canadian Wildland Fire Information.

RV Service Centers and Repairs Report

Forest River says these issues are ‘normal and to be expected’ with RVs. NOPE!

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs. Nanci Dixon shares John M.’s concerns about “the utter lack of documentation and schematics available in new RVs.” Michael K. is annoyed about RV manufacturers’ lack of quality control, and “by how the ‘Big 3’ companies are consolidating soooo many brands in their race to the bottom.” And Mark M. sold his RV back to the dealer, at a loss, after encountering numerous issues and Forest River claiming “this kind of thing is normal and to be expected with an RV.” Several others also did not “hold back” in expressing their frustrations with the RV industry.

Butt-to-nose RV sites. How close is close enough?

By Nanci Dixon

How close is close enough?! We are currently butt-to-nose with our RV neighbor next door. While we could easily find campsites all along our trip from Arizona to Minnesota, now in Minnesota, it has become a challenge. We have ended up for seventeen l-o-n-g days at a full-hookup site at an RV park near the metropolitan area. It is a fine RV park with concrete sites, full hookups, picnic tables, and fire pits, but it’s the tight sites that bother me. (And tight they are! Is it “close enough” when you’re touching your neighbor’s window?) Continue reading.

Quartzsite heat. Aren’t you glad you’re somewhere else?

By Russ and Tina De Maris, longtime QZ residents

Quartzsite clings tenaciously to its claim of being the “Snowbird Capital of the West.” With the Big Tent RV Show, hundreds of miles of ATV trails, and loads of open space on BLM land to camp on, there are plenty of attractions. And when Minnesotans groan as they pull on Long Johns to face sub-zero weather in January, Snowbirds in Quartzsite are in “Hog Heaven.”… But it’s not January anymore—and the Quartzsite heat has arrived. Yikes!

Campsite neighbors light up cigars… So much for fresh air!

By Gail Marsh

We were excited to finally open our windows. After one solid week of RVing in the rain, the skies cleared. All day we looked forward to nighttime—sleeping with the fresh air breezing through our open bedroom windows. But then—smoke! And not from a campfire this time! Is that cigar we smell? Are cigars even allowed in the campground? Read more then participate in our poll.

RVers’ guide to surviving a Mormon cricket invasion

By Dave Helgeson

You have probably read the headlines concerning the Mormon crickets overwhelming sections of eastern Nevada. They are invading buildings, covering roads to the point where snowplows have been dispatched, devouring vegetation and, worst of all, they smell. My wife and I can relate as we have firsthand experience RVing through swarming Mormon crickets. We found ourselves in the middle of such an invasion many years ago in eastern Nevada. Continue reading and get ready to say, “Yuck!”

Around the Campfire

How do I tell my partner that RVing isn’t for me?

As related by Gail Marsh, at a recent gathering around the campfire one of the RVers arrived without her husband. He was watching baseball back in their RV, but Jodi needed to vent. She also wanted advice. Read what Jodi told her fellow campers, and the advice they offered her. Do you have more advice for her and others who may be second-guessing their RVing life?

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter

These systems will keep your RV cool all summer long, even when dry camping

By Dave Helgeson

The dog days of summer are once again upon us, leaving many RVers concerned if they will be able to stay cool enough to sleep well at night. This is especially true when dry camping with no shore power. If you want to keep your RV cool all summer long, keep reading.

RVers, celebrate freedom from high prices with these 4th of July specials

By Gail Marsh

On the road this Fourth of July? RVers can celebrate freedom from high prices and take advantage of some great deals with these 4th of July specials. We bet you’ll find something you can save on.

It’s summer. Beware of rattlesnakes

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sharing important information to keep you, your family and your pets safe from rattlesnakes. Recently, an 11-year-old boy was bitten by a rattlesnake during a biking accident near Golden, CO. He survived, thanks to his father’s quick action. Continue reading this potentially lifesaving information.

It’s illegal to wrestle bears in Missouri, and for good reason!

By Gail Marsh

Yes, you read that correctly! Local authorities recently reminded RVers and other folks that bear wrestling is illegal here. So, you’d best not add bear wrestling to your planned camping activities—at least not while RVing in Missouri! Learn all about bear wrestling here.

Reader Poll (and article)

Would you recommend RVing to a friend?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

POPULAR POLL FROM THIS PAST WEEK

We asked: Walmart “campers,” do you ask the store for permission to stay, or just stay? Do you think 16 percent, 43 percent or 73 percent always ask permission? Find out here.

Handy tools: “Magnetizer” should be in every RVer’s toolbox

In this three-minute video, our tech advisor, Dave Solberg, shows you a small device that would almost certainly come in handy in any RVer’s tool kit and at home, too. It’s called a Magnetizer. If you are not familiar with this, you will be impressed how useful it can be, and for the price of a fast food burger. Learn more or order.

Travel Destinations

Beware of the Wolf: Surviving Colorado’s intense Wolf Creek Pass

By Nanci Dixon

My husband and I drove our 40-foot motorhome towing a pickup truck down one of the most dangerous highways in Colorado, Wolf Creek Pass, and lived to tell the tale. This pass has a switchback curve at the top and a 200-foot drop-off. Forget the guardrails here, you’d go off the cliff! Continue reading.

Raising the bar: Historic drinking establishments you’ll want to say ‘Cheers’ to

By Chris Epting

You’ve been running all over the city (or the country), visiting museums, landmarks, tourist traps, souvenir stands, zoos, aquariums. After all, you’re on a relaxing road trip vacation, right? Well, for those moments on the road when you’d love to do nothing more than slow down, relax and curl up with someone special over a good strong drink, why not make it something memorable – or even historic? There are some well–oiled taverns, pubs and saloons still left in the U.S. that are steeped in history; the perfect places to begin (or end) a vacation pub crawl. So if you have a little time, this round of places is on me.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

DID YOU KNOW? Unlike many other biting pests, ticks are adapted to feed for long periods of time. They bury their curved teeth deeply into the skin of a host, so they can remain securely attached for days on end to eat. It’s important to note that ticks typically require 24-48 hours of feeding before they can successfully transmit infections like Lyme disease. So get rid of that free-loader pronto! Have a Tick Twister on hand—it gets rid of ticks immediately!

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

What if we told you you’d never be itchy again? Well, it’s true! We recently got one of these ourselves and, yep, it works (review coming soon)! In the meantime, definitely keep this handy… and never itch again!

Campground Characters

Completing one RVing couple’s bucket list: Bike in all 50 states

By Nanci Dixon

Yesterday I met Ed Gramza, a fellow camper. He was working on his eBike and I wandered over to see how he had turned it over, since he seemed to have it down. He has the same brand, Lectric eBike, that I have, so I had to go see. I was impressed by how clean and well-cared for their bikes were. I was glad mine was undercover so he couldn’t see it.

Read their story here

In the RV shop with Dustin

Have you checked your RV A/C ceiling vents recently? They’re dirty!

By Dustin Simpson

When was the last time you checked your RV air conditioner ceiling vents? If it’s been a while, listen up! Join me as I show you how to clean them and check the aluminum foil tape. You’ll also want to go the extra mile and add filters.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Save-a-Step stabilizes RV steps; no more bouncing!

By Gail Marsh

Boing! Boiiing! That’s the sound we used to hear when stepping on our RV’s steps. Well, maybe we didn’t exactly hear it, but the entire trailer bounced whenever anyone used our entry steps. It certainly felt like Boing! Boiiing! The flimsy two steps had way too much “give” in them, even if a child used the steps! Learn about this stabilizing product here.

TaoHorse hand-held, cordless, USB rechargeable vacuum cleaner cleans RVs in an instant

By Cheri Sicard

Let me start this review with the disclaimer if you have a BIG RV, this product will likely not suit your needs. If, on the other hand, you have a small- to medium-sized RV, it does an amazing job. Plus, besides being hand-held and cordless, this vacuum cleaner is USB rechargeable. Continue reading.

NEW! Mystery article

Why would someone get naked and paint themselves with stripes? Well, this article tells you why and, hey, it works! (Would be quite the sight in a campground, though…)

RV Tire Safety

Understanding what temperature change does to tire pressure

By Roger Marble

This is Part 2 in a series of posts I’m doing in which each will be focused on one aspect of tire inflation. Last week I talked about the “MAX PSI” information on the sidewall of tires. If you missed it you can go back by clicking here. This week I will cover what temperature change does to tire pressure.

Cut up a whole watermelon in minutes!

This stainless steel watermelon slicer works like magic! If you eat watermelon, you need this! Simply push the tool into the watermelon, and pull out perfectly cubed pieces of this sweet summer treat. It couldn’t be easier. If you don’t believe us when we tell you it’s great, just read the reviews! Learn more or order here.

Did you miss yesterday’s Latest News for RVers?

If so, stories you missed:

• With RV sales plummeting, repair wait times are shorter

• Truckers and RVers battle for overnight parking spots

• Rest area dump stations are closing. Where you gonna go?

• The stunning future of AI in RVs: Imagine your RV driving itself!

• Campground Crowding: ‘The concept of the great American outdoors is now miniature golf and water parks’

… and much more

Recipe of the Day

Patriotic Berry Trifle

by Macrayla Evans from Ceres, CA

Macrayla’s berry trifle is beautiful and would make a wonderful centerpiece for your dessert table. It tastes just as good as it looks. The base is a pre-made angel food cake that’s brushed with a tangy lemon simple syrup. In between layers of fresh blueberries and strawberries is a light and fluffy cream cheese whipped cream. Once assembled, this is a delightful summer treat. Since it’s red, white, and blue, you can enjoy this at your Memorial Day, 4th of July, or Labor Day cookout.

Get the recipe here

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Eddie is our little ‘weirdo’ rescue dog. He’s been part of our family for about a year now. It’s wonderful to see how he’s gone from anxious to trusting over time. He loves exploring new places with us and we can’t imagine life without him! Rescue dogs are awesome!” —Elisabeth Degallier

Trivia

The sun’s core is so hot that a piece the size of a pinhead would give off enough heat to kill a person 99 miles away.

Easily clean those stubborn bugs off your RV

The Microfiber Mesh Bug and Tar Sponge has millions of tiny fibers embedded in the microfiber cloth that grabs and holds the dust and dirt. It is so effective it even cleans without chemicals, saving both time and money. The secret of this sponge lies in its unique, double-layer microfiber mesh. Older nylon bug sponges can harm your clear coat, but this one is completely paint safe. Learn more or order.

Sunday funny

Did you miss last week’s RV Travel?

Roadside Journal

Random Act of Kindness:

Tissue needed for this story: 87-year-old Rose inspires others by example

By Chuck Woodbury

An 87-year-old woman named Rose goes back to college, where, by example, she inspires the young students to be all they can be with their lives. Before you read this, have tissue ready. This story will warm your heart — No, that’s not right: Rose will warm your heart.

