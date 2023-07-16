RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1113

Welcome to RVtravel.com, America’s longest continuously published RVing newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

This is the abbreviated free edition of this newsletter. For the ad-free, full edition, please become a voluntary subscriber for a one-time donation of your choice. Your support means a lot to us!

July 16, 2023

Free, abbreviated edition

Cover story

The dreaded Facebook RVtravel.com dilemma

By Chuck Woodbury

FOUNDER AND PUBLISHER

Idon’t like talking about Facebook. Many of you want nothing to do with it. On the other hand, many of you are active on the platform and love it.

A few years ago, when Facebook was being accused of invading our privacy, and rightly so, I got mad. I mean I got REALLY MAD! I announced to RV Travel readers that I was done with it. “No more!” I meant it. And we ignored the platform until about a year ago.

(Pausing now while I think)

If there’s a big elephant in your room, and you don’t want a big elephant in your room, you have some choices. Among them: 1. Don’t acknowledge it’s even there; 2. Avoid it; or 3. Admit it’s there and figure out how an elephant in your room can improve your life.

So, in the case of Facebook, I have chosen option 3: Explore how Facebook can help RVtravel.com. I believe that Facebook is now less invasive of our privacy. So, after much thought, I have decided to explore how to deal with the platform rather than ignore it.

My staff and I have discovered that publicizing RVtravel.com on Facebook through our page there and about 50 specialty groups is helping us attract a whole bunch of new subscribers, the lifeblood of our operation.

Personally, I have learned a lot poking around on Facebook. It’s helped me and our writers discover information that we have expanded into important articles to help you and others.

One of our groups is called “Outstanding But Affordable RV Parks.” The idea is for members to share information about nice campgrounds that are still affordable. The group is growing fast.

Here is something interesting I’ve learned from the group. Many (a lot!) of those who join are not looking for RV parks to stay a day or a week. They’re looking for a full-time residence. They can’t afford homes. They can’t afford apartment rent. For some, a used, bargain-priced recreational vehicle parked in a cheap campground (or sometimes even on the street) is the only realistic housing option they have.

RVs are the new mobile homes. RV parks are the new trailer courts. More and more, this is true. If you’ve been out and about much, you have seen this.

So what?

What does this mean for you and me? It means that more RV parks occupied with full-time residents are taking away places to stay for you and me. This goes for inexpensive parks for budget-minded RVers and to some degree for luxury parks for those who can afford $300,000 rigs. Every week, hundreds of RV park spaces are being rented for full-time living: I expect that to keep up.

I’ve been writing about RVing for several decades in which I have seen a huge change in RVs and the lifestyle. Never has the pace of change even come close to what’s occurring today. That’s a big subject I’ll discuss another time. Alas, I never have enough room in these essays to say all that I want to stay. It’s frustrating, but then that’s life, right?

Eventually I’ll get around to breaking loose the thoughts playing hide and seek in my brain — and I’m telling you there are at least a bazillion of them up here. When one surfaces, if it’s about RVing, I’ll race to my computer and translate it into words arranged just right for you. So stay tuned. And, please do me a kindness and tell your friends about RVtravel.com. Urge them to sign up. Muchas gracias!

YOUR ESSAYS WANTED

Do you have an essay inside you that wants to bust out and appear in the space above? Send it to us at editor@rvtravel.com. Keep it between 500-700 words. If we use it, we’ll pay you $100 (or $50 if we use it elsewhere on the website). If it’s brilliant, we’ll toss in a dozen eggs from editor Emily Woodbury’s chickens. (Just kidding about the eggs.)

RV Service Centers and Repairs Report

When these RVers picked up their RV from the shop, the dealer didn’t even reconnect the brakes… and that’s just the start of it

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs. This week Nanci Dixon summarizes some of your emails and comments, including one from Bluebird B., who states: “I put ALL the blame on the buyer. They don’t do any investigation before they put down their hard-earned money. Yes, most of the RVs made are crap, but it’s the customer’s fault.” Ken M. is never going back to an RV service center. In fact, he even got certified as an RV inspector/technician because of what he’s gone through. He doesn’t hold back (that’s a huge understatement) when he says a certain service center “needs to be RUN OUT OF BUSINESS!!!”

Click here to read those and more horror stories

Join us Tuesday evening: Interview with FMCA president candidate Curtis Coleman

Curtis Coleman, long-time RVer and founder of RVillage.com, is a candidate for president of FMCA, the Family Motor Coach Association. This coming Tuesday (July 18) at 6 p.m. Pacific (9 p.m. Eastern), RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury will interview Curtis live to learn his plans for FMCA if elected. Watch the program live on Facebook or YouTube. Ask Curtis questions via written chat. A recording of the program will be available the following day.

The ABCs of free and low-cost camping on federal land

By Dave Helgeson

The world of RVing is full of acronyms. Those include: RV (recreational vehicle), FW (fifth wheel), TT (travel trailer), FHU (full hook up), BH (bunk house), and many more. In these days of rising campground costs and campground crowding, there are a host of other acronyms RVers should know about. Those are the acronyms of federal agencies that oversee millions of acres of public land which offer free and low-cost camping. Learn ALL about those agencies here.

Beware! Mirror glaze finish attracts wild birds. They dented and scratched our RV!

By Nanci Dixon

One time while camping in a state park in Missouri, a young male cardinal saw his reflection in our bedroom window. It took a while for us to figure out that the sound at the back of the motorhome was him ramming himself into the window relentlessly. I shooed him away before he seriously hurt himself or broke our window. I quickly forgot about it, but when I went back inside the motorhome a bit later, I heard a Click! Bam! Click! again and started searching for what was rhythmically making that noise. Continue reading.

Behind the scenes at the filming of Winnebago Man, the world’s angriest man

Winnebago is synonymous with the word “RV.” However, in the late ’80s, it also became known as the home of “The Angriest Man In The World.” His name was Jack Rebney, soon known to millions through YouTube as the “Winnebago Man.” And guess who was on the film crew the day Jack delivered the profanity-laced lines that made him famous? Our own Dave Solberg. Here’s his story.

A 65-foot rig with a 1933 classic secret in the back

By Nanci Dixon

Last night a motorhome pulling a huge enclosed trailer appeared in the RV park. As the “garage” door to the trailer opened I noticed a large group of rather noisy neighbors peering in, with jaws dropped. Drop your jaw here.

Around the Campfire

Can campgrounds outlaw drones? Should they?

By Gail Marsh

“I can’t stand the constant buzzing!” Walt complained. “I want to hear the birds, not that ridiculous noise!” Lynnie agreed. “I don’t like being watched. And my dog won’t stop barking at it!” Not everyone noticed when the newest campground folks arrived, but most RVers noticed their drone. That’s because if the dad wasn’t flying it, the teens would take turns. “Can’t campgrounds outlaw drones?” Walt wondered. Read more of the campfire discussion here, then vote in the attached Poll and add your comments.

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter

DID YOU KNOW our RV Daily Tips Newsletter is our readers’ favorite newsletter? And for good reason—it’s filled with so much great information! Read any issue here, and then make sure to sign up here. You won’t regret it!

Caution: Never start the engine until you hear these sounds!

By Gail Marsh

Thunk! Chunk! Snap! Click! These are the sounds you need to hear before you start your RV’s engine and hit the road. If you forget this “sound” advice, you probably won’t like what you see when you enter your RV upon arrival at the campground. Follow that sound and check out these tips for safer RV travel. Continue reading.

Look out! There’s a motorized picnic table on the loose!

By Nanci Dixon

Tooling around the campground yesterday I spotted a picnic table on the move. Seriously! I couldn’t believe it—a motorized picnic table for six! I just had to stop the owner, Jim Fischer, and ask him a few questions (how could I not?). Check this out!

Turns out, RVers love doga!

By Gail Marsh

I’d never heard of doga. (It rhymes with yoga, by the way.) I really had no idea something like this even existed, until the nearby town’s community center posted a “Doga Class” notice on our local campground bulletin board. I had to find out more, so I decided to watch a class. Turns out, many RVers love doga! Continue reading and please participate in the attached poll.

Travel Destinations

Finding a hidden artistic marvel in California’s deep desert

By Rod Andrew

There is a spectacular snake hiding in the hills near Borrego Springs, California. No, it’s not a rattler. I guess it could be called a rock snake. In 2020, Don and Lorraine, friends of my wife, Sharon, and mine, took us for a hike into the hills outside Borrego Springs to look for a snake. Here’s what they led us to.

Click here to read

Reader Poll

How long was it after you first laid eyes on your current spouse that you got married?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

Tell us here

WHERE ARE THE WILDFIRES AND SMOKE? Find out here:

Current Wildfire Report. (Includes map and details of fires.)

Current smoke and fire report for where you live or where you’re traveling.

Canadian Wildland Fire Information.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

Click here to see more questions for Dave.

Have a question for Dave? Click any Ask Dave article and scroll down to fill out the form. He’ll get back to you!

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Oh, just admit it already. This has happened to you… and maybe even more than once. Anyway, this had us laughing out loud. We’d laugh even harder if we saw you… well, you’ll see.

NEW! Nature’s Highways

An in-depth look at traveling by RV at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

By Dale Wade

In his introduction to this new monthly series, Dale says: I love all things nature. I enjoy visiting the National Parks, 23 so far. However, the great American highway offers many unique sites along the way. Like you, we discuss where we want to go and work backward from there. That allows us to research all of those spots in between that fall into the “must-see” column. Therein lies my motivation for this column. Nature’s Highways promises to provide you with not only hints and facts about nature found on your trip, but those often missed stops along the way. … Let’s begin our adventure with the most visited National Park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, with 12.9 million visitors in 2022.

Read more

In the RV shop with Dustin

Bees and other pests could catch your RV on fire. Don’t let this happen

By Dustin Simpson

An RV owner in one of my Facebook groups asked, “Any idea what caused this?” [in the picture] One of the most important reasons why we write these articles is to help you and to help protect others in the campground. It is very important to learn all you can when it comes to RV maintenance and why… especially when it comes to preventing RV fires!

Click here to read this important information

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

These new portable solar panels are the cat’s meow!

By Dave Helgeson

I was recently asked to review the new E.FLEX portable solar panels from Renogy. As someone who spends most of their time dry camping, I jumped at the chance. Since a good percentage of my generator’s run time is to charge my house batteries, having an efficient solar system to charge them will greatly reduce my dependence on my generator. Continue reading.

Save space with this amazing BBQ gadget: 1 tool, 6 culinary tasks!

By Cheri Sicard

When it comes to RV accessories, I love me some multi-taskers—single tools that do multiple jobs. The Roxon 6 in 1 BBQ tool by Defiance Tools certainly qualifies. It’s kind of like the Swiss Army Knife of BBQ tools! What does the Defiance Roxon 6 in 1 BBQ tool do? Find out here.

The Buslife Kitchen: Beautifully designed camping cookbook for small-space cooking

By Cheri Sicard

The Buslife Kitchen cookbook is definitely NOT your grandmother’s camping cookbook. It also bears no resemblance to the usual convenience-food-laden “camping recipes” we often see in print. Nope, there’s not a single can of cream of mushroom soup to be had. Instead, this book will help you make gourmet food from your rig, no matter how small your kitchen is. Continue reading about this delicious “cuisine for the modern nomad.”

Mystery article

This is one of the best stories we’ve ever posted here on RVtravel.com. We return to it often and smile through it every time. Heat up your coffee and give it a read.

Video of the day ( members only )

Busting through 10 boondocking myths: Why you should camp without hookups

By Cheri Sicard

If you have a fear of boondocking, this video from Less Junk, More Journey is for you. Read more and watch this video for the 10 boondocking myths. What do you think?

RV Tire Safety

What do all those letters mean in the tire size?

By Roger Marble

A fairly consistent problem I run into when I try to provide answers about specific tire applications is the fact that I am usually only given part of the tire information I need to provide an informed answer. … While I really want to help you get the information and answer you seek, I do not want to guess what tire you have as I may guess wrong and give you incorrect information. The reality is that the numbers alone are not all the information needed.

Read more

Ask Roger anything about RV tires on his RV Tires Forum.

Stay Safe and Secure Between Destinations

Tifton Overnight RV is the place to stay while you’re on the way! Located just off of I-75 at Exit 62 in South Georgia, this RV stop offers full hook ups, pull-through sites, a fenced dog park, and fast WIFI—and is within walking distance of restaurants including Starbucks, Waffle House, and Chick-fil-A. Are you headed North or South?

Did you miss yesterday’s Latest News for RVers?

If so, stories you missed:

• Used RV market report: Towables OK, but motorhomes volatile

• Illegal backyard RV park slum angers neighbors

• FMCA RV club cuts membership fee more than half

• Will Florida’s “radioactive roads” glow in the dark?

• Resistance grows against the Bureau of Land Management’s conservation-centric public land rule

• Campground Crowding: “We don’t use the campground amenities but have to pay for them anyway!” Can you relate?

• California uses controversial ‘what3words’ location system to help the lost

• KOA takes a holistic view of glamping

• How absentee RVers are limiting access to boondocking campsites

… and much more

Read it here | Back issues

Recipe of the Day

Chipotle Mayo Topping for Roasted Corn on the Cob

by Adriana Torres from El Paso, TX

Mexican street corn is one of our favorites and we love Adriana’s version. The delicious spicy chipotle sauce is wonderful on top of sweet crisp corn. Grated Cotija cheese is a little salty and balances out the flavors. Once you try your corn this way, you’re not going to want it any other way!

Get the recipe here

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“BoBo (English Bulldog) was truly a party animal! RIP sweet boy.” —Chris Lippincott

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

Brain Teaser ( members only )

I am the beginning of sorrow and the end of sickness. You cannot express happiness without me yet I am in the midst of crosses. I am always in risk yet never in danger. You may find me in the sun, but I am never out of darkness. What am I?

(Answer below.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

Trivia

Want to hear something punny? Okay, we need your pun-divided attention… To understand a pun, your brain’s right and left hemispheres must work together in order to understand the joke. Both the right and left sides of your brain play different roles when they process hearing a pun. This means both sides must communicate in order to understand it. There’s an interesting article about that here.

Sunday funny

Resources ( members only )

Best Club for RVers: Escapees. Click here to learn more or join. Endorsed by RVtravel.com.

What does financing an RV for 20 years REALLY mean?

In case you missed this article the first time around, here it is again. Important! Click here.

Stuck with a lemon RV? Contact Ron Burdge, America’s premier RV lemon law attorney.

The Best RV Trip Planner Apps and Tools. Everything you need to help plan your trip is here.

Did you miss last week’s RV Travel?

Read it here | Back issues

Brain teaser answer: ( members only )

The letter “s”

RVtravel.com All Star Team

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Gail Marsh, Dave Solberg. Contributors: Roger Marble, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, J.R. Montigel, Randall Brink, Cheri Sicard, Dustin Simpson, Dale Wade and Paul Lacitinola. Moderator: Gary Gilmore. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen. Artificial (AI) contributors: Johnny Robot and Milly MacWilly. Canine Mascots: Archie and Astor “the Disaster”

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.